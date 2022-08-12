ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

D’Arcy Carden’s Grand Slam: How ‘The Good Place’ Star Reinvented Herself for ‘A League of Their Own’

By Katcy Stephan
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Growing up, D’Arcy Carden had three career aspirations: “rock star, actress, baseball player.”

Of course, she’s already seen success as an actor with memorable roles as Janet in “The Good Place” and Natalie in “Barry.” But in Amazon Prime Video’s “ A League of Their Own ,” which premiered in a binge on Aug. 12, Carden had the chance to make another one of those childhood dreams come true, hitting a grand slam as fiery Rockford Peaches player Greta Gill.

The new series from “Broad City” co-creator Abbi Jacobson and “Mozart in the Jungle” showrunner Will Graham is based on Penny Marshall’s beloved 1992 film of the same name — but don’t call it a reboot. The retelling includes what Carden calls “kisses to the original,” but features all-new characters, while tackling queer storylines and racism.

“We really haven’t seen this time period through a queer lens. There’s a taste here and there — but, if anything, it’s one story, one character. This really opens the lens,” Carden says over brunch ahead of the series premiere.

“They set out to tell a more inclusive story, because we’ve already seen the story from the straight white girl lens. So let’s see what else is out there,” she continues. “Women were playing baseball. Black women were playing baseball. In 2022, getting eight hours instead of two hours, we were able to tell a bigger story. It’s what I want to watch.”

While the new series broadens its scope, Carden, who’s 42, has nothing but fond memories of watching the “life-changing,” ‘brain-busting” original film. “In the ‘80s and ‘90s, there were all these baseball movies. I was a sporty little kid and I really liked them. When ‘A League of Their Own’ came out, I didn’t even know there could be a sports movie about women,” she says. “It totally, completely holds up. It’s still incredible. The performances are incredible. There’s not a bad moment in it. I love it all. In fact, I love it more now.”

The series first came onto Carden’s radar years ago when longtime pal Jacobson first began developing it. The duo met over a decade ago at Upright Citizens Brigade in New York, and briefly shared the screen when Carden guest-starred on “Broad City.”

Carden desperately wanted to be a part of “A League of Their Own,” but was starring on “The Good Place” at the time and assumed she wouldn’t be able to participate. “I remember her bringing it up, and being so happy for her, but so jealous — good jealous! Not mad jealous, but just painful. It was like, ‘Oh my God, the dream!’”

On Michael Schur’s comedy about the afterlife, Carden won hearts as the cheery anthropomorphized database with a heart of gold. Well, not literally: Janet wasn’t human, and constantly reminded her friends: “Not a girl!” Carden’s nuanced portrayal earned her an Emmy nomination in 2020.

“There’s something Mickey Mouse-ish about Janet. I’m wearing the same costume every day. I have a catchphrase or two,” she says. “In a way, it’s all you could ever ask for. But then you’re like, ‘Let me show you what else I can do.'”

That’s not an easy task when Janet still seems to follow her everywhere. Year after year on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Twitter floods with memes of the character explaining, “Fun fact: Columbus is in the Bad Place, because of all the raping, slave trade and genocide.”

“There are worse things” than being known as a beloved character, Carden acknowledges. “At least I absolutely loved Janet. If someone calls me Janet in 50 years, I’ll be happy with that.”

When “The Good Place” ended earlier than Carden expected, she sought co-star Ted Danson’s guidance for her next career move. “My advice to you is to do something as different from Janet as possible,” Carden recalls him saying. “Do not do something in the world of Janet.”

With perfect timing, Jacobson delivered a role as far from not-a-girl, not-a-robot Janet as possible. “I got a phone call from Abbi one night — if you get a late-night phone call from Abbi, you’ve just got to answer.” Jacobson shared that there was a role in the series for Carden and sent over the pilot script.

Carden was hooked instantly. “I remember saying to my husband, ‘I have to do this. This can’t happen without me.’ I told her right away, ‘I’m so in.’”

The next day, Jacobson left a baseball glove on Carden’s doorstep to seal the deal. “It was very un-Hollywood. Usually it’s through your reps and your agents, negotiating shit. This was just two friends that were like, ‘I love you. Let’s work together.’”

Carden still had some nerves when taking on the role of confident, flirtatious first basewoman Greta Gill. “I haven’t played sultry. This is out of my comfort zone. I’m so used to playing the weirdo goofball,” Carden says with a laugh.

