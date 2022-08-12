Read full article on original website
Section III volleyball media day roll call: Photos from every girls, boys team
Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 40 Section III girls volleyball teams shared the fun of pre-preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for fall sports doesn’t begin until Aug. 22, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange...
Section III volleyball coaches poll: Which opposing gym is toughest to play in?
Cicero, N.Y. — The fervor of fans combined with the quirks of gymnasiums can combine to turn high school volleyball courts into huge home team advantages.
Section III football players poll: Who is your best teammate?
Cicero, N.Y. — Successful football teams are comprised of players who churn out big stats as well as those whose contributions might be apparent on a more subtle level.
Physicality, versatility the focuses for Syracuse football as season opener approaches
Syracuse, N.Y. — Walking the back of the end zone after a 1-on-1 rep Tuesday, cornerback Darian “Duce” Chestnut was shouting back toward the lines of his teammates, both defensive peers and wide receivers. “You’re the only receiver getting reps because you need ‘em,” Chestnut said....
3 things we’ve learned entering the third week of Syracuse football fall camp
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s been a busy first two weeks of fall camp for Syracuse football. Week 1 restarted the install of new offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s scheme which began in the spring. It also saw the debut of a number of new players, including quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson.
Axe: The most powerful man in college sports has deep ties to CNY (Q&A with Greg Sankey)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Greg Sankey may be one of the most powerful men in college sports, but that doesn’t get him any preferential treatment at one of Central New York’s most beloved eateries. He still waits in line for Doug’s Fish Fry, just like you.
ACC Atlantic Division winner prediction, odds featuring Syracuse and our best bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The ACC Atlantic division was very competitive in the 2021 season, and that shouldn’t change this fall. Clemson should be much improved from...
Syracuse football 2022 schedule: Team-by-team look at the Orange’s opponents
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s the final year for divisions in the ACC before the conference shifts to a 3-5-5 scheduling format starting next season. Here’s a team-by-team look at the Orange’s opponents in 2022:. Sept. 3 vs. Louisville. Malik Cunningham enters his sixth and final season...
SummerFAST DIRT Modified Series starts tonight at Weedsport Speedway
Take four top Central New York speedways, add several dozen DIRT big-block racing teams, throw in $128,000 in prize money and you have all the ingredients for SummerFAST 2022. The four straight Super DIRT Series programs open Monday night at the Weedsport Speedway with the running of the rescheduled Hall of Fame 100. The SummerFAST series continues at Brewerton Tuesday, Fulton on Wednesday and winds up at the Land of Legends Speedway in Canandaigua Thursday night.
Exclusive: Upstate, Crouse reveal merger details. Plus, Democrats to sue over Onondaga County maps (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 81; Low: 61. Partly sunny, rain possible. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Meet OCC President Warren Hilton: Warren Hilton grew up in a tight-knit Philadelphia neighborhood and was a first-generation college student. He spent decades as a college administrator in southeastern Pennsylvania before becoming Onondaga Community College president last month. Hilton, OCC’s first black president, talked to syracuse.com about the important role community colleges play, what’s he’s learned from watching Jim Boeheim coach, and where and what he’s eaten since he moved here.
Syracuse schools spend $1 million to buy school supplies for 20,000 students
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse is spending $1 million to buy school supplies for every student in the district before the start of the school year. “We recognize that some families are struggling to fill these lists for the children,” said Anthony Davis, interim superintendent for the district. “We just want to make sure that we’re doing our part to help as much as we possibly can.”
Man reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A middle-aged man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. When police arrived in the area, they found a man with...
15-year-old shot on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg on the city’s Westside, the first of two teenagers wounded in shootings in Syracuse on Sunday. Syracuse police said the boy was shot around 11:16 a.m. in the 700 block of West Onondaga Avenue. They said he was taken to Upstate University Hospital and was expected to survive.
Teenager shot in wrist on Near Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teenager was shot in the wrist in the Near Westside area of the city on Sunday, police said. Syracuse police said officers responded to Upstate University Hospital at 1:26 p.m. after receiving a report that there was a shooting victim there. They found a 16-year-old male who was shot in the wrist and is expected to survive, police said.
Syracuse developer eyes Watertown building for apartments, commercial space
Watertown, N.Y. — A Syracuse developer is interested in redeveloping the Globe building that has sat vacant for years. Daniel Queri, owner of Queri Development Co., is eyeing the former minimall building for 13 or 14 market-rate apartments on the second floor and about 14,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.
Syracuse families, teachers to get free school supplies for this year
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Students and teachers in Syracuse schools will be getting free school supplies this year. The district of 20,000 students announced this morning that it will be buying items off the supply lists that have already been posted for each school. The supplies will include pencils, pens, crayons, binders, notebooks, folders, graph paper and glue, according to the district.
Company news: ‘Bob’ Greene announces plans to retire from Cazenovia College
Cazenovia College announced that John Robert “Bob” Greene, professor of history and humanities, plans to retire in January 2023. Greene is currently the longest-serving faculty member with more than 42 years of service at the college. He began as a part-time instructor at Cazenovia in September of 1979 while also serving as a manager of the campus radio station, WITC-FM.
39 new businesses in Central NY include eateries and multiple cleaning services
Last week, 39 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-one of them were in Onondaga County and eight were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. The new businesses include two new restaurants (one is also a food truck) and several cleaning services.
Central NY student charged with bringing gun onto school bus, police say
Update 1:40 p.m.: The 18-year-old student, accused of bringing a gun on a school bus after school, was attending summer school at East Syracuse Minoa High School, police said. It is unknown if Elijah Cruz Ogando had the gun throughout the school day, Manlius police spokesperson Capt. Tina-Marie Stanton said.
Drought watch area more than doubles in Upstate NY as rain remains scarce
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The number of Upstate New York counties heading toward drought has more than doubled in the past three weeks, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. In late July, 21 counties in Central and Western New York were placed under a drought watch. That number has...
