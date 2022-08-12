Read full article on original website
WAND TV
From the Farm: Illinois State Fair champion livestock
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair is underway, and on Saturday, Junior livestock champions were selected. The Hoge family of Good Hope in McDonough County raised the champion lamb and goat, but the top steer and barrows were from the WCIA viewing area. Ashtin Guyer of Robinson had the grand champion steer, a […]
Herald & Review
Roland Cornell Cook
Oct. 11, 1962 - Aug. 1, 2022. ACCRA, Ghana — Servant of the Lord Apostle Roland Cornell Cook, 59, died August 1, 2022 in Accra, Ghana where he will be laid to rest. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Community Temple C.O.G.I.C. in Decatur, IL. A visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and a memorial will be conducted from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Athletes of all ages flock to Rantoul for tournament weekend
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a big weekend for athletes from age six to 75. Over 1,300 of them are filling Rantoul’s new sports complex for two big events. Teams are competing in the Midwest Youth Football Classic and National Softball Association’s Senior Tournament. Some are traveling from as far as Texas for the chance […]
chambanamoms.com
Spend a Saturday in Tuscola
When you’re looking for a close destination for a day trip, check out the charms of Tuscola. The greatest opportunities come on a Saturday, but Tuscola has plenty to offer no matter what day of the week you are in town. There is something nostalgic about stepping into a...
WTAX
Burglary arrest in Christian County
Video surveillance footage helped police in identifying two people in connection with a rash of vehicle thefts and break-ins that happened in Taylorville on June 9th. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says probable cause was found for burglary charges filed against 18 year old Drearion Neal of Springfield along with a juvenille.
‘CU Days’ returns after three years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A Champaign tradition is back. It’s been three years since the last CU Days. Program coordinator Robert White said it’s an opportunity for people of all ages to have a good time. There’s music, vendors, and activities like Touch-a-Truck – even a school supply and free shoe giveaway. That’s why White […]
nowdecatur.com
Big Cars Return to Illinois State Fair for 89th Time
August 14, 2022 – Auto Racing is the traditional daytime entertainment of the last weekend of the Illinois State Fair, starting with the 89th scheduled appearance of the open-wheel championship machines now known as the Silver Crown Cars of the United States Auto Club. The annual Bettenhausen 100 presented by MiteXstream takes place on Saturday, August 20 on the World’s Fastest One Mile Dirt track in Springfield, Illinois.
Herald & Review
Decatur to transition to new ambulance service 'as soon as possible'
DECATUR — The transition to a new emergency medical transportation provider will be underway soon in Decatur, city officials said Monday. City Manager Scot Wrighton announced that Abbott EMS/GMR will take over ambulance coverage for Decatur and the greater Macon County area with the upcoming closure of Decatur Ambulance Service, slated for Sept. 1.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for August 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (13) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during July 24-August 6, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Angela Evans, 52 of Girard, is charged with causing an accident resulting in a death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a July 23 incident.
nowdecatur.com
Schedule Change for Lake Decatur Boat Gas Sales
August 15, 2022 – The City of Decatur will temporarily stop selling gas starting Monday, August 15, at the Lake Office next to the Nelson Park boat ramps due to a labor shortage. Gas sales will resume for Labor Day weekend on Saturday, September 3, and will end for...
nowdecatur.com
ADM and LG Chem announce new joint venture in Decatur
August 16, 2022 – LG Chem and ADM have launched two joint ventures for U.S. production of lactic acid and polylactic acid in a new facility planned for Decatur. The first joint venture, GreenWise Lactic, would produce up to 150,000 tons of high-purity corn-based lactic acid annually. ADM would be the majority owner of GreenWise, and would contribute fermentation capacity from its Decatur bioproducts facility to the venture. The second joint venture, LG Chem Illinois Biochem, would be majority-owned by LG Chem. It would build a facility that will use products from GreenWise Lactic to produce approximately 75,000 tons of polylactic acid (PLA) per year.
Herald & Review
Decatur to consider amended water agreement with ADM
DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland will be permitted to supply non-potable water from its Lake Decatur treatment plant to other businesses under a revised agreement poised to be approved by the city council on Monday. The proposed amendment also addresses a long-running disagreement over the food processing giant's obligation...
channel1450.com
Pigskin Preview 2022: Riverton Hawks
Overall Record: 0-0 Assistant Coaches: Brad Baughman, Mike Boren, Austin Landess, Trent Quarton. Who are the newcomers we should know about and why?. Eithen Bates – our next QB, good arm talent, high potential. Landon Meyer – week 1 starter his freshman and sophomore year, has dealt with some...
Effingham Radio
Effingham Fire Department Provides Mutual Aid to Madison Illinois
The Effingham Fire Department responded for mutual aid to a fire that occurred in the Metro East. The following was posted on the Effingham Fire Department’s Facebook Page:. On August 11, Effingham Fire Department was requested to respond to a commercial structure fire in Madison, IL through MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System). We responded with our ladder truck, 552, and 3 members from our department. Crews left around 6p and were back in town and in service around 6:30a. We are so thankful that we were able to provide this much needed support.
newschannel20.com
2 shot at large gathering in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Two people were shot after gunfire broke out at a large gathering in Champaign early Saturday morning. According to police, it happened around 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Third Street. Shortly after officers arrived, dozens of shots were fired. Two victims were...
Hammond mayor shuts down basketball courts due to violence
Two back-to-back shootings, one of them fatal, has prompted Hammond's mayor to pull the rims off the basketball courts at MLK Park.
Man dead in overnight Decatur shooting
Update at 2:07 p.m. on 8/14/2022 Macon County Coroner Michael Day has identified the victim as Arrion L. McClelland. An autopsy conducted on Sunday indicated that he died from a penetrating gunshot wound to the head. Decatur Police are still investigating and are treating this as a homicide. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is […]
