more1049.com
Spencer City Council Authorizes Purchase of Land For Economic Development
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council authorized the 2.2 million dollar purchase of a section of land on the north end of town Monday evening that will be used for future economic development. The plan right now is to make the forty plus acres on the east side...
kicdam.com
Estherville City Council Approves Drafting of Proposal to Incentivize Building Improvements
Estherville, IA (KICD) — The Estherville City Council discussed a plan to incentivize building and making significant improvements to structures in the city at their meeting this week. City Administrator Penny Clayton brought this before the council as a housing survey showed that new and updated stock was needed.
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Noise Complaint Leads To Drug Charges For Lakeside Man
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A noise complaint over the weekend in Storm Lake now has a Lakeside man facing drug and other charges. 25-year-old Idris Keyanye was arrested around early Sunday morning and allegedly found to be carrying nearly 30 grams of marijuana while being wanted on several warrants.
kicdam.com
Mallard Traffic Stop Leads To Warrant Arrest For Spencer Man
Mallard, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is facing a number of charges from warrants following a traffic stop in Palo Alto County earlier this month. It all happened in Mallard in the early morning hours of August 5th when 47-year-old Robert Ryker was originally charged wtih failing to have a valid driver’s license, not having insurance and fraudulent use of plates.
nwestiowa.com
Two from rural Paullina jailed for theft
PAULLINA—Two rural Paullina residents were arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on charges of fourth-degree theft. The arrest of 45-year-old David Joseph Case and 32-year-old Margaret Mae Jakobson stemmed from the investigation of the report of several unauthorized fuel purchases on a rural Marcus man’s account using a card taken during a burglary earlier this year, according to the Paullina Police Department.
kicdam.com
Iowa Lakes Corridor Releases Results Of Laborshed Analysis Study
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation has released the results of a recent Laborshed Analysis study for the region which looked at a number of statistics within employment numbers. Joanne Follon is the Business Retention and Workforce Partnership Coordinator for The Corridor. She tells KICD News...
1380kcim.com
Authorities Released Additional Information On A Roll-Over Accident In Sac County
Authorities have released additional information on a single vehicle roll-over accident in Sac County. On Tuesday, August 9, at approximately 8:21 a.m., the Sac County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched half a mile north of Highway 175 on Otter Ave. just east of Lake View. According to law enforcement, a 1997 Ford Explorer operated by a minor was traveling south on Otter Ave. when she lost control and entered the ditch, causing the vehicle to roll several times. The Explorer came to rest on the driver’s side, and the minor who was wearing a seatbelt was able to get out of the vehicle on her own. She was later transported by private vehicle to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
kicdam.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges for Ayrshire Man
Spencer, IA (KICD) — An Ayreshire man was arrested for drug charges after a traffic stop last Tuesday. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office a deputy pulled over 45 year old Paul Hoadley for an equipment violation just after 10 pm. During the stop the deputy reportedly smelled marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle, discovering marijuana wax and drug paraphernalia.
stormlakeradio.com
Teen Driver Injured in Sac County Rollover ; Drug-Related Search Warrant Executed
A teenage girl was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Sac County last week. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened this past Tuesday, August 9th around 8:20am just east of Lake View. 17-year-old Ashlyn Arbegast of rural Lake View was traveling south on Otter Avenue in a 1997 Ford Explorer when she lost control. The vehicle entered the east ditch, slid sideways, and rolled at least twice before coming to rest on the driver's side.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Woman In Jail On Felony Drug Charges After Sheldon PD Finds Her In Possession Of Meth
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City woman is behind bars in Primghar after she was arrested in Sheldon on Saturday. According to information filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 24-year-old Breanna TenClay of Orange City was arrested by the Sheldon Police Department at the west Casey’s Convenience Store in the 1:00 p.m. hour that day.
nwestiowa.com
South Dakotan jailed for unlawful betting
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on a Lyon County warrant for unlawful betting — winnings less than $200. The arrest of Swadeep Mishra stemmed from an incident on Friday, July 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
1380kcim.com
Sac County Sheriff’s Office Arrested A Wall Lake Man For Substance Violation
A Wall Lake man was taken into custody last week (Thursday) following a controlled substance violation. According to the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Braiden Ehlers was taken into custody following a search warrant for an apartment in the 400 block of Center Street in Wall Lake. Ehlers, the occupant of the apartment, was found inside, and authorities seized marijuana, scales, packaging materials, smoking devices, and a small amount of cash. Charges are pending at the Sac County Sheriff’s Office. The Lake View and Sac City Police Departments assisted in the investigation.
nwestiowa.com
Storm Lake man arrested for second OWI
PAULLINA—A 57-year-old Storm Lake man was arrested about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, near Paullina on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Sergio Antonio Mendoza Cano stemmed from an investigation of...
siouxcountyradio.com
SIoux Center women hospitalized after accident
A Sioux Center woman was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical condition while driving. The accident occured Monday morning at a residence a mile northwest of Sioux Center. The Sioux County Sheriff's office says 67 year old Phyllis Beukelman was in her vehicle, on a residential driveway, when she experienced a medical event. She lost control of the vehicle, which struck trees in a grove on the property. Beukelman was transported by the Sioux Center Ambulance to Sioux Center Health.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man jailed for OWI after crash
ROCK RAPIDS—A 53-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, near Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Scott Alan Zomer stemmed from the investigation of a one-vehicle accident in which...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley to vote on school bond again
ROCK VALLEY—At least 200 Rock Valley School District voters are hoping second time’s the charm when it comes to advancing a general bond referendum to finance a high school expansion project. The school district’s board of education approved a resolution at its July 18 meeting that sets the...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man jailed on assault charges
ROCK RAPIDS—A Rock Rapids man was arrested Friday, Aug. 5, on two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Joshua Patrick Faron stemmed from two incidents about 6:45 p.m. in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Faron allegedly displayed a handgun...
kmaland.com
Le Mars man arrested on multiple charges
(Bedford) -- A Le Mars man was arrested on multiple charges in Bedford Sunday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 200 block of Orchard Street in Bedford for an unknown man who was covered in blood at a resident's back door. Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office says deputies spoke with the individual, later identified as 66-year-old Tony Bernal, who gave a report that his car was stolen. After an investigation, authorities say Bernal was arrested and charged with second degree burglary, false reports to a public entity, and public intoxication. During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office says Bernal also spit in a drink in a deputy's vehicle. Authorities say additional charges are still pending.
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested following search in Melvin
MELVIN—Two Melvin residents were arrested about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on Osceola County warrants for unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — marijuana first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; first-offense prohibited act — prescription drug violation; possession of a controlled substance; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
kicdam.com
Trial Date Set For Milford Man Accused of Inappropriate Contact
Milford, IA (KICD)– A former bus driver for the Okoboji School District accused of having inappropriate contact with a child has a trial date. 71-year-old Steven Titterington pled not guilty in March to one count each of third degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation by a school employee and child endangerment after being charged in the alleged 2020 incident a month earlier.
