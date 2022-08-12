Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
Trial Date Set For Milford Man Accused of Inappropriate Contact
Milford, IA (KICD)– A former bus driver for the Okoboji School District accused of having inappropriate contact with a child has a trial date. 71-year-old Steven Titterington pled not guilty in March to one count each of third degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation by a school employee and child endangerment after being charged in the alleged 2020 incident a month earlier.
Mallard Traffic Stop Leads To Warrant Arrest For Spencer Man
Mallard, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is facing a number of charges from warrants following a traffic stop in Palo Alto County earlier this month. It all happened in Mallard in the early morning hours of August 5th when 47-year-old Robert Ryker was originally charged wtih failing to have a valid driver’s license, not having insurance and fraudulent use of plates.
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges for Ayrshire Man
Spencer, IA (KICD) — An Ayreshire man was arrested for drug charges after a traffic stop last Tuesday. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office a deputy pulled over 45 year old Paul Hoadley for an equipment violation just after 10 pm. During the stop the deputy reportedly smelled marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle, discovering marijuana wax and drug paraphernalia.
Elaine Roling, 72, of Sioux Rapids
A Celebration of Life for 72-year-old Elaine Roling of Sioux Rapids will be Saturday, August 20th, from 3-5 pm. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.
Spencer Police Chief Discusses Plans For School Training Exercise
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A number of local law enforcement and rescue teams are making final preparations for a training exercise taking place Monday evening at Spencer High School. Police Chief Mark Warburton tells KICD News this training has been in the works for quite some time and is not...
Judy Orrison, 76, of Spencer
A Celebration of Life for 76-year-old Judy Orrison of Spencer will be Thursday, August 18th, from 4-7 p.m. at the Clay County Regional Events Center in Spencer with a private family burial taking place at a later date. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Iowa Lakes Corridor Releases Results Of Laborshed Analysis Study
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation has released the results of a recent Laborshed Analysis study for the region which looked at a number of statistics within employment numbers. Joanne Follon is the Business Retention and Workforce Partnership Coordinator for The Corridor. She tells KICD News...
Spencer Community Theatre Welcomes New Artistic Director
Spencer, IA (KICD) — There’s a new artistic director at Spencer Community Theatre. Dave DeChristopher is a native of Ohio. DeChristopher is impressed with the SCT facility, and the organization’s goals. DeChristopher began the new job in July, so got in on the tail end of practice...
Marion Roghair, 91, of Spencer Formerly of Royal
Funeral services for 91-year-old Marion Roghair of Spencer, formerly of Royal, will be Thursday, August 18th, at 10:30 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Spencer with burial and military services at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Spencer. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Charlotte Gould, 94, of Milford
Memorial services for 94-year-old Charlotte Gould of Milford will be Wednesday, August 17th, at 3 p.m. at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford with burial at Milford Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford is in charge...
Hermina “Mina” Van Kley, 94, of Sanborn
Funeral services for 94-year-old Hermina “Mina” Van Kley of Sanborn will be Saturday, August 20th, at 10 a.m. at First Reformed Church in Sanborn with burial at Roseland Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of the...
Patricia Christenson, 60, of Spencer
Funeral services for 60-year-old Patricia Christenson of Spencer will be Saturday, August 20th, at 10:30 a.m. at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer with a private burial taking place at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer...
Estherville City Council Approves Drafting of Proposal to Incentivize Building Improvements
Estherville, IA (KICD) — The Estherville City Council discussed a plan to incentivize building and making significant improvements to structures in the city at their meeting this week. City Administrator Penny Clayton brought this before the council as a housing survey showed that new and updated stock was needed.
Lorraine E. Baedke, 98, Laurens
Services for 98 year old Lorraine Baedke of Laurens will be 10:30am Thursday, August 18th at the Powers Funeral Home-Sacred Heart Chapel in Laurens. Visitation is also Thursday from 9:30am until service time at the Funeral Home. Burial at the Union Cemetery in Pomeroy. Powers Funeral Home in Laurens is handeling arrangements.
Ellen Watterson Rohwer, 93, Sutherlan
Memorial services for 93 year old Ellen Watterson Rohwer of Sutherland will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Church of Christ in Sutherland. Private family burial will be at Waterman Cemetery in Sutherland. Visitation with family present will be from 5 – 7 P.M. on...
