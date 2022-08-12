ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga Break Their Silence On Skipping Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

By Alex Darus
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nfARU_0hEqjowD00

Teresa Giudice really is the queen of Real Housewives of New Jersey. Exhibit A: Her royal wedding to Luis Ruelas . It’s all the Bravoverse has been talking about for days. Her sky-high hairdo complete with a gaudy crown epitomizes it all so perfectly. The event of the year came with enough drama to last us a season of RHONJ, a wedding spinoff, and a whole lot of the social media discourse in between.

Unfortunately, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga succeeded in making Tre’s wedding all about them. OK, we don’t know the whole situation — the two skipped out on the ceremony at the last minute. There have been rumblings of cheating rumors and Christening-level fights, but nothing has been confirmed. Like, Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan got invited to Tre’s wedding, and she barely even knows her . Yet, Tre’s only living blood family aside from her kids skipped out on her big day. For what? Well, now the Gorgas have made a big display out of breaking their silence.

In an attempt to profit even more out of their personal drama with Teresa , the Gorgas went on MelGo’s On Display podcast to address the”elephant in the room,” according to E! Online. MelGo, as usual, gave us nothing. The bulk of the drama went down while the RHONJ ladies were filming the finale, so she couldn’t say a peep about her reasons for not going to the wedding. She mildly addressed all of the rumors as to what the feud was about. “The stories that are out there are obviously not coming from my camp. So, pay attention,” she said. OK, who is in “Camp MelGo”? Joey G anddddd? Her long-lost sister? This just makes her sound guilty of feeding into the online chatter so that people keep talking about her. If you’ve been paying attention to the Teresa Giudice show, it’s pretty easy to read MelGo like a book.

They didn’t confirm whether or not Tre sent them a bill for skipping out on the lavish party at the last minute, but that’s the last of their issues. Joe Gorga spent the entire time being emotional about his family betrayals. It was a pretty typical spiel coming from him. “I’m just shocked at the way I’m treated by my own family, my blood,” he said. “That’s what kills me. Every day, you have to live a life like that.” Honestly, I feel bad for the kids caught in the middle of this situation and that’s it. The Gorgas and Giudices will never see eye-to-eye, they just need to figure it out so that the kids don’t suffer.

Joe then went on to say some nonsense about how much strangers love the Gorgas, but his own sister can’t.”I can meet a stranger and they can know right away, they’re like, ‘Yo, this guy’s great, I love him, he’s awesome, he’s real,’” Tarzan continued. “And then it’s shocking when I go and see our family. Why am I getting treated that way?” Alright, Joe, well your sister met the queen of RHODubai AKA a stranger and that stranger had the decency to support her love bubble with Luis . Side note: I need Dina Manzo to chime in on all of this. She was considered Tre’s “chosen family” at one point, but something ahead of this wedding seemingly was big enough to break that apart.

At least Tre has the unwavering support of Juicy Joe Giudice. He wasn’t the best husband, but he’s a pretty good ex-husband who is familiar with the Gorgas schtick . They were the ones that hijacked Tre on her own show in the first place. However, the drama surrounding Tre’s wedding was as complex as her hair, and we’ll have to wait for RHONJ to come back to untangle it all.

TELL US – ARE YOU TEAM TRE OR TEAM GORGA WHEN IT COMES TO THE WEDDING DRAMA? DO YOU THINK JOE WILL REGRET SKIPPING HIS SISTER’S WEDDING?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Joe Gorga And Melissa Gorga Break Their Silence On Skipping Teresa Giudice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 39

Darlene Rosario
4d ago

I have always supported Theresa, however, this time NO!! Joe has always supported Theresa every time she cried out, flesh and blood protect family first. Well, does she stick by him. NO. She should try to be friends with his wife. Thresa is a complex person to deal with. She does not live up to her own words. So, Theresa you are no longer the top of my list. You must make amends wuth your brother. And as far as Joe, he will be hurt by this because he truely sticks up for his sister and loves her. Make amends, now.

Reply(2)
28
Donna Gosselin
3d ago

Team Gorga! She treats her brother and Melissa terribly! Joe has defended Teresa many many times and it is not receptacle. Im glad they skipped her wedding!!

