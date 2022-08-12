Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
Langworthy Touts “Energy Independence” During Campaign Stop In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY NEWS NOW) – During a campaign stop in Jamestown, one of the GOP candidates running for New York’s 23rd Congressional Seat doubled down on the importance of “energy independence” and putting American Oil first as a solution to rising consumer prices. Republican Nick...
wnynewsnow.com
Lee Zeldin Talks Campaign Points During Town Hall
ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) – With New York’s gubernatorial election on the horizon, voters got a chance to learn more about the Republican nominee for Governor Lee Zeldin in a virtual town hall held Thursday. Nick Langworthy, candidate for the NY-23 Congressional seat, hosted the event to...
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown signs reapportionment local law
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has signed reapportionment Local Law Intro #1 amending Common Council district lines in the City Charter.
wnynewsnow.com
Lawmakers Seek “Peace Officer Status” For Chautauqua Institution Police
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – After an attack on world-renowned author Salmon Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution, many are seeking a long-term security solution for the cultural center. Since the fateful attack, those with the institution have increased their security presence at the gated community. However, some state...
informnny.com
New restrictions on imitation weapons on the books in New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new law is on the books in the Empire State, aiming to crackdown on realistic-looking imitation weapons. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation S.687/A.3998 into law Tuesday. The goal of the new law is to make imitation weapons easily identifiable to keep kids, law enforcement and others safe.
New York State DEC expands drought watch
After consulting state and federal agencies, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) to expand the drought watch for the state.
wbfo.org
ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia includes calls for overturning election, New York AG to ‘repent’
About two hours into the ReAwaken America Tour’s stop in Batavia Friday morning, the crowd of a couple thousand under a large, white revival tent got loud. They chanted, “now,” as in they want Donald Trump back as president — not in 2024 — but right now.
wnynewsnow.com
Major Increase Announced In New York’s Red Flag Law Usage
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – A major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders under New York’s Red Flag Law was announced with more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. The increase comes after Governor Kathy Hochul took action in the wake...
These Are The Top 10 Poorest Counties in New York State [List]
Even though New York is home to plenty of billionaires and millionaires, there are quite a few counties with high rates of people living in poverty. The wealth divide in New York State is disproportionate. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states, New York and Alaska,...
New Bill Aims To Ban Guns In Many Public Places In New York State
A new bill introduced in New York State aims to ban people from carrying guns in many public places. Even though the United States Supreme Court sided with gun owners who sued the state about its concealed carry laws, this new legislation could make it harder for gun owners to carry their weapons.
Should New York's Raise the Age law be tweaked?
In 2017, New York enacted the "Raise the Age" Law, which brought the age of criminal responsibility up to 18 for young people who commit non-violent crimes.
wutv29.com
Crowds pack Erie County fair despite higher cost of food
HAMBURG, N.Y. – It’s day six of the Erie County Fair and while fairgoers are happy to be back, one thing they’re noticing is the increased cost of food. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of gas and energy dropped in July, but the price of food continued to rise, reaching 10.9 percent – the largest 12-month increase since 1979.
One stand at the Erie County Fair can possibly make your wallet heavier
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The cost of a day at the fair can add up, with all the food, games and rides to enjoy. But the New York State Comptroller’s Office can possibly help lighten the load, and help people find some extra change that’s attached to their names. “We return over $1.5 billion a […]
Winners announced for the Erie County Fair's new food showdown
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair is underway at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. If you're looking to try some new foods at the fair this summer, here are the winners of this year's new food showdown. Three winners were selected from three different categories: new food, sweets and treats and healthy option.
chautauquatoday.com
Officials React to Friday's Attack at Chautauqua Institution
Several officials at the local, state and federal levels reacted on Friday to the incident at Chautauqua Institution, where author Salman Rushdie was attacked on the Amphitheater stage right before he was scheduled to give a lecture. Rushdie was transported to a trauma center in Erie after he was apparently stabbed in the neck by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident. The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and assault.
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws that will address speeding and hit and run fines.
urbancny.com
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
‘The pen will always prevail over the knife’: Hochul speaks on Rushdie attack
The institution was the location where "Satanic Verses" author Salman Rushdie was stabbed while giving a lecture.
wnynewsnow.com
Volunteers Raise Over $31,000 To Help Jamestown Women’s Shelter Project
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A group of volunteers have raised over $31,000 to help fund asbestos cleanup within a new woman’s shelter in Jamestown. Earlier this month, those with the Ascension Leadership Academy stepped up to help offset abatement costs for the United Christian Advocacy Network’s planned shelter in Downtown Jamestown.
