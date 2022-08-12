Read full article on original website
Related
‘Terrible’ baby name has people in hysterics as it sounds like office supplies
WOULD you name your tot after an inanimate object?. Widely accepted, names like Lake, Willow, and Moon have made it to 'popular baby names' lists for some time – but there is one non-traditional moniker that people can't seem to get behind. A Reddit user took to the platform...
Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused
The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
Crying Waitress Calls Out Party of 11 That Walked Out on $220 Bill in Viral TikTok
Working in the restaurant business has almost always been a highly stressful prospect, one that's only been made worse since the COVID-19 pandemic. Seating customers in a timely fashion and ensuring that their requests are attended to in a timely fashion while serving up a variety of meals, to their liking has a lot of moving parts, and every role in ensuring a restaurant runs smoothly has its own kinds of stress to deal with.
Woman Quitting On The Spot After Coworker Reported Her to Boss Praised
Pew Research Center data found that low pay, a lack of opportunities, and feeling disrespected at work are the top reasons why Americans quit their jobs.
RELATED PEOPLE
CEO who posted crying selfie while announcing layoffs responds to backlash
A CEO who posted a selfie of him crying on LinkedIn while announcing staff layoffs has responded after receiving criticism for being out of touch. Braden Wallake, the CEO of HyperSocial, said on Wednesday that he wasn't trying to make it about himself. "No, my intent was not to make...
Bartender Slammed for Refusing to Serve Customer 'Because They're Black'
"I can't wait to get back to the states. This is f**ked up," the post read.
"TikTok Got Me Fired": This Woman Lost Her Job After She Discussed Her Salary Online, And It's Infuriating
"I believe our generation is committed to ending the wage gap."
Crisis At ‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Grilled By Lawyers Backstage After Calling Conservative Group 'Nazis'
The View was in meltdown mode backstage after receiving a cease-and-desist letter for calling a conservative political group, Turning Point USA, 'Nazis,’ live on the air, Radar has learned. “The lawyers at the show called a mandatory staff meeting after getting the letter. Everybody, from Whoopi Goldberg to the interns had to attend. It was made clear that the show had been up in legal jeopardy and that this was unacceptable,” sources tell Radar. “Every single host around the table is wearing an earpiece and getting verbal notes from producers and lawyers are the show goes on. Whoopi and Joy’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan
When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
Bride Cancels Wedding Last Minute After Seeing Video of Groom’s "Inappropriate” Bachelor Party
As a species, human beings are capable of some pretty weird things, especially when you compare our cultural rituals/customs against those of other animals. There's an argument to be made that the idea of marriage and how we go about it is a convoluted practice at best and one that becomes even stranger when you account for all of the other traditions associated with it.
Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’
A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
Security Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Putting Your Personal Data At Risk!
All apps are not created equal — and some can negatively impact your personal data and privacy. If one of your tech goals is to keep your data protected and maintain your security online, it’s important to know which apps should be placed in the “con...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
When a furious guy confronted his fiancée about her cheating, he was surprised to learn the truth
*This is a nonfiction piece based on true events as described to me by a friend who witnessed them directly; permission was granted to use them.*. When one of my closest friends, a guy named Kevin who I've known for long time, got engaged, I did my best to be excited for him and happy for him. I've known Kevin since we were both young. Kevin was the kind of guy who never wanted to find himself in a situation where he was alone. Never pausing for a moment to catch his breath, he would have a string of failed relationships with different girlfriends despite not learning his lesson.
TODAY.com
A teen says she was body-shamed by Rep. Matt Gaetz. She took it as an opportunity
After Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz made a speech arguing women who are worried about dwindling abortion access are too unattractive to become pregnant, a teen activist responded on Twitter. Gaetz then singled out the activist by re-posting her photo on his Twitter feed. Now she's using the attention to raise money for a cause dear to her heart — abortion funds.
Chick-fil-A Is Getting In So Much Trouble For This Scandal About How They Offered To Pay Their Workers—It's Unreal!
A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina is facing backlash over a recent job posting they uploaded on Facebook. According to an article published by MSN, the Hendersonville Chick-fil-A branch was looking for volunteers to work at their drive-thru. In return, they offered to pay the volunteers only through Chick-fil-A entrees—with no monetary salary involved at all. Yikes!
Business Insider
Elon Musk was said to have dropped to one knee and begged for forgiveness for an affair with Google cofounder Sergey Brin's wife
Sources told The Wall Street Journal the apology came at a party this year.Brin was said to have acknowledged the apology but stopped speaking "regularly" with Musk. Elon Musk is said to have dropped to one knee and begged the Google cofounder Sergey Brin for forgiveness over an affair involving Musk and Brin's wife.
ohmymag.co.uk
Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent
We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
Woman Annoyed Over Little Girl Talking to Her Non-Stop at Airport Cheered
"You should have charged them for the child care," one user said.
I only realised I was pregnant when I saw two feet in a toilet – I thought it was tummy ache
A WOMAN has revealed she gave birth after rushing to the loo thinking she had a stomach ache - and she didn't even know she was pregnant. Lucy Jones put her mystery illness down to an upset stomach, only to realise she was pregnant after she saw two little feet sticking out of the toilet.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
937M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 6