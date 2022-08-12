ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Binghamton Woman Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Afton, NY

A motorcycle crash claims the life of a Broome County woman. The New York State Police says troopers were called to State Route 7 in Afton, New York at approximately 5:44pm on Sunday, August 14, 2022 after receiving a call from Chenango County 911 about a two-vehicle crash. According to...
AFTON, NY
Norwich Firefighter Uses All His Time To Protect His Community

Time is everything... and this first-responder is dedicated to giving all the time he has back to his community. This is someone who always goes the extra mile to help those in need. Blake is a proud member of the City of Norwich Fire Department. He spends a majority of his time there picking up shifts, whether they are mandated or not.
NORWICH, NY
