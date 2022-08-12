Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Larchwood woman arrested for intox, pot
LARCHWOOD—A 34-year-old Larchwood woman was arrested about 7:55 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, on charges of public intoxication, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Michelle Ann Mitchell stemmed from a report from the Larchwood Emergency Medical Services regarding a heavily intoxicated individual...
nwestiowa.com
Huron man cited for drug paraphernalia
LARCHWOOD—A 22-year-old Huron, SD, man was cited about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The citing of Brennen Alec Wilkie stemmed from him being found in possession of a marijuana pipe and marijuana...
nwestiowa.com
Storm Lake man arrested for second OWI
PAULLINA—A 57-year-old Storm Lake man was arrested about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, near Paullina on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Sergio Antonio Mendoza Cano stemmed from an investigation of...
nwestiowa.com
Colorado man arrested for meth and pot
LITTLE ROCK—A 42-year-old Overlin, CO, man was arrested about 11:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a drug stamp at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Woman In Jail On Felony Drug Charges After Sheldon PD Finds Her In Possession Of Meth
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City woman is behind bars in Primghar after she was arrested in Sheldon on Saturday. According to information filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 24-year-old Breanna TenClay of Orange City was arrested by the Sheldon Police Department at the west Casey’s Convenience Store in the 1:00 p.m. hour that day.
siouxlandnews.com
Marcus Iowa man arrested after pursuit in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Marcus, Iowa man has been arrested and charged after eluding police early Tuesday morning in Sioux City. According to court documents, on August 16th, just after 1:00 a.m., 35-year-old Maurice Leflore, of Marcus, was operating a Sonata in the 1000 block of 18th Street. An officer in a marked vehicle with lights and sirens activated attempted to stop him due to a felony weapons violation warrant out of the state of Illinois. Police say Leflore began to elude officers by increasing his speed, violating all traffic control devices, and eventually turning his lights off while traveling north on Jones Street. He reached speeds in access of 55 mph while in a 25 mph zone. Leflore fled on foot and was apprehended approximately two blocks away.
nwestiowa.com
Two from rural Paullina jailed for theft
PAULLINA—Two rural Paullina residents were arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on charges of fourth-degree theft. The arrest of 45-year-old David Joseph Case and 32-year-old Margaret Mae Jakobson stemmed from the investigation of the report of several unauthorized fuel purchases on a rural Marcus man’s account using a card taken during a burglary earlier this year, according to the Paullina Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Teen arrested for assaulting girlfriend
SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Sibley resident was arrested about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, on an Osceola County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Brandon Martin Collins stemmed from him assaulting his live-in girlfriend at 811 10th St. on July 16, according...
nwestiowa.com
Two Hawarden teens arrested on warrants
HAWARDEN—Two Hawarden teenagers were arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on Sioux County warrants for keeping premises or vehicle for the purposes of using, possessing, selling or keeping controlled substances. The arrests of 19-year-old Jenisa Marie Oltrogge and 18-year-old Madison Renne Hardin stemmed from a search warrant executed about 10 p.m....
nwestiowa.com
Man jailed for OWI in Inwood after report
INWOOD—A 22-year-old Hartford, SD, man was arrested about 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in Inwood on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Hunter-Payne Jerred Tennant stemmed from a report from...
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested following search in Melvin
MELVIN—Two Melvin residents were arrested about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on Osceola County warrants for unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — marijuana first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; first-offense prohibited act — prescription drug violation; possession of a controlled substance; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
nwestiowa.com
Little Rock man arrested for meth, pot
LITTLE ROCK—A 41-year-old Little Rock man was arrested about 8:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
nwestiowa.com
Sanborn man jailed for contact violation
SANBORN—A 53-year-old Sanborn man was arrested about 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Richard Scott Hoops Jr. stemmed from him contacting an individual he is not to have contact with, according to the Sanborn Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon couple jailed after altercations
SHELDON—A Sheldon couple was arrested on separate charges following incidents Friday, Aug. 5. The arrests of 39-year-old Juan Sebastian Esquibel and his wife, 34-year-old Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews, initially stemmed from an altercation at their residence at 911 Fourth St. about 5 p.m. that day, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Faces Felony Charges After Allegedly Threatening His Neighbor
Orange City, Iowa — A Rock Valley man is in jail in Orange City after allegedly threatening his neighbor with a weapon on Sunday night. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s office, 37-year-old Kurtis Lee De Groot of Rock Valley is accused of sending a text message to his neighbor, threatening to discharge a weapon into his neighbor’s window. It says he knew that the neighbor and family were in the house at the time. The report says that before the text message was sent, the neighbor heard a sound that he believed was a gunshot. A spent casing was found in De Groot’s backyard, says the officer. It also alleges that DeGroot’s wife found a handgun on DeGroot’s pickup in the garage. While clearing the weapon for officer safety, the Rock Valley Police Officer who responded found the magazine to be one round from being fully loaded.
kmaland.com
Le Mars man arrested on multiple charges
(Bedford) -- A Le Mars man was arrested on multiple charges in Bedford Sunday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 200 block of Orchard Street in Bedford for an unknown man who was covered in blood at a resident's back door. Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office says deputies spoke with the individual, later identified as 66-year-old Tony Bernal, who gave a report that his car was stolen. After an investigation, authorities say Bernal was arrested and charged with second degree burglary, false reports to a public entity, and public intoxication. During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office says Bernal also spit in a drink in a deputy's vehicle. Authorities say additional charges are still pending.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man jailed on assault charges
ROCK RAPIDS—A Rock Rapids man was arrested Friday, Aug. 5, on two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Joshua Patrick Faron stemmed from two incidents about 6:45 p.m. in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Faron allegedly displayed a handgun...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: Two suspects arrested during attempted theft
MADISON, Neb. -- Two people were arrested late Saturday night after they were reportedly caught in the act of an attempted theft. Around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a salvage yard off Highway 32 about six miles east of Madison.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man jailed for OWI after crash
ROCK RAPIDS—A 53-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, near Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Scott Alan Zomer stemmed from the investigation of a one-vehicle accident in which...
nwestiowa.com
Akron woman arrested for striking another
HAWARDEN—A 33-year-old Akron woman was arrested Saturday, Aug. 6, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The arrest of Cherokee Sioux Blaine stemmed from her allegedly entering a Hawarden residence and striking another woman in the face about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
Comments / 0