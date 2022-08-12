Read full article on original website
Bethel to present plan to Sheldon council
Fresh black soil fills the 5,170-square-foot hole previously filled by Bethel Reformed Church building at 611 Seventh St. in Sheldon. The church was demolished in May and the clock has been ticking on the Bethel board to sell the land. After negotiations, Bethel has entered into a purchase agreement with...
Editorial: Appoint Van Voorst
The Sioux County Board of Supervisors should appoint Capt. Jamison “Jamie” Van Voorst as sheriff. It’s that simple, and obvious. Sheriff Dan Altena is stepping down on Aug. 31 after 43 years in law enforcement, including 39 years with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office. He is in his fifth term as sheriff.
Two from rural Paullina jailed for theft
PAULLINA—Two rural Paullina residents were arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on charges of fourth-degree theft. The arrest of 45-year-old David Joseph Case and 32-year-old Margaret Mae Jakobson stemmed from the investigation of the report of several unauthorized fuel purchases on a rural Marcus man’s account using a card taken during a burglary earlier this year, according to the Paullina Police Department.
Man jailed for OWI in Inwood after report
INWOOD—A 22-year-old Hartford, SD, man was arrested about 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in Inwood on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Hunter-Payne Jerred Tennant stemmed from a report from...
Rock Valley to vote on school bond again
ROCK VALLEY—At least 200 Rock Valley School District voters are hoping second time’s the charm when it comes to advancing a general bond referendum to finance a high school expansion project. The school district’s board of education approved a resolution at its July 18 meeting that sets the...
Hermina “Mina” Van Kley, 94, Sanborn
SANBORN—Hermina “Mina” Alice Van Kley, 94, Sanborn, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon. Service will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at First Reformed Church in Sanborn. Burial will be at Roseland Cemetery near Sanborn. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, with family present 5-7 p.m., at Sanborn Funeral Home.
Storm Lake man arrested for second OWI
PAULLINA—A 57-year-old Storm Lake man was arrested about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, near Paullina on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Sergio Antonio Mendoza Cano stemmed from an investigation of...
Rosemary Snedeker, 75, Alcester, SD
ALCESTER, SD—Rosemary Ruth Snedeker, 75, Alcester, SD, died peacefully, with family by her side, Aug. 6, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. A Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Saturday Aug. 20, at Alcester Baptist Church, with family present at 1 p.m. before the service.
Two Hawarden teens arrested on warrants
HAWARDEN—Two Hawarden teenagers were arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on Sioux County warrants for keeping premises or vehicle for the purposes of using, possessing, selling or keeping controlled substances. The arrests of 19-year-old Jenisa Marie Oltrogge and 18-year-old Madison Renne Hardin stemmed from a search warrant executed about 10 p.m....
Huron man cited for drug paraphernalia
LARCHWOOD—A 22-year-old Huron, SD, man was cited about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The citing of Brennen Alec Wilkie stemmed from him being found in possession of a marijuana pipe and marijuana...
Two arrested following search in Melvin
MELVIN—Two Melvin residents were arrested about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on Osceola County warrants for unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — marijuana first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; first-offense prohibited act — prescription drug violation; possession of a controlled substance; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
Sioux Falls man jailed for OWI after crash
ROCK RAPIDS—A 53-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, near Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Scott Alan Zomer stemmed from the investigation of a one-vehicle accident in which...
Sheldon couple jailed after altercations
SHELDON—A Sheldon couple was arrested on separate charges following incidents Friday, Aug. 5. The arrests of 39-year-old Juan Sebastian Esquibel and his wife, 34-year-old Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews, initially stemmed from an altercation at their residence at 911 Fourth St. about 5 p.m. that day, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Akron woman arrested for striking another
HAWARDEN—A 33-year-old Akron woman was arrested Saturday, Aug. 6, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The arrest of Cherokee Sioux Blaine stemmed from her allegedly entering a Hawarden residence and striking another woman in the face about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
Larchwood woman arrested for intox, pot
LARCHWOOD—A 34-year-old Larchwood woman was arrested about 7:55 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, on charges of public intoxication, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Michelle Ann Mitchell stemmed from a report from the Larchwood Emergency Medical Services regarding a heavily intoxicated individual...
South Dakotan jailed for unlawful betting
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on a Lyon County warrant for unlawful betting — winnings less than $200. The arrest of Swadeep Mishra stemmed from an incident on Friday, July 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Little Rock man arrested for meth, pot
LITTLE ROCK—A 41-year-old Little Rock man was arrested about 8:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
Teen arrested for assaulting girlfriend
SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Sibley resident was arrested about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, on an Osceola County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Brandon Martin Collins stemmed from him assaulting his live-in girlfriend at 811 10th St. on July 16, according...
Sioux Center library book club Aug. 20
SIOUX CENTER—The Shelf Discovery Book Club will meet at 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Sioux Center Public Library to discuss the book “Anxious People” by Frederick Backman. Visitors are welcome.
Sanborn man jailed for contact violation
SANBORN—A 53-year-old Sanborn man was arrested about 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Richard Scott Hoops Jr. stemmed from him contacting an individual he is not to have contact with, according to the Sanborn Police Department.