“I started looking at cool actors’ performances. My little secret is that I was like, ‘This character is George Clooney.’ Greta’s cool. And she’s sexy, but she’s not trying too hard. How would a guy play her? I don’t know how to play ‘sexy woman.’ I know how to play ‘cool guy.’”

“She’s almost zero percent goofy. I can’t settle into my tricks,” Carden adds. “But I was like, I think I have to do something like this in order to shake off every comment on my Instagram being, ‘not a girl!’”

Greta’s glamorous period-accurate wardrobe in the series was another fresh concept for Carden, who’d worn the same outfit for nearly every episode of “The Good Place.”

Greta consistently dons a signature red lip and perfectly-coiffed curls, paired with a truly enviable rotation of 1940s dresses, and, of course, the iconic Rockford Peaches uniform. “It was such a new thing for me to go into my trailer and be like, ‘What do we get to wear today? How will this inform the character?”

Carden describes the “magical” moment she first tried on the costume: “It’s something that brings my childhood together with my career in a way that just feels big for me. I kind of can’t believe my luck.”

Early conversations with “wonderful, professional, amazing” costume designer Traycie Field made Carden confident she was in the right hands: “She was like, ‘This shit is going to be vintage, and it’s going to be correct. And everybody’s going to look good .”

The Peaches didn’t just have to look good in their costumes, though — they had to look good on the field. Carden credits months of baseball practice led by coach Justine Siegal with getting the cast ready to run the bases. “As girls started getting cast, they would join the practices. Getting months of baseball time with the other actors was so magical, because we became a team.”

With her new team by her side, Carden feels ready for this next phase in her career. “These last six or seven years, between ‘The Good Place’ and ‘Barry,’ and now ‘A League of Their Own,’ it’s hard to put it into words. It took me so long to get here. So much struggling and discounting myself.”

“My dreams truly came true in a way that I occasionally can’t even believe. I just feel beyond grateful.” She laughs. “It’s impossible to talk about this shit without sounding cheesy!”

A modifed version of this story ran in the Aug. 10 issue of Variety.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

How Amazon’s ‘League of Their Own’ Ball Players Compare to the 1992 Movie Lineup

“Broad City” co-creator Abbi Jacobson and “Mozart in the Jungle” executive producer Will Graham give “A League of Their Own” a modern makeover for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, emphasizing LGBT storylines and the struggles of Black female athletes to play baseball during the World War II era. The show, which debuted this weekend, follows the basic outline of Penny Marshall’s 1992 movie of the same name: A catcher with a husband away at war quickly becomes a team leader, played in the update by Jacobson. Nick Offerman has stepped into the equivalent shoes of Tom Hanks as a...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘She-Hulk’ Star Tatiana Maslany Reveals How Late Musician Sophie Inspired the Superhero Role

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” star Tatiana Maslany says late experimental pop musician Sophie inspired her work as the green-skinned superhero. “Musically, Sophie just lives in this place that I always want to live in, but there’s a poppiness and femininity combined with these clashing industrial sounds,” Maslany tells Variety about the parallels between Sophie’s music and playing the dual role of Jennifer Walters and She-Hulk. “Her music video ‘Faceshopping’ was all about skin, commodification of body and being separated into different parts, and that all felt thematically and spiritually connected.” The Grammy-nominated producer and musician died at 34 years old in January...
MOVIES
Variety

Padma Lakshmi, José Andres, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Among Disney’s ‘Firebuds’ Voice Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Disney Branded Television has set a celebrity voice cast for its upcoming animated musical series “Firebuds” including Padma Lakshmi, Melissa Rauch, Oscar Nuñez, José Andres, Pamela Adlon and “Weird Al” Yankovic. The series will premiere on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+ on Sept. 21. “Firebuds,” from “Sofia the First” and “Elena of Avalor” creator Craig Gerber, follows a group of friends who are the children of first responders who work and play with talking vehicles to help their community. Declan Whaley stars as Bo, a boy whose best friend is a fire engine named Flash (Terrence Little Gardenhigh). Also among...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King

“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karamo Brown
Person
D'arcy Carden
Person
Penny Marshall
Person
Abbi Jacobson
Person
George Clooney
Person
Michael Schur
Person
Ted Danson
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Variety

