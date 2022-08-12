ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Zoo welcomes new siamang ape

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Boomerang and her baby

TULSA, Okla. — A baby siamang is doing well after it was born at the Tulsa Zoo this week. Siamang is a species of ape native to southeast Asia.

The baby was born Aug. 8 to mother Boomerang and father Jambi.

“Both mother and infant are being monitored by our keepers and veterinary staff and are doing well,” said Tulsa Zoo Zoological Curator of Mammals Jordan Piha. “We’re thrilled to welcome this new infant to the Tulsa Zoo family!”

The baby is the 16th siamang born at the Tulsa Zoo. Both the mother and baby will have access to the outdoor habitat, but may choose to stay indoors to bond.

