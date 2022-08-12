ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OB-GYN residents want to quit in Indiana after state's abortion law, harassment

When Roe v. Wade was overturned, Indiana became one of the first states to pass a near-total ban on abortion. Medical providers say this is bad news for patients, and it could hurt Indiana's ability to recruit and retain health care workers. WFYI's Farah Yousry spoke with young doctors there who are now reevaluating their future options.
