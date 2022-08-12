Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
Conflicting Reports About Whether Tencent Plans To Dump Its Meituan Stake
Shares of the Chinese food delivery company Meituan (HKG:3690) (OTCMKTS:MPNGY) plummeted in Hong Kong on Tuesday after a report that Tencent Holdings Ltd (HKG:0700) (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was planning to unload most or all of its $24 billion stake. However, another news outlet countered the first report, saying its sources claim Tencent has no plans to sell its stake in Meituan.
ValueWalk
These Are 10 Big Companies Reporting Earnings Next Week
About 87% of the S&P 500 companies have reported their second quarter 2022 earnings as of last week. Of these, 75% of the companies have reported EPS above estimates. Moreover, the companies are reporting earnings that are 3.4% above estimates, which is more than last week’s 3.1% but well below the five-year average of 8.8%, according to data from FactSet. Let’s take a look at 10 big companies reporting earnings next week.
ValueWalk
The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
Hot analyst’s calls can be sure-fire catalysts for higher stock prices and those catalysts gain strength when more than one analyst makes the call. The Q2 earnings reporting season was lackluster, but not all companies delivered the same results and the analysts are noticing. Some, like Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Cigna (NYSE:CI), Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL), and FedEx (NYSE:FDX) put in better than expected performance and issued positive guidance that has them on track to outperform in the back half of the year.
ValueWalk
Why Is The U.S. Dollar So Strong And Where Does It Go From Here?
While 2022 was extremely challenging for the majority of financial markets and assets, the same could not be said for the U.S. dollar, which has been steadily strengthening over recent months against other currencies. The dollar index (DXY) is up almost 11% since the start of the year after hitting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ValueWalk
STASIS Responds To Circle’s Decision To Freeze 75k Assets
Gregory Klumov, CEO of stablecoin platform has responded to Circle’s decision to freeze more than 75k of funds – claiming it goes against decentralisation and the whole backbone idea of Web3. STASIS Slams Circle’s Decision. Gregory Klumov, CEO of stablecoin platform, STASIS has slammed Circle’s decision to...
ValueWalk
ValueAct Discloses A $350-million Stake In The New York Times
All the news that’s fit to print but money left on the table. That’s ValueAct Capital Partners‘ message to The New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT), with the San Francisco-based activist fund disclosing a $350-million stake in the media company Thursday. It’s a sort of homecoming for ValueAct,...
ValueWalk
UK GDP: Stop-Start Recovery A Grim Reality With Recession Bearing Down
The following The following is a commentary from Samuel Fuller, Director of Financial Markets Online, on the UK GDP figures. “The UK economy slammed on the brakes in the second quarter, not helped by war, inflation and extra holidays. GDP may have beaten expectations by a whisker but, having flipped into reverse, that’s not going to count for very much. There may be good reasons for this readout but the stop-start recovery is still a grim reality with recession bearing down.
ValueWalk
The Velocity Of Money Appears To Be Picking Up
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. China surprised the world this week with another key interest rate cut in response to weak retail sales (up 2.7% in July vs. 5% consensus estimate), industrial production (up 3.8% vs. 4.6% consensus estimate), and a staggering 19.9% youth unemployment (between 16 to 24 years old). The Covid-19 lockdowns in China have hurt employment, especially among technology workers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ValueWalk
No Hope In Sight For The EV Industry
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. I am on the Forbes cruise this week in the Baltic Sea and have learned some interesting things. First, the war in Ukraine cannot be ignored in Europe due to the fact that it is too close and refugees are being held in many Baltic Sea countries. The guard posts on the Russian border for Estonia and other neighboring countries are largely abandoned since Russia needed soldiers to fight in Ukraine.
ValueWalk
Phoenix Group Rise With A Strong Performance
Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (LON:PHNX), the Midlands-based Life Assurance consolidation specialist has released its half-year results. These show good performance on all fronts with the group reporting:. Cash generation up 9% to £950m. Solvency II Surplus of £4.8bn and Shareholder Capital Coverage Ratio of 186% (2021 £5.3bn and 180%)...
ValueWalk
Walmart CEO: People Are ‘Price-Focused’ Regardless Of Income Level
Following are excerpts from the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) President & CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET) today, Tuesday, August 16th from Bentonville, Arkansas. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com:. Table of...
ValueWalk
Walmart Grocery Prices Increased By 21.5% Between July 2019 And July 2022
Consumer price inflation in the US slowed to 8.7% in July 2022 from a 41-year high in June 2022 when the inflation rate accelerated to 9.1%, the highest rate since November 1981. According to The Federal Reserve’s economic projection published on June 15th, 2022, the personal consumption expenditures inflation rate...
americanmilitarynews.com
US gov’t let China have breakthrough technology paid for by US taxpayers
In the last decade, a group of U.S. government scientists developed a groundbreaking new battery technology that could power a house and run for decades. With the U.S. government’s approval, the taxpayer-funded technology was handed over last year to a Chinese company that manufactures the batteries today. Here’s rare...
Comments / 1