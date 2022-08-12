ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SummerFAST DIRT Modified Series starts tonight at Weedsport Speedway

Take four top Central New York speedways, add several dozen DIRT big-block racing teams, throw in $128,000 in prize money and you have all the ingredients for SummerFAST 2022. The four straight Super DIRT Series programs open Monday night at the Weedsport Speedway with the running of the rescheduled Hall of Fame 100. The SummerFAST series continues at Brewerton Tuesday, Fulton on Wednesday and winds up at the Land of Legends Speedway in Canandaigua Thursday night.
BREWERTON, NY
Exclusive: Upstate, Crouse reveal merger details. Plus, Democrats to sue over Onondaga County maps (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 16)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 81; Low: 61. Partly sunny, rain possible. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Meet OCC President Warren Hilton: Warren Hilton grew up in a tight-knit Philadelphia neighborhood and was a first-generation college student. He spent decades as a college administrator in southeastern Pennsylvania before becoming Onondaga Community College president last month. Hilton, OCC’s first black president, talked to syracuse.com about the important role community colleges play, what’s he’s learned from watching Jim Boeheim coach, and where and what he’s eaten since he moved here.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse schools spend $1 million to buy school supplies for 20,000 students

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse is spending $1 million to buy school supplies for every student in the district before the start of the school year. “We recognize that some families are struggling to fill these lists for the children,” said Anthony Davis, interim superintendent for the district. “We just want to make sure that we’re doing our part to help as much as we possibly can.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Man reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A middle-aged man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. When police arrived in the area, they found a man with...
SYRACUSE, NY
15-year-old shot on Syracuse’s South Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg on the city’s Westside, the first of two teenagers wounded in shootings in Syracuse on Sunday. Syracuse police said the boy was shot around 11:16 a.m. in the 700 block of West Onondaga Avenue. They said he was taken to Upstate University Hospital and was expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
Teenager shot in wrist on Near Westside

Syracuse, N.Y. — A teenager was shot in the wrist in the Near Westside area of the city on Sunday, police said. Syracuse police said officers responded to Upstate University Hospital at 1:26 p.m. after receiving a report that there was a shooting victim there. They found a 16-year-old male who was shot in the wrist and is expected to survive, police said.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse families, teachers to get free school supplies for this year

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Students and teachers in Syracuse schools will be getting free school supplies this year. The district of 20,000 students announced this morning that it will be buying items off the supply lists that have already been posted for each school. The supplies will include pencils, pens, crayons, binders, notebooks, folders, graph paper and glue, according to the district.
SYRACUSE, NY
Company news: ‘Bob’ Greene announces plans to retire from Cazenovia College

Cazenovia College announced that John Robert “Bob” Greene, professor of history and humanities, plans to retire in January 2023. Greene is currently the longest-serving faculty member with more than 42 years of service at the college. He began as a part-time instructor at Cazenovia in September of 1979 while also serving as a manager of the campus radio station, WITC-FM.
CAZENOVIA, NY
