Tom Brady Admitted 1 'Very Difficult' Issue In His Marriage
With Tom Brady taking an extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many have been speculating about the reason for it. While Brady and his family are reportedly doing OK health-wise, the reason for his departure could still be related to his loved ones. Perhaps the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback...
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video
New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Brett Favre News
Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre took a lot of big hits over the course of his lengthy professional career. While the Hall of Fame quarterback sustained only a couple of official concussions, he believes the true number is significantly higher. Favre revealed that he believes he suffered thousands of concussions...
How to watch Little League World Series 2022: Schedule, TV channels, free live stream
The Little League World Series begins in Williamsport, Pennsylvania at one of the oldest ballparks in America on Wednesday, August 17 (8/17/2022). The Tournament runs through August 28, and every game will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks, including ESPN2 and ABC. They can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, ESPN Plus and other live TV streaming services.
Hugh Douglas named to Philadelphia Eagles HOF
From Central State University to Eagles Hall of Fame. The post Hugh Douglas named to Philadelphia Eagles HOF appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WATCH: Broncos WR Kendall Hinton catches TD pass vs. Cowboys
Denver Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Johnson in the second quarter of Saturday’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of Denver’s official Twitter page:. With Tim Patrick set to miss the entire 2022...