Denise Dowse, ‘Insecure’ and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actress, Dies At 64

Denise Dowse, an actress known for roles in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Insecure” among multiple other film and television credits, has died. She was 64 years old. Her sister Tracey shared the news on Instagram, writing, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life. Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member.” Dowse had recently fell into a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis....
MUSIC
Variety

TV Academy to Honor Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media With 2022 Governors Award

The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media will be honored with this year’s Governors Award at the Emmys, the Television Academy announced on Monday. The institute, which was founded by Oscar-winning actor Geena Davis in 2004, will be recognized for its work in promoting gender balance and fostering inclusion in the entertainment industry. First awarded in 1978, the Governors Award “honors an individual, company or organization that has made a profound, transformational and long-lasting contribution to the arts and/or science of television,” according to the Television Academy. Debbie Allen received the honor last year, while Tyler Perry and The Perry...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Johnny Depp to Direct His First Movie in 25 Years, Al Pacino to Produce

Johnny Depp is set to direct a movie for the first time in a quarter of a century. The actor will return behind the camera for “Modigliani,” a biographical drama about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Al Pacino is producing the film along with Barry Navidi. IN.2, the European arm of production company Infinitum Nihil, is backing the film. Based on Dennis McIntyre’s play of the same name and adapted for screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski, “Modigliani” takes place in 1916 Paris and tells the story of the Italian-born painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani. According to the film’s release, Modigliani, “long considered...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale: How Does Saul’s Story End?

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the series finale of “Better Call Saul” Season 6, titled “Saul Gone.” More than seven years after “Better Call Saul” began, and 13 years after Bob Odenkirk first popped up as the sleazy lawyer in “Breaking Bad,” his story has come to a close — and Saul is behind bars. After a little United States v. Saul Goodman legal action, the now-reformed Jimmy McGill ended up with 86 years in prison as Walter White’s “indispensable” criminal lawyer. After going down a dark path the past few seasons, Saul finally turned a corner and...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#A League Of Their Own#The Good Place#Baseball Field#Baseball Glove#Grand Slam#Amazon Prime Video#Rockford Peaches
Variety

NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage

Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NFL
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Called the Studio to Remove Black Adam From ‘Shazam!’: It’d Be a ‘Disservice’ to the Character

Dwayne Johnson’s DC passion project “Black Adam” will finally open in theaters this October, but the character could’ve debuted in 2019’s “Shazam!” had Warner Bros. went ahead with its original plan. The “Shazam!” movie went into development in 2014 with a script that included origin stories for both the title character and Black Adam. The duo have a shared history in the comics, so it seemed fitting to launch their big screen iterations together in one film. Johnson disagreed. “When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: Two origin stories...
MOVIES
Variety

Viola Davis to Star in ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ as Head Gamemaker

Viola Davis is headed to Panem as the head gamemaker in “The Hunger Games” prequel, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” The Lionsgate movie is based on the 2020 book of the same name, which takes place decades before the adventures of Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games.” The prequel story is focused on 18-year-old Snow, who eventually becomes the tyrannical leader of the dystopia known as Panem. In “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” he’s chosen to be mentor during the 10th Hunger Games, a televised event in which teenagers are chosen via lottery to fight to the death. Davis, who...
MOVIES
Variety

Zoë Kravitz Regrets How She Called Out Will Smith’s Oscars Slap: ‘It’s a Scary Time to Have an Opinion’

Zoë Kravitz expressed regret to The Wall Street Journal regarding her decision to publicly call out Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. A few days after the slap, “The Batman” star posted a photo of herself on Instagram from the Oscars red carpet and wrote, “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.” Kravitz also responded “nope” when one commenter asked if she supported Smith’s actions. “I’m torn about what to say right now, because I’m supposed to just talk about it; I have very complicated feelings around...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Rings of Power’ Star Morfydd Clark Fainted When She Was Cast in Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series

Morfydd Clark was at the Toronto Film Festival promoting “The Personal History of David Copperfield” when she was told she was cast as Galadriel in the upcoming Amazon series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” “I found out and then I went to a screening and Q&A for ‘David Copperfield,” Clark told me Monday night at the “Rings of Power” premiere at Culver Studios. “I suddenly realized what a big deal it was for me, and I passed out during the Q&A. I was caught by a lovely security guard.” Set thousands of years before the “Lord of the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Shuts Down Hair Questions: ‘It’s So Stupid’ and ‘Ridiculous’ That People Only Talk About My Hair

