Is there a hosepipe ban in my area? Millions hit by water rationing as drought declared - OLD

By Joe Sommerlad and Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A host of UK utility companies have introduced hosepipe bans to conserve water as a drought is declared in large parts of England.

It comes amid the second heatwave in a matter of weeks, following blistering 40C temperatures in July that has left depleted rivers and reservoirs, parched fields and villages without water .

The UK experienced an average of just 37.7mm of rainfall in July, making it the eighth driest in records stretching back to 1836.

England has had its driest eight-month period since the notoriously drought-afflicted summer of 1976 between November 2021 and June 2022, the Met Office said.

Over that period, just 421mm of rain fell across England – less than 74 per cent of the 1991-2020 average of 568mm.

Water minister Steve Double said: “We are currently experiencing a second heatwave after what was the driest July on record for parts of the country. Action is already being taken by the government and other partners including the Environment Agency to manage the impacts.

“All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe, and we have made it clear it is their duty to maintain those supplies.”

To conserve water an increasing number of companies have imposed Temporary Use Bans (TUB) of hosepipes.

Under restrictions, customers are banned from using a hosepipe to water their gardens, clean their vehicles, fill their swimming pools or water fountains, clean patios or any artificial outdoor surfaces, clean a private leisure boat, or clean the windows and walls of their homes.

A “hosepipe” means anything designed, adapted or used to serve the same purpose as a hosepipe. This means garden sprinklers and most irrigation systems, connected to the mains water supply, are all considered to be hosepipes, together with anything attached to them like pressure washers.

People should not use a hosepipe that is connected to the mains water supply.

They risk a maximum fine of £1,000 if they do so.

HOSEPIPE BANS ANNOUNCED SO FAR:

Yorkshire Water

Yorkshire Water is the latest of five water companies to impose the bans as another desperately dry heatwave grips the country.

The ban will begin on 26 August and will affect all customers who receive their water supply from Yorkshire Water.

It services West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, the East Riding of Yorkshire, most of North Yorkshire and part of Derbyshire.

The company said it will not affect customers who receive wastewater services from Yorkshire Water but clean water supply from another wholesaler.

The ban will be in place until the region receives “significant rainfall and our reservoir levels return to a situation much closer to normal,” the company said.

You can find out if the ban covers your area here .

South East Water

The hosepipe ban imposed by South East Water came into force on 12 August in the Kent and Sussex area.

The company said the affected regions have only seen eight per cent of average rainfall in July, with a similar long term forecast for August and September.

South East Water said any customers on their Priority Service Register who would find it difficult to adapt to the ban can still use hosepipes. However, you have to check whether you can apply for an exemption on their website.

You can find out if the ban covers your area here .

Southern Water

Southern Water imposed a TUB in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight from 5 August.

The company said on its website that Hampshire has seen very little rain for the past eight months, saying it is “well below average”.

The ban covers Kingsclere, Andovre, Winchester, Otterbourne, Southamption, Cowes, Ryde and Portsmouth.

The company has also applied to the Environment Agency for a drought permit on the River Test which would allow it to continue to take water even if river levels drop more.

You can find out if the ban covers your area here .

Welsh Water

Welsh Water’s hosepipe ban is due to begin on 19 August for customers in Pembrokeshire and a small part of Carmarthenshire.

This includes the areas of Fishguard, St David, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Tenby and Pendine.

The company said on its website: “This will mean that if you have your water supplied by us in this area then you will not be able to use a hosepipe to carry out activities in and around your property such as watering plants or filling paddling pools or hot tubs.”

The ban will be in place until there is enough rainfall to replenish the water resources in the area.

You can find out if the ban covers your area here .

Thames Water

Thames Water. the UK’s largest water and wastewater company, has said hosepipe restrictions will be put in place within the coming weeks.

This means that around 15 million people that the company supplies to, reaching 5,000 square miles from parts of Gloucestershire in the west to areas of Kent and Essex in the east, will have to follow the new measures.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Given the long-term forecast of dry weather and another forecast of very hot temperatures coming this week, we are planning to announce a temporary use ban in the coming weeks.”

Follow the latest on the UK heatwave here .

#Drinking Water#Water Resources#Rationing#Thames Water#Water Supplies#Uk#The Met Office#The Environment Agency#Hosepipes
The Independent

