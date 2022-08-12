August 16, 2022 – LG Chem and ADM have launched two joint ventures for U.S. production of lactic acid and polylactic acid in a new facility planned for Decatur. The first joint venture, GreenWise Lactic, would produce up to 150,000 tons of high-purity corn-based lactic acid annually. ADM would be the majority owner of GreenWise, and would contribute fermentation capacity from its Decatur bioproducts facility to the venture. The second joint venture, LG Chem Illinois Biochem, would be majority-owned by LG Chem. It would build a facility that will use products from GreenWise Lactic to produce approximately 75,000 tons of polylactic acid (PLA) per year.

DECATUR, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO