ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, NY

Comments / 6

Related
flackbroadcasting.com

Report: Police investigating scene of serious accident in Lee

ONEIDA COUNTY- Emergency responders are investigating the scene of a serious accident that occurred early Tuesday in Oneida County. It happened shortly before 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Skinner and Brookfield Roads, town of Lee, according to the Sheriff’s Office. So far, details were still limited as of this report, however; WKTV has confirmed that at-least one person has died.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office: Individuals steal items from local business

Two individuals stole items from a local business on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, Joshua J. Morris, 43, and an unidentified individual stole copper wire from the Suit-Kote Corporation in Cortlandville. Morris and the individual then proceeded to flee on foot through a field, the report notes.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dewitt, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Dewitt, NY
informnny.com

State Police searching for missing Herkimer teen

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The search is on for Cruise T. Desjardins, 14, of German Flatts. Police say that the teen was last seen around 8:30 pm on August 11 on McKensy Place in town. Desjardins is six feet tall and 125 pounds, with black hair eyes and...
HERKIMER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY State investigates House of Mercy following fatal stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is investigating a homeless shelter in Rochester that shut down a week ago after a resident was killed and another was injured during a brutal stabbing incident. Those left homeless after the horrific crime have been lingering outside the building, waiting for the...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Police#Crime#911#Key Bank
WNYT

1 driver dead, 1 arrested after Bethlehem car crash

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Bethlehem car crash. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a two-car accident at the intersection of Bridge Street and Starr Road. Police say the diver of one car was arrested. The driver of the other car was...
BETHLEHEM, NY
whcuradio.com

One man charged, one at large in Cortlandville grand larceny

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortlandville man faces felony grand larceny charges. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Suit Kote Crushed Stone on Route 11 yesterday for a report of two men stealing copper wire. Both suspects fled the scene. With the assistance of New York State Police, one suspect was located. 43-year-old Joshua Morris was arrested. The other suspect was not located and has not been identified. Morris was remanded to Cortland County Jail without bail. He will appear in Cortlandville Town Court on Monday.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Oswego man deputies say was killed by 79-year-old neighbor identified

Scriba, N.Y. — A 64-year-old Oswego man was killed by his 79-year-old neighbor Thursday evening following a long-term neighbor dispute, deputies said. Stephen Falise, of Scriba, was fatally shot with a shotgun on his own property, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
flackbroadcasting.com

Troopers: Local man charged in town of Lee domestic dispute

LEE- A man from Oneida County is faced with various accusations stemming from complaints of a domestic incident earlier this week, authorities say. Matthew A. Bush, 25, of Lee, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lee) Thursday afternoon. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of menacing in the second-degree (weapon), criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree (w/intent to use).
LEE, NY
mynbc5.com

Man drowns in northern New York

ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
ALTONA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?

If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
SULLIVAN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy