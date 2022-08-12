Though he has a spring game under his belt, Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning got the first live scrimmage experience with this full roster behind him on Saturday afternoon. The team went through a scrimmage that was deemed largely successful, resulting in a few nice plays and reportedly no major injuries. However, a handful of players — both starters on the offense and a few reserves on the defense — were absent from Tuesday’s practice. Whether they were dealing with long-term ailments or just minor bumps and bruises is unclear at this point, and it likely will not be made...

EUGENE, OR ・ 33 MINUTES AGO