Joe Keery is part of one of the world’s biggest television series, “Stranger Things.” He’s also starred in Hollywood tentpoles like “Free Guy” and has a burgeoning music career under the name Djo, and yet all anyone wants to talk to the 30-year-old performer about is his hair. Keery’s locks have been all the rage for six years and counting thanks to his beloved role as Steve Harrington on “Stranger Things.” But now, the actor has had enough. “It’s really ridiculous. It’s not something I have control over,” Keery told The Daily Beast about the non-stop focus on his hair. “It’s...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Trailer: Johnny and Daniel Join Forces to Take Down Terry Silver

“Cobra Kai” is stirring up some action in the dojo once again as Netflix releases the first official trailer for Season 5. Following last season’s All Valley Karate Tournament, Season 5 reveals that Terry Silver — who now has complete control of Cobra Kai — is planning to expand the dojo across the San Fernando Valley. If Terry goes unchecked, he and his Cobra Kai teachers will spread their form of brutal karate like wildfire. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso chooses to team up with his...
TV SERIES
Variety

Jeremy Allen White’s Hair Stylist Just Shared the Secret Behind His Lustful Curly Locks on ‘The Bear’

In FX’s buzzy series “The Bear,” Jermey Allen White stars as a culinary prodigy who chooses to take his expertise gleaned at the nation’s top restaurant in the country to a hole-in-the-wall deli to save it from bankruptcy. His portrayal as Carmy, an intense and disgruntled but overall charming chef, was immediately acclaimed for offering an authentically refreshing look at the far-from-glamorous life of the restaurant world. There is, however, one thing that White says wasn’t necessarily realistic. During an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” last week, the actor reveals that his glowing locks (my words, not his) would...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bryce Dallas Howard: I Made ‘So Much Less’ Money Than Chris Pratt on ‘Jurassic World’ Sequels, but He Fought for Pay Equity

Reports surfaced in 2018 that Bryce Dallas Howard was making $8 million to Chris Pratt’s $10 million for their work on “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” but Howard revealed in a new interview with Insider that she was actually being paid “so much less” on the “Jurassic World” sequels compared to her male co-star. Howard did not reveal a dollar amount, but she did stress that Pratt worked to correct the situation by ensuring she had pay parity on other “Jurassic World” properties such as video games and theme park rides. “The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much...
MOVIES
Variety

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Rom-Com ‘Meet Cute’ Gets First Look, September Premiere Date

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco’s upcoming romantic comedy film will premiere exclusively on Peacock Sept. 21, the streamer announced Tuesday. Titled “Meet Cute,” after the well know rom-com trope, the film focuses on Sheila (Cuoco), a woman who uses a time machine to repeat a first meeting between her and Gary (Davidson) in order to engineer a love at first sight date. But when Gary can’t measure up to Sheila’s vision of perfection in the days following their magical night, she heads further back in time to shape him into her dream man. “Meet Cute” is directed by Alex Lehmann, who previously...
MOVIES
Variety

New ‘Saw’ Movie Set for October 2023, ‘Saw VI’ Director Returning

There’s more “Saw” to cut through in 2023, as Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have just announced the next installment of the billion-dollar franchise will arrive with a new movie slated for Oct. 27, 2023. This will be the tenth movie in the highly successful franchise. The film will be directed by Kevin Greutert, who helmed “Saw VI” (2009) and “Saw: The Final Chapter” (2010) while serving as the editor for the first five installments and “Jigsaw” (2017). Greutert is a fan favorite of the franchise, with many championing his chops on his two entries. In addition to the “Saw” films, he’s...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Better Call Saul’ Co-Creator Peter Gould Breaks Down the Surprising Series Finale and Jimmy and Kim’s Ending

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you haven’t watched the series finale of “Better Call Saul,” Season 6 Episode 13, “Saul Gone.” In the end, Jimmy McGill unbroke bad. Just when it looked like Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) had finessed his way into a sweet plea agreement — just seven years at the most country club-like of correctional facilities (low-security FCI Butner Low, which even has a golfing program!) — he reversed course and confessed all, in Monday night’s series finale of AMC’s “Better Call Saul.” It was a finale rife with references to regret, time machines and how there’s “no shame...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

77K+
Followers
58K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy