wxhc.com
Cortland County to Execute Memorandum of Understanding With City
A unanimous decision came from the Cortland County Building & Grounds Committee meeting on August 9th at 10am. The decision to authorize a memorandum of understanding with the City of Cortland for city court space within the County Courthouse was approved with mover Ann Homer, Committee member. The move will...
cortlandvoice.com
County talks future of public transportation system
Ahead of Cortland County’s request for proposal for a transportation operator, questions have emerged regarding where the county’s public transportation system is headed. At last week’s Agriculture, Planning, and Environmental committee meeting, county planning director Trisha Jesset said the request for proposal is still very much in flux, as legal verbiage continues to be fine tuned in conjunction with the county attorney.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County COVID-19 Wrap-Up for Tuesday, Aug. 16
Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County from Aug. 8-14. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. According to the county health department as of Aug. 12, the level of COVID-19 transmission in Cortland...
cortlandvoice.com
Marathon BOE discusses district’s safety plan; hears about outcomes report
The Marathon Central School District Board of Education (BOE) met at Appleby Elementary recently to have a public forum on the district safety plan and hear about the outcomes report for the K-12 Counseling and Guidance plan. Marathon BOE’s next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at...
Onondaga County lawmakers should have heard public before aquarium vote (Editorial Board Opinion)
Onondaga County legislators were feeling the heat before a controversial vote for the $85 million aquarium earlier this month. They should have had the fortitude to hear from constituents who showed up at midday on a Tuesday to register their viewpoints, mostly in opposition. Instead, legislators stuck to its 30-minute...
cortlandvoice.com
McGraw BOE receives update on summer school program & more
The McGraw Central School District Board of Education (BOE) recently met to hear from the summer school program and prepare for the start of the school year. McGraw BOE’s next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the library. Savoring Summer. The meeting was held in the...
Oneida Dispatch
New York State funds Morrisville homeless housing community
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. – New York State has awarded Christopher Community, Inc. $2.8 million to create 20 units of permanent supportive housing in the Madison County town of Morrisville, serving frail, elderly seniors with a disability or chronic condition. The money was awarded through the Homeless Housing Assistance Program, which...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $44.4 Million in Assistance for Struggling Families with Children
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the distribution of $44.4 million in federal pandemic funding to help struggling New Yorkers with children to cover back-to-school and early life nutritional expenses. Administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund will provide New Yorkers on Public Assistance with one-time payments of $214 for each child ages 3 to 17 and $150 for each child younger than 3 in their household.
25 Miles Per Hour Limits Could Be Coming Soon To New York Municipalities
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a statewide effort to prevent speeding. Speeding seems to be the norm on our streets and highways. It is a rare thing when I notice someone doing the speed limit. I tend to go over the limit as well, but not by too much.
These Are The Top 10 Poorest Counties in New York State [List]
Even though New York is home to plenty of billionaires and millionaires, there are quite a few counties with high rates of people living in poverty. The wealth divide in New York State is disproportionate. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states, New York and Alaska,...
Former candidate endorses Josh Riley for Congress
Former New York 22nd Congressional candidate Vanessa Fajans-Turner announced that she is endorsing Democrat Josh Riley in the new 19th Congressional District.
cortlandvoice.com
Annual Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil slated for Aug. 31 (Sponsored Content)
The annual Cortland County’s Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at Courthouse Park in the City of Cortland, the same day as International Overdose Awareness Day. An event run by Healing Hearts Collaborative, which is a narcan distribution program through Central New York, is...
New York Making $44 Million Available To Help With Back-To-School
Officials from New York State announced that the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is making some additional resources available to help families in the Empire State who may be struggling with getting ready to send their kids back to school in the fall. More than $44...
No More Care Packages for Incarcerated Individuals in New York
According to a report by Maysoon Khan of The Associated Press, New York has restricted package deliveries to incarcerated individuals to combat illegal drugs and other contraband in state prisons. Incarcerated individuals will no longer be able to receive packages directly from friends or family either by mail or in...
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Police Officer Christine Barksdale Retires After 25 Years of Service
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Members of the Ithaca Police Department gave a final salute to a fellow officer on her last day with the department. On Monday, officer Christine Barksdale officially stepped down from the Ithaca Police Department. She is retiring after 25 years with the department. Family, friends, and...
Motorcycle pursuit ends with arrest in Broome County
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a motorcycle yesterday, August 15th, that travelled across county lines.
Only Public Boat Launch on One Upstate New York Lake is Closing
The only public boat launch on one Upstate New York river is temporarily closing. The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting Monday, September 12. The closure will allow the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to make repairs and improvements. It's expected to re-open in the spring of 2023, just in time for the boating season.
New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families
There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
“Dos Rios” Sign Removed Amid Speculation About Binghamton Site
Binghamton restaurant fans are wondering if a new establishment may be about to set up shop at the location of the recently-closed Dos Rios Cantina. The Court Street restaurant ceased operations in April amid financial problems after two partners in the business were arrested on felony charges. Workers from a...
Tips for New York State Drivers: “6 Reasons Speeding Is Stupid”
Do you speed when you are driving? If you are a 'normal' driver you probably go between 5 and 10 miles per hour over the speed limit at any given time. Is 5 mph over the speed limit even speeding?. New York State is about to hold one of its...
