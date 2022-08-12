Read full article on original website
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Beacon Health System, based in South Bend, Ind., seeks a director of revenue cycle. 2. Beth Israel Lahey Health, based in...
8 leaders on health equity priorities for the rest of 2022
As health equity takes center stage for new policies – with the CDC and HHS unveiling a tool to track health effects of environmental issues and NCQA updating guidelines to address disparities – health systems nationwide are ramping up their own efforts. Becker's asked leaders what their health...
10 systems hiring chief medical officers
Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Adventist HealthCare in Gaithersburg, Md., seeks a CMO for Shady Grove Medical Center...
UofL Health-Jewish Hospital names COO
The University of Louisville (Ky.) Health-Jewish Hospital announced Kofi Cash as the facility's COO in an Aug. 15 press release. Mr. Cash previously served in a dual role as vice president of operations and ethics and compliance officer at HCA Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, Ga. John Walsh, UofL-Jewish Hospital...
17 hospitals and health systems planning upgrades, expansions
The following 17 hospitals or health systems have announced expansions since July 29:. Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed is seeking approval to build two new hospitals in the state of North Carolina. East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry has expanded its detox unit. Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center in Long Beach,...
Where 7 hospitals have been spending their innovation dollars
Innovation might be a buzzword in healthcare nowadays, but hospitals and health systems are making large investments in tech and spinoff companies. Here are six innovation projects from the last two months:. 1. Pittsburgh-based UPMC Enterprises was part of a $12.5 million series A-1 funding round Aug. 11 for Abridge,...
5 leaders on their system's most valuable patient experience strategy this year
To combat a patient experience crisis, health systems have doubled down on the basics and streamlined communication with patients over the last year. Becker's asked leaders to share the most valuable patient experience initiative their systems have rolled out in the last year. Five responses:. Editor's note: Responses are lightly...
9 hospitals ending labor, delivery services
Several hospitals are ending labor and delivery services for a variety of reasons, including financial challenges. Hazel Crest, Ill.-based Advocate South Suburban Hospital ended labor and delivery services Aug. 1. The hospital cited a decline in births as the reason for the change in obstetric services, with a 40 percent decrease since 2015.
California hospital names Nana Deeb CEO
Palmdale (Calf.) Regional Medical Center appointed Nana Deeb as CEO, according to an Aug. 15 report from the Antelope Valley Press. Ms. Deeb has 20 years of experience as a healthcare executive, recently serving as CEO at San Gabriel Valley Medical-AHMC Health Care for two years, where she provided operational and financial oversight for a 273-bed hospital. Additionally, she previously served as senior vice president of operations at Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, Calif.
Rite Aid partners with WellSpan Health
Rite Aid will team up with WellSpan Health, an eight-hospital system with locations scattered across Pennsylvania and Maryland, to weave the two organizations' priorities together and improve health outcomes of patients. York, Pa.-based WellSpan will collaborate with the retail pharmacy chain to "increase immunizations, strengthen medication adherence" and increase health...
Delayed patient care driving 'unsustainable financial challenges' for hospitals, report says
Deferred care due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased patient acuity and driven "unsustainable financial challenges," according to an August 15 report from the American Hospital Association. "Hospitals need additional federal support to address these financial challenges and advance the health of their patients and communities," the group...
Facebook tracker compromised PHI of 1.3M Novant Health patients
Novant Health notified patients Aug. 12 that their protected health information may have been improperly disclosed because of a Facebook tracking tool used in a May 2020 marketing campaign. In May, Novant Health launched a promotional campaign involving Facebook advertisements and a Meta tracking pixel which was placed on the...
Healthcare billing fraud: 10 recent cases
From a Florida man being charged with allegedly using a Pennsylvania hospital in a $25 million Medicare scam, to the indictment of a New York physician in an alleged kickback scheme, here are 10 healthcare billing fraud cases that have made headlines since July 26. 1. American Senior Communities to...
Fauquier Health names Rebecca Segal CEO
Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health announced Rebecca Segal will be its new CEO, effective Sept. 6, according to an Aug. 11 press release from the health system. Ms. Segal replaces interim CEO Tony Young, and she joins Fauquier from Rutherford Regional Health System in Rutherfordton, N.C., where she has served as CEO since 2017.
Providence's operating loss grows to $934M as it shrinks leadership team
Providence, a 51-hospital system, ended the first six months of this year with an operating loss, according to financial documents released Aug. 15. For the six months ended June 30, the health system reported revenue of $12.7 billion, up 2 percent year over year on a pro forma basis. The pro forma results exclude the operations of Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Hospital. Providence and Hoag ended their affiliation in January.
US hits high for newly certified PAs: 10 states with the largest increases
A total of 10,950 physician assistants earned their initial certification last year, marking a record number of newly certified physician assistants, according to new data from the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. The NCCPA said the profession grew 28.7 percent from 2017 to 2021, reaching 158,470 certified physician...
9 hospitals laying off workers
Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges. 1. Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, Iowa, is closing its long-term care department by Sept. 28. The hospital will lay off 58 employees when it closes the department, according to a notice filed with state regulators.
Physicians see uptick in patients wanting tubes tied post-Roe
More patients across the U.S. are seeking tubal sterilization in light of the Supreme Court's June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, The Washington Post reported Aug. 15. Dawn Bingham, MD, an OBGYN in Columbia, S.C., told the Post she has seen a spike of patients "calling around finding out who will do this for them, particularly as fast as possible."
Mount Sinai spinoff lays off 250 employees; founder exits
Sema4, a genomics spinoff of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, has let go of 250 employees as part of an effort to save $50 million in 2022. The job cuts affect 13 percent of the publicly traded company's workforce and bring the total staff reduction for the year to 30 percent.
States ranked by polio vaccination rates
Mississippi has the highest rate of polio vaccinations among kindergartners in the U.S. while Washington, D.C. has the lowest, according to data from the CDC. The data, last updated May 3, covers vaccination data from state reports of the estimated number of children in child care, kindergarten and middle school who have received recommended or required vaccinations.
