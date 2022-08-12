ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The craziest conspiracy theories Americans believe - from microchips to false flags

By Ariana Baio
 4 days ago

Thanks to people like Alex Jones, conspiracy theories run wild in the US and one poll conducted by YouGov and The Economist has figured out which ones are the most popular.

Polling a group of approximately 1,500 Americans, the poll asked respondents several questions about popular conspiracy theories - including ones Jones pushed.

Unsurprisingly, the most popular conspiracy theory is that there is an organization of people secretly controlling events and the world, regardless of any government power with 41 percent of people thinking it is 'definitely or probably true'.

Illuminati anyone?

But most terrifying is that despite Jones losing his defamation suit for claiming the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was false , still 18 percent of respondents believe 'mass shootings have been faked by groups trying to promote stricter gun control laws'.

According to the poll, Republicans who trust Jones are most likely to believe this.

While most people can discern that the false flag conspiracy theory is not true there are others that resonate with people, further proving how dangerous Jones' rhetoric can be.

31 percent of respondents believe 'Top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings'.

'Pizzagate' was a conspiracy that powerful Democrats like Hillary Clinton were aiding in a child trafficking ring out of a pizzeria in Washington DC.

Jones was a notable media personality who pushed the conspiracy of 'Pizzagate'. Although he was forced to apologize for spread misinformation after the accused pizzeria experienced a shooting.


29 percent of respondents believe that 'voting machines were programmed to change votes in the 2020 election' a theory created and pushed by former president Donald Trump and his allies .

Although all investigations into this claim have determined it is false, the theory continues to permeate to Trump supporters.

Perhaps the most ludicrous theory, 'the US government is using the Covid-19 vaccine to microchip the population' is believed by 20 percent of respondents.


Indy100

Indy100

