Authorities have released additional information on a single vehicle roll-over accident in Sac County. On Tuesday, August 9, at approximately 8:21 a.m., the Sac County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched half a mile north of Highway 175 on Otter Ave. just east of Lake View. According to law enforcement, a 1997 Ford Explorer operated by a minor was traveling south on Otter Ave. when she lost control and entered the ditch, causing the vehicle to roll several times. The Explorer came to rest on the driver’s side, and the minor who was wearing a seatbelt was able to get out of the vehicle on her own. She was later transported by private vehicle to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

SAC COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO