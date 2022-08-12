Read full article on original website
Will you lose achievements if you merge Overwatch accounts?
Blizzard is wasting no time getting ready for the release of Overwatch 2. When the game releases, all players will need to have a Battle.net account to play, which previously wasn’t required for console players. To make things easier, Blizzard is introducing cross-progression in Overwatch 2, which allows players to merge their accounts and access their stats, cosmetics, rank, and settings from any platform.
How to watch TFT Mid-Set Finale NA Dragonlands: Format and updates
The first half of Teamfight Tactics Set Seven Dragonlands will competitively come to an end with the Mid-Set Finale, providing four direct invites to the North American Regional Finals. Competitive TFT in North America has two major tournaments per set that feed into Worlds: the Mid-Set Finale and Regional Finals....
Overwatch 2 is getting cross-progression
Overwatch 2 will have cross-progression on release across all platforms, Blizzard announced today. In a blog post, the developer revealed that players will be able to merge their Overwatch 2 console accounts into one Battle.net-based account. Players can merge their accounts starting today by logging into their console account and choosing the accounts they want to merge. The merge will be finalized when Overwatch 2 is released on Oct. 4. Merged accounts will allow players to access their cosmetics, gameplay stats, settings presets, and rank across all platforms.
Valve confirms Fnatic has qualified for The International 2022, confuses Dota community with Outsiders ruling
It really does feel like the deeper into a competitive season of Dota 2 we get, the worse communication from Valve gets for fans, players, and organizations. And, hot off the heels of another messy set of ticket sales for The International 2022, Valve has seemingly tossed a new rule into the Dota Pro Circuit that is impacting which teams are getting a direct invite to the event.
Build path switch-up: Riot aiming to make Diana less tanky, more AP-focused ahead of Worlds 2022
Riot Games has revealed the patch preview for League of Legends Patch 12.16, and one champion is receiving attention by way of an adjustment to their most viable build paths: Diana. Diana is the only champion being “adjusted” in Patch 12.16, meaning she’s receiving a combination of nerfs and buffs...
How does the Overwatch account merge affect stats and progress?
The Overwatch 2 development team at Blizzard recently announced that the game will feature cross-progression. This highly-requested feature allows players to merge all of their console accounts under one Battle.net account and retain in-game cosmetics, stats, settings presets, and rank across platforms. It’s a big step for the franchise, which didn’t have cross-play until last year.
Riot are going to start deleting really old League of Legends accounts
Riot Games is set to start deleting accounts from League of Legends, but don’t worry—it probably won’t be yours. According to a new announcement by the developer, Riot will be putting an end to all “inactive accounts” across their roster of games. Accounts that have...
Team BDS crush G2, claim Rocket League World Championship
After being a dominant force in Europe for the last two years and bringing on a rookie player to spice up their lineup earlier this season, Team BDS are now the undisputed best team in Rocket League after winning the Rocket League Championship Series 2022 World Championship. With their 4-1...
Mango takes down Hungrybox, Onin shows top level Steve gameplay to win Super Smash Con 2022
Runs fueled by salty takes, odd brackets opening doors, and an undefeated Minecraft Steve player at Super Smash Con 2022 provided some interesting narratives for fans of both Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate. In Melee, Mango came into the event on a mission—though you might not have expected it...
Here’s the 2022 LEC Summer Playoffs bracket
The 2022 LEC Summer Split regular season has finally come to a close after eight weeks, two tiebreaker matches, and multiple teams constantly contesting the same spots in the standings. G2 Esports have emerged as the first seed heading into the Summer Playoffs, not only getting to choose their first...
How to change which Overwatch accounts are linked together
Soon, Overwatch 2 will be in the hands of the players, and with it comes cross-progression, a feature that players have been asking for since Overwatch launched on multiple platforms. Now, players are finally getting cross-progression, and they can even merge multiple accounts together. Players can merge multiple Overwatch accounts...
Why was Asmongold suspended from World of Warcraft?
Asmongold, one of the most popular MMO content creators on Twitch and YouTube, was suspended from World of Warcraft on Aug. 15, 2022. This is the second time Asmongold has been punished by Blizzard. The streamer’s WoW account was silenced in 2020, which prevented him from speaking to other players or forming groups in the game. Asmongold didn’t know what triggered the suspension back then, but he was eventually cleared to play as he normally does.
Respawn returns tap strafing to Apex Legends, quelling player fears
For several minutes of unbridled terror, there was little to no tap strafing in Apex Legends. No 180s. No dancing around controller players. No movement compilation videos set to soothing music. Nothing. Amidst the cries against the change, Respawn acted quickly, and Apex players should now be able to tap...
2022 LPL Summer playoffs: Bracket, matchups, and format, explained
The LPL Summer Split came to a close earlier today and as the regular season reached the finish line, professional League of Legends in China firmly set its eyes on the playoffs. The LPL will be the first major region in the world to begin its postseason, with only 48 hours between the end of the Summer Split and the beginning of the playoffs.
Top Esports’ Knight wins worldwide Summer Split KDA title with only double-digit mark
All four major League of Legends regions saw their Summer Splits come to a close yesterday, and it was Top Esports mid laner Knight who took home the 2022 Summer Split KDA crown. Knight’s final KDA of 10.0 was the highest among all players across League’s major regions and was the only double-digit mark among qualified players in the world.
Inspired punches through C9’s defenses to secure EG a first-place finish in the 2022 LCS Summer Split
Evil Geniuses are headed to the LCS Championship in sole possession of an uncontested first place, far and away from the other nine teams that trail them in the standings. With Inspired at the helm, EG had little to no difficulties running through a strong draft from Cloud9, bringing the reigning LCS champions one step closer to another championship reign.
Can you merge multiple Overwatch PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or Switch accounts?
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has announced cross-progression and account merging, something that every fan should be aware of. Starting on Aug. 16, players will be able to merge their console Overwatch accounts into one Battle.net account, which will be required to play Overwatch 2 when it launches on Oct. 4. Fans will need to link their console accounts to a Battle.net account to access their cosmetics, stats, settings, and more across multiple platforms.
Best 10 games like Overwatch
Overwatch is arguably one of the most influential games in recent history. Overwatch did many things well, including characters with their own animations, abilities, and powers based on their personalities. Overwatch‘s success was primarily due to the characters being admirable and so diverse that who you chose really influenced the game’s course.
Upset’s masterful Zeri sends Fnatic to 2022 LEC summer playoffs in do-or-die win over Misfits
Fnatic refused to roll over and die with their season on the line. In a must-win game against Misfits to cap off the LEC regular season, Fnatic played some of the best League of Legends they’ve played all year, taking down Misfits in a 36-minute thriller and securing their spot in the LEC postseason.
PROD’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT
Streamers and pros tend to reveal their settings randomly in their careers. PROD is a VALORANT pro whose settings we can find easier than most. For example, PROD once revealed part of his most reliable settings to Gloria “Ploo” during a match. So there are times when you can catch a streamer’s settings besides when they choose to show them off.
