Zoë Kravitz is reflecting on comments she made about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face at the 2022 Academy Awards. In her cover story for WSJ. Magazine's Fall 2022 Women's Fashion issue, the 33-year-old actress addressed some of the online backlash she received for sharing her take on the incident, saying, "It's a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything."

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 HOURS AGO