Reply
16
Debora Clark
2d ago

teresa is a spoiled brat. If you dont kiss her a.. she stops associating with you. she thinks the show would crumble without her and i think shes wrong

Reply
14
Related
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas’ Towering Wedding Cake Was Dripping with Crystals

The RHONJ couple’s lavish wedding celebration included a massive blinged-out confection. As Teresa Giudice proves year after year, no special occasion in her house is complete without an over-the-top cake. So naturally, when she and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member ensured there was a jaw-dropping confection for the reception.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Reality Tea

Dina Manzo Shares Cryptic Quotes About “Walking Away” On Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Day

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice finally married her prince, Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, 2022, at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey. As always, there was plenty of drama surrounding the wedding. Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, decided not to attend the festivities. According to […] The post Dina Manzo Shares Cryptic Quotes About “Walking Away” On Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Day appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married: Look inside the couple's lavish New Jersey wedding

Teresa Giudice became a married woman once again and had her fairytale wedding with new husband Luis Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey on Saturday. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" icon was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from various Bravo franchises as she said "I do" to Ruelas in front of more than 200 guests at the East Brunswick estate.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
International Business Times

Melissa, Joe Gorga Didn't Blindside Teresa Giudice, Sent Notice They Won't Attend Wedding: Report

Teresa Giudice reportedly received a heads up ahead of her wedding that her brother and sister-in-law wouldn't be attending. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star tied the knot with businessman Luis Ruelas in a lavish ceremony in New Jersey Saturday. But while her children and many of her fellow Bravo stars were in attendance at the nuptials, Giudice's brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga were notably missing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Gorga
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Melissa Gorga
Person
Joe Giudice
Person
Dina Manzo
bravotv.com

Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Reality Tea

Stassi Schroeder Returned The Money That Brittany Cartwright And Jax Taylor Sent For Her Wedding

Is it just me or has Stassi Schroeder not changed one bit? The fired Vanderpump Rules star was always terrible to her friends. But after being publicly dragged for her racially inventive behavior, it seemed like maybe she would take some inventory about her actions. Not so much. The married mother of one turned her Italian wedding to Beau Clark into tabloid fodder with her supposed friends.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Entertain Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Bravoverse#Christening
Popculture

Bravo Star Seemingly Quits Show Amid Feud With Austen Kroll

Below Deck chef Rachel Hargrove says she's "done" with the Bravo show after revealing the extent of her bad blood with Southern Charm star Austen Kroll. The reality personality shocked fans Tuesday when she took to Twitter to share a story about Kroll's beer Trop Hop, captioning it, "Cheers to the most narsasitic [sic] twat on @BravoTV."
TV & VIDEOS
International Business Times

Joe Gorga Laughs Off Wife Melissa Gorga's Rumored Tryst With Nick Barrotta: Report

Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga did not let false rumors affect their marriage, according to a report. The Gorgas skipped Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas after a false rumor about their marriage spread. The pair suspected Giudice of being involved in spreading the rumor about Melissa cheating on her husband with their friend Nick Barrotta.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off

Now that Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is over, it’s time to spill the tea. And no-one is better equipped to do that than Marco “The Butler.” While catering to the ladies during their time filming at Blue Stone Manor, he saw it all. And now he’s dishing about what it was like. […] The post Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
In Touch Weekly

Most of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s Sons Are Married: Meet Their Wives and Kids

Where has the time gone? Most of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s sons are married and have started families of their own since they first appeared on TLC nearly 15 years ago. Of their 19 total kids, Jim Bob and Michelle have 10 sons: Joshua, John-David, Joseph, Josiah, twins Jedidiah and Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin and Jackson. Of their gaggle of boys, only three have yet to get married — Jason, James and Jackson.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She Has A Crush On Ashley Darby

Braunwyn Windham-Burke knows that the fastest way to get over a heartbreak is to take another shot at love. So, after a recent breakup from girlfriend Victoria Brito, she’s gearing up to get back into the dating scene. But this time, she might be planning on taking a dip into the pool of Real Housewives. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star admitted to E! News that she has a little crush on a fellow Housewife who’s also newly single but well outside the Orange County orbit. It’s The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Ariana Madix Reveals The Biggest Diva On Vanderpump Rules

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules seems promising. After all, there have been a lot of break-ups (and possible rebounds) to catch up on. Lala Kent split with her fiancé Randall Emmett because he reportedly cheated on her. It has been alleged that Randall has been using the casting couch to take advantage of actresses. Their split is beyond messy.
TV & VIDEOS
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Juliana Custodio Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Ben Obscura

Congrats! 90 Day Fiancé star Juliana Custodio gave birth, welcomed baby No. 1 — a boy! — with boyfriend Ben Obscura. “All my friends that have known me for years know how much I waited for this moment, to have my own child, it was my biggest dream to become a mother,” Juliana, 23, wrote in her announcement via Instagram on Tuesday, July 19. “Today was the most incredible amazing day of our life’s, I’m such a lucky woman for having you @ben_obscura in my life, an amazing father and husband to be. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and father to my child, you have been what I expected and more.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding

Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy