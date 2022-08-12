Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Related
WSPY NEWS
Hotline for help services coming to Kendall County
A non-profit organization is working to bring a 24/7 mental health hotline for assistance with a number of problems to Kendall County. Scott Gryder is one of the founders of Kendall 211. Gryder is also the Kendall County Board Chairman, but says the organization is a separate entity from the county government.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 16th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Soreil Singleton-Hodges, 22, of St. Louis for driving while...
WSPY NEWS
Smoking and walking addressed by Sandwich City Council
City employees could face changes in their use of tobacco while working after the Sandwich City Council made recommendations Monday night. Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham made these points during the committee of the whole meeting, with council voting action possibly next week. Chewing tobacco, and vaping would be included in...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego State Rep. files legislation to expand firearms restraining orders
Oswego Republican State Representative Keith Wheeler is filing legislation meant to strengthen and clarify state laws that deal with firearm restraining orders. Wheeler's proposal would allow a petitioner to file for a firearms restraining order against an individual, who has been deemed dangerous by a court, whether or not that person has a gun in their possession. The idea is to prevent someone from getting or using a firearm while the order is in place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County urging residents to take broadband survey
Kendall County officials are encouraging residents to take an online survey about Internet performance in Kendall County. The survey is part of the county's efforts to bring broadband Internet service to the more rural portions of the county. County Administrator Scott Koeppel says the survey just takes a few minutes...
wjol.com
Joliet Police Make Arrest Connected to Drug Investigation
Patrick Blackmon (Joliet Police Department) Joliet Police announced the arrest of a 51-year-old Joliet man in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation. Patrick Blackmon has been charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (2 Counts), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, Resisting a Peace Officer, and an active Warrant.
Students at School District U-46 coming back to school amid teacher shortage, easing COVID cases
Students return amid a teacher shortage, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact education.
WSPY NEWS
Plano man accused of strangling juvenile family member
A Plano man is under arrest after police accused him of strangling a child at his home in the 400 block of S. Center Street in Plano Friday morning. The Plano Police Department says 40-year-old Reginald Howard is facing several domestic battery and aggravated domestic battery charges. The victim did not need medical attention, but police say they had minor injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSPY NEWS
Naperville police officer justified in shooting hatchet wielding man says state's attorney
The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office says that a Naperville Police Officer was justified in using deadly force to stop a hatchet wielding man in early June. Officer Frank Tonkovich had shot and killed 28-year-old Edward Samaan after Samaan had rushed him with a hatchet while Tonkovich was conducting a traffic stop on a separate driver.
wjol.com
Peterson Denied Police Pension
FILE - In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson leaves the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, Ill., after his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his third wife Kathleen Savio. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, prosecutors resume their case against Peterson in the second week of his trial. They got off to a rocky start, enduring frequent tongue-lashings from the judge over testimony that he has deemed inadmissable. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
wjol.com
Three Teens Arrested After Allegedly Firing Gun in Joliet Neighborhood
Three teens have been arrested after allegedly firing a handgun in the middle of a Joliet street on Monday night. It was at 8:18 pm that Joliet Police were called to the area of Baker and Grant Avenues after receiving a shots fired call. Shortly after arriving on the scene authorities discovered a large amount of used 9mm casings in the street near the 300 block of Baker Avenue. A search of the area led JPD to a residence in the 600 block of Grant Avenue that appeared to have been hit by gunfire. No one was injured by gunfire.
wjol.com
Minivan Chase in Joliet Ends in Field
A Minivan chase with Joliet Police on Sunday morning ended in a field near a Joliet High School. It was just before 3:00 am that officers were patrolling the area of Cass and Scott Streets when a distressed motorist flagged the officers down. The driver informed police that two males had recently followed them in a minivan and that the minivan had attempted to run them off the road in a continued effort to force them off the road. The victim also stated that the two men were throwing things at the victim’s car. Police located the minivan near the intersection of Cass and Scott Street, but the vehicle refused to stop and instead fled from officers at a high rate of speed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, August 15th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 32-year-old, Angelo Paredes, on a Grundy County warrant. He...
wjol.com
Arrest Made in New Lenox Armed Carjacking
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an armed carjacking in New Lenox this past spring. Devante M. Davis, 27-years-old of Chicago, was arrested in Dalton, Illinois, last Thursday morning. It was just after 10:30 am that members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as well as individuals with the United States Marshal Service, made the arrest.
Six Flags raising prices, CEO says parks have become ‘daycare for teenagers’
ARLINGTON, Texas (WTVO) — Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul said it would be raising prices after becoming “a cheap daycare center for teenagers during breaks and the summers,” he said. According to the New York Post, the company said it has lost 2 million customers during the past year, with attendance dropping 22% from a […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Oak Lawn residents offer staunch support for police
Oak Lawn residents came out in force to offer support for the village’s police department after a well-publicized arrest of a teen following a traffic stop last month. Residents jammed the Oak Lawn Village Hall for the board meeting Tuesday morning to provide testimony in support of officers after the arrest of Hadi Abuatelah, 17, of Palos Hills, on July 27 after a traffic stop. Police pulled over the vehicle Abuatelah was a passenger in at a parking lot in the 9500 block of Southwest Highway.
fox32chicago.com
Suspected robbers crash car, shoot at officers in Wilmette
WILMETTE, Ill. - A group of armed robbers flipped a stolen vehicle while trying to evade police early Tuesday in north suburban Wilmette. Wilmette police said two armed men robbed a 63-year-old walking on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Central Avenue around 5:16 a.m. The suspects displayed a handgun and took the victim's cell phone, car keys and identification, police said.
northernpublicradio.org
DeKalb High School graduate is ready to see the world
Some students across the country are leaving home for the first time to attend college. John Armenta, a DeKalb High School graduate of the class of 2022 will be among them. The first-generation student is going to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and for him it means more than just another set of four walls.
3 injured after shooting in parking lot at Illinois Six Flags Great America, park says
Illinois State Police responded to Six Flags Great America after reports of a shooting.
WSPY NEWS
Three hurt in shooting at theme park parking lot
Three people were hurt in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the parking lot of the Six Flags theme park in Gurnee. Police say it was a targeted incident. A seventeen-year-old boy from Aurora and a 19-year-old woman from Appleton, Wisconsin, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third person was injured but declined transport to a hospital.
Comments / 0