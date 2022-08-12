Read full article on original website
Bill Jones
4d ago
I want to watch a person attempt to arrest an on duty cop...just once...because something tells me it would only be once....some lessons are hard learned and some just have hard heads with small brains...either way....just once
Reply
38
Bob the Builder
3d ago
That’s what happens when the far right goes so far extreme and nut cases like Bannon, Jones and Trump become their heroes.
Reply(2)
37
BillT
2d ago
The scary part is the thousands of people that believe and do her bidding. Guess there’s brain dead people north of the border.
Reply
13
Related
FBI arrests man with a military-style rifle near the home of a high-profile Iranian dissident journalist
The FBI wants to know why a man was near the New York City home of a well-known Iranian journalist and author while allegedly in possession of an illegal military-style rifle loaded with 30 rounds. The agency is probing whether the suspect, federally charged with possession of a firearm that...
The ‘QAnon Queen’ Told Her Followers to Arrest Cops. It Didn’t Go Well.
People on a mission to arrest cops on behalf of the self-proclaimed “QAnon Queen of Canada” ended up being violently arrested themselves instead. Romana Didulo has built a sizable following out of the QAnon community by convincing people that she's the true leader of Canada and waging a secret war against the supposed pedophilic cabal of globalist leaders, like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or U.S. President Joe Biden. On Saturday, she gathered around 30 of her followers in Peterborough, Ontario, to conduct “citizen’s arrests” on members of the Peterborough Police Service for enforcing COVID-19 restrictions, like mask mandates and business closures.
Prosecutors halt Met Police's 'absurd' efforts to prosecute Sarah Everard vigil protesters for breaking Covid lockdown rules
Prosecutors have sensationally halted the Met Police's 'absurd' efforts to go after the people who attended the vigil for Sarah Everard. After a vigil organised by new campaign group Reclaim These Streets was aborted following threats of £10,000 fines, a spontaneous vigil took place at Clapham Common which brought together hundreds of protesters throughout the day - including the Duchess of Cambridge.
Extremism researcher says death of gunman who tried to breach Ohio FBI office is 'a really good example' of how far-right conspiracies can get followers killed
Ricky Shiffer, the gunman, had been following and engaging with right-wing, online platforms which encouraged him to act violently.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FBI search warrant application shows chilling online postings from Kavanaugh assassination suspect
A newly unveiled FBI search warrant shows that the man accused of attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh meticulously planned the alleged plot and even reached out for advice on an internet forum. According to the FBI search warrant obtained by Fox News Digital, 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske...
Court Wants Murderer Executed On Live TV To Send A Message To Other Would-Be Killers
A court in Egypt is keen on executing a convicted murderer to send a message to other would-be killers. Mohamed Adel was found guilty of killing fellow student, Naira Ashraf, because she rejected his advances. After she refused to marry him, the 21-year-old organised a gruesome plot to kill her...
Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report
The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
Cops Seize $60 Million of Cocaine Hidden in Fake Mobile Home
The trafficking organization had previously attempted to send the mobile home with cocaine from South America to Spain in 2019.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
American woman says she was gang-raped in hotel in Pakistan during visit to tourist resort; two suspects arrested
Multan, Pakistan — - Pakistan's police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, officials said Wednesday. The detainees included the woman's host, who took her...
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
Wendy's Worker Kills Customer Who Complained About His Food: Police
The employee was initially charged with aggravated assault but this was later upgraded to second-degree murder.
The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US
Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
Sneaky way gangsters hid more than 200 kilograms of meth to get it into Australia - before police managed to intercept the shipment and stop the criminals' $25.8million payday
More than 200 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine worth more than $25 million imported from overseas by an international crime syndicate have been seized in a major drug bust. Australian Federal Police officers, in partnership with the National Anti-Gangs Squad (NAGS) found the drugs hidden in a shipment of olive oil on a truck in Fairfield in Sydney's southwest on July 30.
Foreign Office issues Mexico travel warning after recent resort shooting
The British government is warning tourists in Mexico to be alert to the risk of being caught up in gang-related violence after a recent shooting at a beach resort.On Monday, three people sustained gunshot wounds in Playa del Carmen, which is located between Cancun and Tulum, in an incident suspected to be linked to drug cartels.In its updated travel advice, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warned of increased violence between criminal gangs in and around tourist hotspots on Mexico’s popular Caribbean coast.It said: “Two foreign tourists were killed in Tulum, more tourists were injured during a shootout in Puerto...
Graphic assault footage sparks outrage over violence against women in China
A woman bursts out of a bathroom stall at a bar, seemingly startling several men gathered at the sinks. A man follows, grabs her by the hair, and tries to drag her back in. She grabs onto another man outside the stall. Both are pulled to the ground as the first man forces her back into the stall and slams the door.
Gunman who held up a bank in Beirut to withdraw $210,000 of his own money 'is given $30k and agrees to hand himself over' after seven-hour siege that saw locals cheer him on
A Lebanese man who took several members of staff hostage in Beirut because a bank refused to hand over his savings has emerged with $30,000 and allowed his captees to leave unharmed. Authorities say 42-year-old Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein entered the bank branch Thursday with a shotgun and a canister of...
Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico
At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
Video showed a Black man bleeding to death as police did nothing. Now his family demand answers
When Salt Lake City Police notified Willie Outlaw in November 2020 that his 39-year-old son Ryan had been killed, he didn’t even think to question what they told him.More than 1,600 miles away at his home in Mississippi, he believed that Ryan was simply a tragic victim of domestic violence with his girlfriend Jennifer Tobar stabbing him to death inside their apartment building.“We were basically told that he had been stabbed and was deceased, and they explained that she was in custody but that was about it,” Mr Outlaw, 66, told The Independent.Almost two years later, when he saw bodycam...
Washington Examiner
China made huge land purchase just minutes from top secret US military drone base
A Chinese government-linked company bought a huge plot of land just miles from a crucial military drone base in North Dakota. Fufeng Group, a massive agricultural company with strong ties to Beijing, purchased 370 acres as a location for its new wet corn mill in the agribusiness park in Grand Forks, a short distance from Grand Forks Air Force Base.
Psychologist Who Testified For Amber Heard Received So Many Death Threats That Homeland Security Was Forced To Intervene
While some of the attorneys involved in Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial became overnight social media sensations, others were privately being faced with threats.This past weekend, 6,000 pages of disclosed documents from the trial were made public, and one standout revelation noted that the Department of Homeland Security had to get involved after psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes, who testified on the actress' behalf, started receiving death threats.During the trial, Hughes claimed the mom-of-one suffered from PTSD due to the alleged violence brought onto her by Depp. She made the diagnosis after spending over 29 hours with Heard.AMBER HEARD...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
937M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 34