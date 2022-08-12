Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Delivery issues curb monkeypox vaccine supply
Supply chain issues have impeded the nation's access to Jynneos monkeypox vaccines for months, and health officials say the distribution has been "completely inefficient," The New York Times reported Aug. 15. There has been a series of missteps contributing to the shortage. Before the current outbreak, the U.S. had a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Asymptomatic monkeypox spread possible, study suggests: 4 updates
Researchers in France have detected monkeypox virus on samples collected as part of routine sexually transmitted infection screenings of aymptomatic men who have sex with men, accoring to findings published Aug. 16 in Annals of Internal Medicine. Researchers retrospectively performed monkeypox testing on anorectal swabs collected for routine STI screening....
beckershospitalreview.com
Longer Paxlovid course needed to prevent rebounds, experts say
Health experts are questioning the length of Pfizer's antiviral treatment, as COVID-19 rebounds seem to exceed "rare" status, according to Time. Paxlovid is a five-day, two-drug regimen intended for those at high-risk for severe COVID-19, such as older populations and immunocompromised people. When the FDA approved it in December, Pfizer said rebounds — when a person takes Paxlovid, tests negative, then tests positive for COVID-19 again — happened among 1 to 2 percent of its study participants.
beckershospitalreview.com
C. auris growing more drug-resistant, experts say
Infections caused by the fungi Candida auris and Aspergillus are becoming harder to treat with medication, experts told NBC News in an Aug. 13 report. The fungi are becoming more resistant to the class of drugs, known as azoles, frequently used to treat infections. There is now growing concern among health experts that current treatments could stop working before new ones are available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 lessons fall short for monkeypox response, experts say
The nation's shortcomings in responding to the monkeypox outbreak around messaging and vaccines are strikingly familiar to those of the pandemic, health experts told PBS NewsHour in an Aug. 15 report. "We're seeing a lot of Groundhog Day," Saskia Popescu, PhD, an infectious disease epidemiologist and assistant professor at George...
beckershospitalreview.com
Delayed patient care driving 'unsustainable financial challenges' for hospitals, report says
Deferred care due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased patient acuity and driven "unsustainable financial challenges," according to an August 15 report from the American Hospital Association. "Hospitals need additional federal support to address these financial challenges and advance the health of their patients and communities," the group...
beckershospitalreview.com
Initial diagnoses can sway physicians' 2nd opinions, study suggests
Information about a patient's initial diagnosis can influence physicians offering a second opinion and may even lead to incorrect diagnoses, according to a study published Aug. 10 in JAMA Dermatology. The study, led by researchers at Los Angeles-based UCLA Health, involved 149 pathologists tasked with interpreting real skin biopsies from...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 leaders on health equity priorities for the rest of 2022
As health equity takes center stage for new policies – with the CDC and HHS unveiling a tool to track health effects of environmental issues and NCQA updating guidelines to address disparities – health systems nationwide are ramping up their own efforts. Becker's asked leaders what their health...
RELATED PEOPLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Physician viewpoint: Traumatic injuries should be framed as chronic conditions
Traumatic injuries should be classified as chronic conditions to improve outcomes and recovery experiences, Juan Herrera-Escobar, MD, and Jeffrey Schneider, MD, wrote Aug. 13 in The New England Journal of Medicine. Chronic diseases are broadly defined as conditions that last a year or more and require ongoing medical attention, limit...
beckershospitalreview.com
Facebook tracker compromised PHI of 1.3M Novant Health patients
Novant Health notified patients Aug. 12 that their protected health information may have been improperly disclosed because of a Facebook tracking tool used in a May 2020 marketing campaign. In May, Novant Health launched a promotional campaign involving Facebook advertisements and a Meta tracking pixel which was placed on the...
beckershospitalreview.com
ctDNA Tests Can Provide Answers for Cancer Patients During Contrast Dye Shortage
Since JoAnn was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in 2016, the wife, grandmother, and educator has consistently monitored her disease to catch potential progression as early as possible. “My mantra is always the same: Stay ahead of it,” she said. Still, being proactive about her health became significantly...
beckershospitalreview.com
Century-old tuberculosis vaccine may protect against COVID-19, study finds
A tuberculosis vaccine that's 100 years old and costs less than a dollar per dose could have a shot at preventing COVID-19 infections, according to researchers from Boston's Massachusetts General Hospital. In a 15-monthslong trial conducted before COVID-19 vaccines were available, the researchers administered three jabs of the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: COVID-19 shots saved the patient-oncologist relationship
Cancer care requires close physical and emotional interactions, but with threats of COVID-19 infection looming, many physicians lost the personal touch to patient care, oncologist Jalal Baig, MD, wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post. The personal elements that made patient interactions meaningful only began to return after the...
beckershospitalreview.com
UChicago Medicine names Dr. Maia Hightower chief data, technology officer
The University of Chicago Medicine has named Maia Hightower, MD, executive vice president and chief data technology officer. Dr. Hightower is the co-founder and CEO of health equity startup Equality AI. Previously, she served as chief medical information officer and associate chief medical officer at the University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City, according to an Aug. 15 university news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pfizer's antiviral drug could result in 'Paxlovid mouth'
Paxlovid, Pfizer's popular antiviral drug treatment, is leaving a sour taste in people's mouths, The Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 16. One of the most common side effects of Paxlovid — which is administered at home for five days, twice a day — is a mild taste disorder. In clinical trials, about 6 percent of patients experienced dysgeusia, and less than 1 percent in the placebo group experienced it.
beckershospitalreview.com
Physicians see uptick in patients wanting tubes tied post-Roe
More patients across the U.S. are seeking tubal sterilization in light of the Supreme Court's June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, The Washington Post reported Aug. 15. Dawn Bingham, MD, an OBGYN in Columbia, S.C., told the Post she has seen a spike of patients "calling around finding out who will do this for them, particularly as fast as possible."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Where 7 hospitals have been spending their innovation dollars
Innovation might be a buzzword in healthcare nowadays, but hospitals and health systems are making large investments in tech and spinoff companies. Here are six innovation projects from the last two months:. 1. Pittsburgh-based UPMC Enterprises was part of a $12.5 million series A-1 funding round Aug. 11 for Abridge,...
beckershospitalreview.com
15,000 Minnesota nurses authorize strike
Thousands of members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted Aug. 15 to authorize nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike at hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area. The union, an affiliate of National Nurses United, represents more than 22,000 nurses and other healthcare professionals in Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin. It is in negotiations on behalf of 15,000 nurses who work at 15 hospitals run by Allina Health, HealthPartners, Essentia Duluth, Fairview Health Services, Children's Minnesota, North Memorial Health and St. Luke's Duluth.
beckershospitalreview.com
Where Mayo Clinic is exploring clinical AI development
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is exploring artificial intelligence in a variety of areas including patient scheduling, prior authorization with payers, revenue cycle applications, radiology, cardiology, remote diagnostics and management based on healthcare sensor data, according to an Aug. 8 MIT Sloan Management Review article. Mayo Clinic created a hub for...
Comments / 0