OB-GYN residents want to quit in Indiana after state's abortion law, harassment
When Roe v. Wade was overturned, Indiana became one of the first states to pass a near-total ban on abortion. Medical providers say this is bad news for patients, and it could hurt Indiana's ability to recruit and retain health care workers. WFYI's Farah Yousry spoke with young doctors there who are now reevaluating their future options.
Republican governor announces money for grant program from federal package opposed by GOP
The state of Ohio is putting $42 million in additional funds toward local efforts to reduce crime in a program started last year. The money comes from a federal package that all Republicans opposed in Congress, but many up for re-election this year are campaigning on the plan. The money...
WCBE Presents Seth Walker Live From Studio A Mon. Aug. 15, 2022 @ 2PM!
WCBE is looking forward to hosting Seth Walker Live From Studio A in advance of the sold out The Dinner Music Series event at the Refectory!. He's out on the road with his brand new release I Hope I Know!. Tune in for live music and conversation on 90.5FM Columbus,...
