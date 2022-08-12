ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korean woman spends £50,000 to look like Kim Kardashian

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yTnNM_0hEqk2sv00

A South Korean woman has claimed she spent £50,000 on plastic surgery and cosmetic treatments to look like Kim Kardashian .

Cherri Lee, whose birth name is Hanbyeol, has undergone a number of facial and body surgeries to change her features and body shape to emulate the reality star.

The 28-year-old says she has had a total of 15 surgeries within eight years, including three Brazillian bum lifts, two breast augmentations, and double eyelid surgery, among others.

Lee, a part-time English teacher, says she “always wanted the glamorous ‘big boobs and big bum Kardashian look’”, adding: “Kim has always been an inspiration to me and she’s the most beautiful woman in the world in my eyes.”

She admitted to becoming “addicted to surgeries” because: “Every time I went under the knife, I saw a positive change and I loved it.”

Her appearance has changed so drastically that some members of her family “don’t even recognise me anymore”.

In public, Lee says she sometimes gets mistaken for The Kardashians star when people see her from behind.

“I do get people commenting from behind, thinking I can’t hear them, asking each other if I’m Kim.

“I get people saying I should be her body double. There are a lot of Kim lookalikes, but I came from an Asian background, so it takes much more effort.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rl8MN_0hEqk2sv00

Lee underwent her first surgery following a breakup in 2014 because at the time, her “confidence was at rock-bottom”.

However, she believes she has had enough surgery and has no further procedures planned.

“I’m so grateful that not one procedure I had done went wrong, because I know that can happen,” she adds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36r57x_0hEqk2sv00

The reaction to her appearance varies, as Lee recalls a time when a middle-aged woman suggested she was a sex worker.

“[She] asked how much I charge per hour… I was out in public wearing a summer dress – it was plain rude,” she says.

“But I don’t let it affect me. If you have nothing nice to say, jog on.

“Everybody should have the right to modify their body – do what you want, as long as you’re not harming anyone.”

Additional reporting by SWNS

Kim Kardashian
