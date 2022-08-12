Read full article on original website
Iowa could forfeit millions of dollars in federal rent assistance
Iowa has yet to spend nearly $80 million of federal emergency rent assistance it received in late 2020, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).Why it matters: Millions of dollars could be forfeited if it's not allocated by Sept. 30.Catch up fast: Iowa received just over $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance program.Des Moines and Polk County were separately awarded nearly $15 million.Context: Iowa has struggled to spend the money and was granted federal permission to reallocate $65 million to Polk and Linn Counties earlier this year.Of the remaining $130M, less...
Newton care facility is cited for drug errors, COVID-19 violations, lack of staff
A central Iowa nursing home has been cited for a wide range of problems, including medication errors, COVID-19 violations, insufficient staffing and food that had been expired for three years or more. The Newton Health Care Center in Jasper County was inspected by state officials in June as part of a routine, annual recertification process. […] The post Newton care facility is cited for drug errors, COVID-19 violations, lack of staff appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines wants to add roundabout to Army Post Road
Des Moines wants to build a roundabout at the intersection of Army Post Road and Southeast 36th Street. It's asking the state for a grant to complete the $2.5 million project. Why it matters: Army Post is one of the busiest roadways on DSM's south side.The roundabout would slow the speed limit at the intersection from 55 to 20 mph.Catch up fast: There are lots of new homes in that area of the city and traffic is getting heavier.The intersection was flagged in a DSM traffic study two years ago because of speeding and safety concerns.Driving the news: The project is tentatively scheduled to begin during the fiscal year that starts in July 2024.The city has agreed to seek an Iowa Department of Transportation grant that could pay for as much as $500,000.
Southwest Iowa Expecting Heavy Rain Tonight
(Des Moines, IA) -- The southwest half of Iowa may get a half inch or more of rain today. The Des Moines area could get up to one and a half inches of rain. Polk County is in moderate to severe drought conditions. The Des Moines area is in moderate drought.
Fayette County Native Crowned Iowa Dairy Princess
As the Iowa State Fair was getting its last-minute preparations done before opening its doors on Thursday, women from all over the state were in Des Moines vying for the title of the 69th Iowa Dairy Princess. Among the contestants was 19-year-old Naomi Scott of Westgate. Naomi grew up in...
Fareway Acquires Beloved Iowa Indie
Fareway Stores is expanding its footprint in Iowa by taking over an independent store founded by a pair of Powerball jackpot winners. The Brick Street Market and Café, at 114 Brick Street in Bondurant, Iowa, started by Brian and Mary Lohse in 2014, is now part of the Fareway chain.
Governor Reynolds signs two proclamations at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds signed two proclamations on Monday at the Iowa State Fair. One proclamation designated this week as "Iowa Employee Support of the Guard and Reserves Week" and also, designated Monday as "USS Iowa Submarine Day." The Iowa is a Submarine that is scheduled...
Bird Says As Iowa’s Attorney General She’d Sue Biden Administration For Overreach
Statewide Iowa — The Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General says if she’s elected in November, she’ll go to court to challenge the overreach of the federal government. Brenna Bird is currently the Guthrie County Attorney. As Iowa’s attorney general, Bird says she’d assign a squad of...
Here Are 5 Cars Under $5,000 Right Now: Des Moines, Iowa
The high cost of cars today makes it harder to find cheap fun. But we found a few affordable, interesting prospects to prove they still exist.
Is It Legal To Spread Ashes At the Iowa State Fair?
Watch where you walk at the Iowa State Fair! Animal manure and food that's been dropped are the least of your worries. As an Iowa transplant, I just love going to the Iowa State Fair. This is my second summer in the Hawkeye State and I have always enjoyed my brief visits to the Des Moines Fair.
Rain continues overnight in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s been an extremely cool and cloudy day. High temp here in Des Moines will likely only top out at 70 degrees this afternoon. Light, but steady rain is moving in this afternoon and will continue into the evening and overnight hours. Rain lingers into tomorrow morning before drying out by mid-morning. We should see gradual clearing throughout the afternoon with some sunbreaks. Highs tomorrow will stay below average. We’ll be back to sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 80s. We will see another chance for scattered storms by Friday and Saturday. Overall, a cooler 8 day forecast with no big heat concerns.
Electric bikes coming to downtown Knoxville
Police in Waterloo say a man who was shot and killed by officers over the weekend was holding a pellet gun designed to look like a real pistol. A man is in custody after a police chase and a standoff which lasted for several hours at a church in Iowa.
Garage Fire in Knoxville
Fire and Rescue crews were called to a report of a garage fire at 309 W Robinson in Knoxville at approximately 4:30 a.m. Authorities on scene tell KNIA/KRLS News that a Good Samaritan smelled smoke, located the fire, and woke the people in the adjacent house, who called 911. There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Police, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and MidAmerican Energy responded to the scene.
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Knoxville Man Dies in Diving Accident Near Harvey
A Knoxville man has died in a scuba diving accident in a private pond near Harvey. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports that Rich Rees, age 71, from Knoxville, and another adult male were diving in the pond, when Rees did not surface at approximately 11:00 this morning. The other diver was able to get him to shore and summoned help from another man that was fishing nearby in a small boat. The two men started CPR and called 911 until a Deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and took over. Deputies and first responders were able to get Rees to a nearby ambulance and he was transported to Pella Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Pella Ambulance, Clay Township Fire and Rescue, Knoxville PD and Knoxville Fire and Rescue.
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted in homicide case
WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska. Gage Walter, of Omaha, led police officers on a car chase that ended at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. After successful negotiations between […]
Des Moines man says the scooter he uses to get around was turned away at State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man who has a permit to use a scooter to get around due to medical conditions says his scooter was prohibited from going into the Iowa State Fair due to its length. "I have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and I just had...
Man dies in Iowa tractor rollover
One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover.
Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident
Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
Fidel Castro Is In The Polk County Iowa Jail
(Des Moines, IA) -- Fidel Castro is in the Polk County Jail. No--not the Cuban leader who died nearly six years ago in 2016. THIS Fidel Castro is 47-years-old and was arrested by Des Moines Police Sunday night around 11:00 pm and charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
