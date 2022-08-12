Read full article on original website
Related
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
Olympic champion Ellia Green finds liberation in transition
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ellia Green realized as a young child -- long before becoming an Olympic champion -- that a person’s identity and a gender assigned at birth can be very different things. Now, about 20 years later, one of the stars of Australia’s gold medal-winning women’s...
RideApart
A Ducati MH900e Was Found In Its Crate Then Sold For $45,000 USD
It’s not every day that you see a bike still in its crate unless you work at a dealership or a manufacturing facility. It’s not every day that you also see a bike as rare as a Ducati MH900e but put those two things together and you have yourself a recipe for an insanely high auction price.
Australia relocates more Afghan athletes fleeing Taliban rule
MELBOURNE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australia has relocated Afghanistan's Olympic flag-bearer Kimia Yousofi and other athletes and their family members fleeing Taliban rule, officials said on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Japan Aug manufacturers' mood rises to 7-month high - Reuters Tankan
TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturers' business confidence improved in August after last month's stall, while service-sector firms' mood rose for a second month to the highest point in nearly three years, the Reuters Tankan poll showed.
If This is a Recession, It's a Pretty Weird One
If there wasn't so much on the line, you might think that Americans talking so often about being in a recession had become a sort of loopy parlor game for the policymaking in-crowd. From top regulators in Europe — who say they definitely, certainly will be in a deep recession...
China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 day earlier
SHANGHAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China reported 3,036 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 16, of which 637 were symptomatic and 2,399 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.
RideApart
Yamaha Updates The XMAX 250 With New Colors In Japan
Maxi-scooters are a popular alternative to motorcycles in multiple Asian and European markets. This makes a lot of sense, as these welterweight scooters offer the ease of use of a regular scooter along with the power and long-distance capability of a full-size motorcycle. Among all the maxi-scooters available in the market, the Yamaha XMAX has to be one of the most popular models.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RideApart
Ryvid Anthem Launch Edition Electric Bike Preorders Are Now Open
Back in July, 2022, we first told you about Ryvid, the Irvine, California-based new electric motorcycle company on the block. Its first bike, the Anthem, boasts a unique design crafted by what the firm credits as its team of “aerospace industry gearheads.” Just a month ago, it was getting ready to launch—and as of August 14, 2022, preorders are now officially open on the Ryvid website.
RideApart
Honda Has Eyes Set On Developing New Electric Scooter Platforms For India
We are now witnessing a lot of brands and manufacturers launching and extending their electric portfolio in the market at a blistering pace in Asia and Europe, where the electric mobility sector is indeed very active. The electrification of the Asian market is viewed as being particularly driven by India, where both large and small manufacturers are making significant investments in e-mobility.
CARS・
Comments / 0