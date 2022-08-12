ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Polio is ‘likely’ present and spreading in NYC, health officials warn

By Zach Williams
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Health officials say the poliovirus is “likely” spreading in the five boroughs after traces were found in city wastewater.

“The risk to New Yorkers is real but the defense is so simple – get vaccinated against polio,” said New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a press release Friday.

The virus has also been detected in Orange and Rockland counties north of New York City in recent weeks.

A Rockland man, who was unvaccinated, experienced paralysis after catching the first known case of the disease in the United States since 2013.

“For every one case of paralytic polio identified, hundreds more may be undetected,” state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said in the press release.

The disease was largely eliminated worldwide after an oral vaccine became widely available in the 1960s, but the super-contagious virus has survived in certain pockets of the world.

A total of 86.2% of children ages six months to five years have gotten vaccinated for the disease, according to city health stats that show Williamsburg, Battery Park City and parts of Bed-Stuy as the only areas of the city with rates below 60%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drPQ5_0hEqjqSR00
New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan urged people to get vaccinated against polio.
Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SgiBf_0hEqjqSR00
An unvaccinated man from Rockland County recently tested positive for polio.
Sarah Poser, Meredith Boyter Newlove/CDC via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrNrA_0hEqjqSR00
Traces of polio have been detected in New York City’s wastewater recently.
Getty Images/Science Photo Library

“The detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in New York City is alarming, but not surprising. Already, the State Health Department – working with local and federal partners – is responding urgently, continuing case investigation and aggressively assessing spread,” Bassett said in the press release.

Additional reporting by Nolan Hicks.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Polio#Cdc#Diseases#General Health#New Yorkers#New York City Health#Rockland#Bed Stuy#Ap
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
43K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy