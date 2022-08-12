Read full article on original website
Killeen murder suspect turns 17, moved to Bell Co Jail
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A suspect in the May 31, 2021 shooting death on Dickens Drive in Killeen has turned 17 and has been moved to the Bell County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000,000 for now 17-year-old Michael Anthony Howard, who was a juvenile when the offense occurred, but who has since been certified to stand trial as an adult.
insideedition.com
Texas Teen Charged With Shooting Woman at Her Son's Gravesite
A Texas teen was arrested as a suspect in the murder of a woman who was shot at her son’s gravesite, according to local reports. According to a press release from the Killeen Police Department, Christian Lamar Weston, 17, was arrested on Saturday for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52.
KWTX
Victim who coughed up, then swallowed bullet after he was shot in the head expected to testify in alleged gunman’s trial
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A gunshot victim who survived his head wound, inhaled the bullet into his airway, coughed it up and then swallowed the projectile is expected to testify Tuesday that Ramon Joseph Castro II shot him in the right temple. Castro, 39, a parolee from Bellmead with four...
Hitchhiker Fatally Stabs Texas Man Who Picked Him Up In Taco Bell Drive-Through, Police Say
A hitchhiker is accused of killing a man who offered him a ride at a fast food restaurant in Texas, Radar has learned.Justin Glen Boswell, 31, allegedly stabbed 25-year-old Rowdy Mays in the neck and body on July 29 at Taco Bell in Temple, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX shows.Before Mays died of his injuries at an area hospital, he walked into the road and was able to tell a witness that the hitchhiker stabbed him and then stole his truck, the affidavit states.Investigators recovered security video from the Taco Bell that shows the victim allowing a man to...
fox44news.com
Temple police detain 3 suspects in aggravated robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has detained three people in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Officers say the call came in before 12 p.m. about a robbery at Roopa’s Kitchen, which is in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive. The department...
KWTX
Thieves wearing medical masks to commit crimes in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texans haven’t been required to wear masks for almost a year-and-a-half, however, a specific group of people continue to wear them--not because they’re worried about their health, but because they’re worried about getting caught. “If a criminal is going to go in and...
fox44news.com
Arrest made in connection with March Killeen murder
Killeen (FOX 44) — A Bell County judge has arraigned a 17-year-old on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in March. Christian Lamar Weston is accused of killing 52-year-old Yolanda N’Gaojia on March 22nd, 2022. Weston is also facing an unrelated Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon.
Police looking for Temple armed robbery suspect
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are looking for a man who robbed a person on the 2000 block of S. 57th Street, according to reports. Officers were called Saturday around 10:45 p.m. in response to the robbery. Witnesses told police the man was wearing all black when he showed he had a gun. The suspect then robbed the unidentified person and ran before police came to the scene, according to reports.
KWTX
More thieves wearing medical masks in Waco
Another Warm Day Ahead But The Upper 80's Arrive Soon!. Another Warm Day Ahead But The Upper 80's Arrive Soon!
fox44news.com
Woman beaten, robbed, threatened with gun taken from her
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco police report a 22-year-old man is being held on multiple charges after a woman was beaten, had her phone taken and then was threatened with a handgun she had attempted to use to defend herself. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it...
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in armed robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating an armed robbery which occurred in the 2000 block of S. 57th Street. Officers were dispatched around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in response to the armed robbery. A man wearing black clothing displayed a handgun, took cash and fled the scene on foot.
KWTX
WWI era practice bomb found on Waco construction site
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A construction crew in Waco recovered two bombs from the Lake Air Little League fields construction site along Trice Avenue; the McLennan County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad determined the devices were not live but likely practice bombs from former military installations on the same site. “This...
KWTX
Texas felon gets life in prison in brutal sledgehammer killing of Waco cousin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who served time for multiple assaults was sentenced to life in prison Thursday in the beating death of his cousin in Waco. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 20 minutes Thursday before deciding that David Earl Johnson should spend the rest of his life in prison in the February 2020 beating death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s residence on East Calhoun Street.
News Channel 25
Temple police ID victim of early Sunday crash on I-35
TEMPLE, Texas — A 27-year-old man has been identified as the victim of an early Sunday morning crash on I-35. Police identified Trevor Stonebraker as the man killed — about 1:45 a.m. — in a single-vehicle accident on southbound I-35 near exit 299. "The vehicle struck the...
Remembering the life of Sa'Kyra Young
WACO, Texas — "I would do anything to hear her voice. To give her a hug. I can't do those things," Latoya Wells, Sa'Kyra Young's mom, said. "And it's very painful." Two years have passed since Latoya Wells has been able to see her daughter's smiling face. Today marks the anniversary of her death.
KWTX
Local police investigate an armed robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Temple are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 2000 block of S. 57th St. According to police, they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday, August 13th in regards to an armed robbery. They say, a man with a handgun, who was wearing black clothing, stole cash and then fled the scene on foot.
fox44news.com
Victim of deadly I-35 crash identified
Bell County (FOX 44) – Temple Police released the name of the man killed in an early Sunday morning crash. It happened in the southbound lanes of I-35 around 1:45 a.m. Officers found a wreck near the 299 exit of the interstate. A vehicle hit the retaining wall by the exit. They shut down two of the lanes, as well as the exit.
borderreport.com
Temple police, FBI announce arrests and charges against suspected gang members
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police and the FBI announced new charges Wednesday against ten people in connection with Project Safe Neighborhoods. Chief Shawn Reynolds, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson, and several other law enforcement agents held a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Temple. In federal grand...
Overnight crash kills active-duty soldier in Killeen: Police
Killeen police are investigating a fatal early Saturday hit-and-run crash at Mohawk Drive and South Clear Creek Road.
