Former Eurovision runner-up hopes Liverpool will host 2023 contest

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 4 days ago

Eurovision 1993 runner-up Sonia is pushing for Liverpool to host the contest after the city was shortlisted as one of seven locations for 2023.

The north east city is in the running alongside Leeds, Glasgow, Sheffield, Birmingham, Newcastle, and Manchester.

Though Ukraine won the 2022 contest, it was ruled that they would be unable to host the event due to Russian’s ongoing invasion.

“[Liverpool has] music heritage of the world we’re gonna have the biggest party ever [and] make Ukraine proud,” Sonia said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Adrien Rabiot: Manchester United end interest in Juventus midfielder over wage demands

Manchester United’s pursuit of Adrien Rabiot is now considered all but over due to the Juventus midfielder’s wage demands.United agreed a fee for Rabiot last week but have not agree personal terms in negotiations with his agent and mother Veronique.The 27-year-old had emerged as a surprise target amid United’s summer long chase of Frenkie de Jong.John Murtough, United’s football director, travelled to Turin last week in the hope of concluding negotiations with Rabiot’s representatives.Yet after a difference in valuation on wages, United’s attempts to reinforce their midfield are set to extend into the final weeks of the summer transfer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Conservatives met with protesters shouting ‘Tory scum’ at Perth hustings

A large crowd of protesters gathered outside the Tory leadership hustings in Perth shouting “Tory scum” and “Tories out”.People demonstrating outside the city’s Concert Hall were seen pushing through barriers and shouting at the attendees before the event started at 7pm on Tuesday.Police officers were pictured managing the crowds, with people carrying placards saying “Tory scum go away”, “refugees welcome” and “No ifs no buts no Tory cuts”.A large banner covered one of the barriers which read “Scottish Not British”, with another next to it saying “It’s time for independence”.Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Andrew Bowie claimed “eggs...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Transfer news: De Jong, Gomez, Ronaldo - Live

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. The 21-year-old Spanish defender joins on a four-year deal having made 49 appearances for the Belgian club across the 2021-22 campaign which saw him voted as the Belgian club’s Player of the Year. “I am incredibly proud and happy to have joined Manchester City,” Gomez said. “City are the best team in England and in Pep Guardiola I have a chance to learn and develop under the most outstanding manager in world football.”Elsewhere, Manchester United continue to chase Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong with a new report coming out saying...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

