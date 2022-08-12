Read full article on original website
Polygon
Disney’s D23 event to include a Disney and Marvel Games showcase
Disney’s upcoming D23 fan expo will include a little something for everyone who considers themselves a fan of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, across the company’s film, television, and theme parks divisions. This year, the D23 Expo will also have something substantial for video game fans, with the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, coming on Sept. 9. Even if you aren’t going to the sold-out D23 Expo in-person, you’ll be able to watch it happen online.
Polygon
Coffee Talk, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Immortality coming to Xbox Game Pass in August
A host of new games are coming to Xbox Game Pass, starting today, with some new DLC and updates available to two titles and a handful of games leaving at the end of the month. Here’s what shaking for the rest of August. Talking simulator Coffee Talk will be...
Polygon
Fortnite’s big Dragon Ball event brings skins, quests, anime episodes, and much more
Epic Games has officially unveiled the Dragon Ball crossover event that begins in Fortnite today, Aug. 16 — and it’s a big one. There’s more here than even yesterday’s fairly extensive leak suggested. Across a short trailer, a gameplay video (which was the basis of yesterday’s...
Polygon
MultiVersus adds new characters, balance improvements in season 1 patch notes
After a delay earlier this month, the first season for MultiVersus is here, and brings with it some major updates for the new platform fighter. In addition to a host of balance tweaks and mission improvements, season 1 will bring at least four new characters to the game. This update also starts the new bimonthly free-to-play character rotation.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Joltik be Shiny?
For Aug. 16, 2022, Joltik will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for catching Pokémon. And no, Joltik cannot be shiny in Pokémon Go, yet!. Joltik’s Shiny version has yet to be added to the game, and there’s no news yet as to when it will show up. We can probably expect it in an event that has to do with electric- or bug-type Pokémon, or even an event that features Pokémon in the Unova region.
Polygon
Where to find Kamehameha and Nimbus Clouds in Fortnite
With the introduction of Goku and friends from Dragon Ball, Fortnite now has two new items: the Kamehameha and the Nimbus Cloud. Both of these items are mythic and can only be found in specific places. Our Fortnite guide explains where to find Kamehameha and Nimbus Clouds. You can grab...
Polygon
Tower of Fantasy codes guide
ILOVETOF (1 Gold Nucleus, 5 Weapon Batteries II) TOF666 (8,888 Gold, SR Relic Shard Box) TOF888 (8,888 Gold, 1 Black Nucleus, 10 Crispy Grilled Fish) We’re not entirely sure when these codes expire, but they are still working as of publication time. How to use Tower of Fantasy codes.
Polygon
Overwatch account merging goes live to prep for Overwatch 2 cross-progression
When Overwatch 2 launches in October, Blizzard’s hero shooter will include cross-play and cross-progression across all of its platforms. Starting Tuesday, current Overwatch players can merge their accounts across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Windows PC, and Xbox, bringing their cosmetics, credits, and gameplay statistics together in a unified account. In...
Polygon
Details on Fortnite’s big Dragon Ball crossover leak early
Fortnite’s latest crossover will bring the Dragon Ball franchise to the battle royale sensation on Aug. 16, but a purportedly leaked video of Epic Games’ latest crossover spoils plenty about the upcoming event. Of course, Goku and Vegeta are here, but there’s much more than that. The...
Polygon
Genshin Impact ‘The Final Treasure’ world quest guide
In Genshin Impact’s last week of the “Summer Odyssey” Golden Apple Archipelago event, the last world quest “The Final Treasure” has finally been unlocked. The quest is fairly straight forward, but if you’re not paying attention, you may get literally lost in fog. Our...
Polygon
The five weirdest Spelljammer creatures to spice up your D&D campaign
Flipping through a Monster Manual is one of the great joys of preparing to run a game of Dungeons & Dragons, with every page offering potential friends and foes for your players to encounter. Spelljammer: Adventures in Space revives Dungeons & Dragons’ bizarre pulp science fiction setting after more than 30 years with a box set featuring an adventure taking place on the Astral Plane and a campaign guide filled with new character options and rules for spaceships. But the real gem is Boo’s Astral Menagerie, a bestiary packed with more than 60 new creatures that dwell in the magical oceans known as wildspace.
Polygon
Wii Sports supervillain Matt can now crush you in Switch Sports
Nintendo announced the end of fair play in Nintendo Switch Sports on Friday when the company revealed that legendary Wii Sports competitor Matt is now available for players to challenge. As far as Nintendo has revealed, Matt is a possible opponent in all sports, and is specifically built for players...
Polygon
Call of Duty accused of swiping another skin, this time from a former employee
A new skin for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard is getting suspiciously side-eyed for its similarity to a different game’s character skin, just weeks after publisher Activision was accused of copying an artist’s work for Call of Duty cosmetics. One of the people who appears to take issue with Call of Duty’s new Doomsayer operator skin is a former Activision employee who used to work on the first-person shooter franchise.
Polygon
Goku hits the Griddy, changing Fortnite forever
Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus have all made their way onto Fortnite as of Tuesday morning. The cast of characters are fully playable in Fortnite, and come to the game as part of a larger in-game event and collaboration Epic is doing with Dragon Ball Super. Of course, part...
Polygon
Jet ski racing classic Wave Race 64 splashing onto Nintendo Switch Online
Classic jet ski racing game Wave Race 64 will soon be available for anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online and Expansion Pack membership. Originally released in 1996 for the Nintendo 64, Wave Race 64 splashes onto Nintendo Switch on Aug. 19. The game’s iconic scenic locations — which include an...
Polygon
Roll-and-write board games are having their moment in the sun
The COVID-19 lockdown was truly the best of times and worst of times for the board game industry. Forced inside for months on end, consumer demand for board games skyrocketed while supply chain problems made getting those games harder and harder. The most popular games to come out of the pandemic are the roll-and-writes, a genre of game that lends itself well to socially distanced and even Zoom-based gameplay. That popularity was reflected at this year’s Gen Con, where the presence of these games at numerous companies’ booths suggested that we’re entering a new age of innovation for the genre.
Polygon
The campaign pre-order perk for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is pretty good
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on Oct. 28, but players who pre-order the game (digitally, that is) will get early access to the game’s single-player campaign for a week, Activision announced Tuesday. It’s an atypical move for the Call of Duty franchise, which usually dangles access to multiplayer beta tests and cosmetics as pre-order incentives.
Polygon
John Wick director wants to make his Ghost of Tsushima movie in Japanese
Chad Stahelski, the John Wick director tasked by Sony with turning hit samurai game Ghost of Tsushima into a movie, has said that he wants to make the film in Japanese, with a cast of Japanese actors. And he noted that Sony is “on board” with the move.
Polygon
Another MultiVersus leak says Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch are on the way
Add Beetlejuice and Oz’s Wicked Witch of the West to MultiVersus’ invitation list. The two aren’t confirmed, but more datamining — on top of Monday’s surprise announcement of two more characters — has fans on the hunt for more clues in Warner Bros.’ ensemble brawler.
Polygon
MultiVersus’ next fighters, Black Adam and Stripe, revealed
MultiVersus’ first season of content officially kicks off Monday, and players got an unexpected surprise to go along with it: two newly confirmed fighters. Developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. revealed that Black Adam from the DC Universe and Stripe from Gremlins are headed to MultiVersus in new artwork from the competitive platform fighter.
