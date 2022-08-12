ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RideApart

A Ducati MH900e Was Found In Its Crate Then Sold For $45,000 USD

It’s not every day that you see a bike still in its crate unless you work at a dealership or a manufacturing facility. It’s not every day that you also see a bike as rare as a Ducati MH900e but put those two things together and you have yourself a recipe for an insanely high auction price.
TheStreet

If This is a Recession, It's a Pretty Weird One

If there wasn't so much on the line, you might think that Americans talking so often about being in a recession had become a sort of loopy parlor game for the policymaking in-crowd. From top regulators in Europe — who say they definitely, certainly will be in a deep recession...
RideApart

Yamaha Updates The XMAX 250 With New Colors In Japan

Maxi-scooters are a popular alternative to motorcycles in multiple Asian and European markets. This makes a lot of sense, as these welterweight scooters offer the ease of use of a regular scooter along with the power and long-distance capability of a full-size motorcycle. Among all the maxi-scooters available in the market, the Yamaha XMAX has to be one of the most popular models.
RideApart

Ryvid Anthem Launch Edition Electric Bike Preorders Are Now Open

Back in July, 2022, we first told you about Ryvid, the Irvine, California-based new electric motorcycle company on the block. Its first bike, the Anthem, boasts a unique design crafted by what the firm credits as its team of “aerospace industry gearheads.” Just a month ago, it was getting ready to launch—and as of August 14, 2022, preorders are now officially open on the Ryvid website.
RideApart

Honda Has Eyes Set On Developing New Electric Scooter Platforms For India

We are now witnessing a lot of brands and manufacturers launching and extending their electric portfolio in the market at a blistering pace in Asia and Europe, where the electric mobility sector is indeed very active. The electrification of the Asian market is viewed as being particularly driven by India, where both large and small manufacturers are making significant investments in e-mobility.
