Binghamton Woman Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Afton, NY
A motorcycle crash claims the life of a Broome County woman. The New York State Police says troopers were called to State Route 7 in Afton, New York at approximately 5:44pm on Sunday, August 14, 2022 after receiving a call from Chenango County 911 about a two-vehicle crash. According to...
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
Norwich Firefighter Uses All His Time To Protect His Community
Time is everything... and this first-responder is dedicated to giving all the time he has back to his community. This is someone who always goes the extra mile to help those in need. Blake is a proud member of the City of Norwich Fire Department. He spends a majority of his time there picking up shifts, whether they are mandated or not.
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
