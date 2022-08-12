ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney’s D23 event to include a Disney and Marvel Games showcase

Disney’s upcoming D23 fan expo will include a little something for everyone who considers themselves a fan of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, across the company’s film, television, and theme parks divisions. This year, the D23 Expo will also have something substantial for video game fans, with the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, coming on Sept. 9. Even if you aren’t going to the sold-out D23 Expo in-person, you’ll be able to watch it happen online.
MultiVersus adds new characters, balance improvements in season 1 patch notes

After a delay earlier this month, the first season for MultiVersus is here, and brings with it some major updates for the new platform fighter. In addition to a host of balance tweaks and mission improvements, season 1 will bring at least four new characters to the game. This update also starts the new bimonthly free-to-play character rotation.
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Joltik be Shiny?

For Aug. 16, 2022, Joltik will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for catching Pokémon. And no, Joltik cannot be shiny in Pokémon Go, yet!. Joltik’s Shiny version has yet to be added to the game, and there’s no news yet as to when it will show up. We can probably expect it in an event that has to do with electric- or bug-type Pokémon, or even an event that features Pokémon in the Unova region.
Where to find Kamehameha and Nimbus Clouds in Fortnite

With the introduction of Goku and friends from Dragon Ball, Fortnite now has two new items: the Kamehameha and the Nimbus Cloud. Both of these items are mythic and can only be found in specific places. Our Fortnite guide explains where to find Kamehameha and Nimbus Clouds. You can grab...
Tower of Fantasy codes guide

ILOVETOF (1 Gold Nucleus, 5 Weapon Batteries II) TOF666 (8,888 Gold, SR Relic Shard Box) TOF888 (8,888 Gold, 1 Black Nucleus, 10 Crispy Grilled Fish) We’re not entirely sure when these codes expire, but they are still working as of publication time. How to use Tower of Fantasy codes.
Overwatch account merging goes live to prep for Overwatch 2 cross-progression

When Overwatch 2 launches in October, Blizzard’s hero shooter will include cross-play and cross-progression across all of its platforms. Starting Tuesday, current Overwatch players can merge their accounts across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Windows PC, and Xbox, bringing their cosmetics, credits, and gameplay statistics together in a unified account. In...
Details on Fortnite’s big Dragon Ball crossover leak early

Fortnite’s latest crossover will bring the Dragon Ball franchise to the battle royale sensation on Aug. 16, but a purportedly leaked video of Epic Games’ latest crossover spoils plenty about the upcoming event. Of course, Goku and Vegeta are here, but there’s much more than that. The...
Genshin Impact ‘The Final Treasure’ world quest guide

In Genshin Impact’s last week of the “Summer Odyssey” Golden Apple Archipelago event, the last world quest “The Final Treasure” has finally been unlocked. The quest is fairly straight forward, but if you’re not paying attention, you may get literally lost in fog. Our...
The five weirdest Spelljammer creatures to spice up your D&D campaign

Flipping through a Monster Manual is one of the great joys of preparing to run a game of Dungeons & Dragons, with every page offering potential friends and foes for your players to encounter. Spelljammer: Adventures in Space revives Dungeons & Dragons’ bizarre pulp science fiction setting after more than 30 years with a box set featuring an adventure taking place on the Astral Plane and a campaign guide filled with new character options and rules for spaceships. But the real gem is Boo’s Astral Menagerie, a bestiary packed with more than 60 new creatures that dwell in the magical oceans known as wildspace.
Wii Sports supervillain Matt can now crush you in Switch Sports

Nintendo announced the end of fair play in Nintendo Switch Sports on Friday when the company revealed that legendary Wii Sports competitor Matt is now available for players to challenge. As far as Nintendo has revealed, Matt is a possible opponent in all sports, and is specifically built for players...
Call of Duty accused of swiping another skin, this time from a former employee

A new skin for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard is getting suspiciously side-eyed for its similarity to a different game’s character skin, just weeks after publisher Activision was accused of copying an artist’s work for Call of Duty cosmetics. One of the people who appears to take issue with Call of Duty’s new Doomsayer operator skin is a former Activision employee who used to work on the first-person shooter franchise.
Goku hits the Griddy, changing Fortnite forever

Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus have all made their way onto Fortnite as of Tuesday morning. The cast of characters are fully playable in Fortnite, and come to the game as part of a larger in-game event and collaboration Epic is doing with Dragon Ball Super. Of course, part...
Roll-and-write board games are having their moment in the sun

The COVID-19 lockdown was truly the best of times and worst of times for the board game industry. Forced inside for months on end, consumer demand for board games skyrocketed while supply chain problems made getting those games harder and harder. The most popular games to come out of the pandemic are the roll-and-writes, a genre of game that lends itself well to socially distanced and even Zoom-based gameplay. That popularity was reflected at this year’s Gen Con, where the presence of these games at numerous companies’ booths suggested that we’re entering a new age of innovation for the genre.
The campaign pre-order perk for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is pretty good

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on Oct. 28, but players who pre-order the game (digitally, that is) will get early access to the game’s single-player campaign for a week, Activision announced Tuesday. It’s an atypical move for the Call of Duty franchise, which usually dangles access to multiplayer beta tests and cosmetics as pre-order incentives.
MultiVersus’ next fighters, Black Adam and Stripe, revealed

MultiVersus’ first season of content officially kicks off Monday, and players got an unexpected surprise to go along with it: two newly confirmed fighters. Developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. revealed that Black Adam from the DC Universe and Stripe from Gremlins are headed to MultiVersus in new artwork from the competitive platform fighter.
