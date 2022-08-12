ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

wxhc.com

Cortland County to Execute Memorandum of Understanding With City

A unanimous decision came from the Cortland County Building & Grounds Committee meeting on August 9th at 10am. The decision to authorize a memorandum of understanding with the City of Cortland for city court space within the County Courthouse was approved with mover Ann Homer, Committee member. The move will...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County talks future of public transportation system

Ahead of Cortland County’s request for proposal for a transportation operator, questions have emerged regarding where the county’s public transportation system is headed. At last week’s Agriculture, Planning, and Environmental committee meeting, county planning director Trisha Jesset said the request for proposal is still very much in flux, as legal verbiage continues to be fine tuned in conjunction with the county attorney.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County COVID-19 Wrap-Up for Tuesday, Aug. 16

Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County from Aug. 8-14. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. According to the county health department as of Aug. 12, the level of COVID-19 transmission in Cortland...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
County
Cortland County, NY
Cortland County, NY
Government
cortlandvoice.com

McGraw BOE receives update on summer school program & more

The McGraw Central School District Board of Education (BOE) recently met to hear from the summer school program and prepare for the start of the school year. McGraw BOE’s next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the library. Savoring Summer. The meeting was held in the...
MCGRAW, NY
Oneida Dispatch

New York State funds Morrisville homeless housing community

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. – New York State has awarded Christopher Community, Inc. $2.8 million to create 20 units of permanent supportive housing in the Madison County town of Morrisville, serving frail, elderly seniors with a disability or chronic condition. The money was awarded through the Homeless Housing Assistance Program, which...
MORRISVILLE, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $44.4 Million in Assistance for Struggling Families with Children

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the distribution of $44.4 million in federal pandemic funding to help struggling New Yorkers with children to cover back-to-school and early life nutritional expenses. Administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund will provide New Yorkers on Public Assistance with one-time payments of $214 for each child ages 3 to 17 and $150 for each child younger than 3 in their household.
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Police Officer Christine Barksdale Retires After 25 Years of Service

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Members of the Ithaca Police Department gave a final salute to a fellow officer on her last day with the department. On Monday, officer Christine Barksdale officially stepped down from the Ithaca Police Department. She is retiring after 25 years with the department. Family, friends, and...
WIBX 950

Only Public Boat Launch on One Upstate New York Lake is Closing

The only public boat launch on one Upstate New York river is temporarily closing. The Fourth Lake Boat Launch in the town of Inlet will be closed starting Monday, September 12. The closure will allow the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to make repairs and improvements. It's expected to re-open in the spring of 2023, just in time for the boating season.
INLET, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families

There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
POLITICS

