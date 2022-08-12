Read full article on original website
Spencer City Council Authorizes Purchase of Land For Economic Development
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council authorized the 2.2 million dollar purchase of a section of land on the north end of town Monday evening that will be used for future economic development. The plan right now is to make the forty plus acres on the east side...
Iowa Lakes Corridor Releases Results Of Laborshed Analysis Study
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation has released the results of a recent Laborshed Analysis study for the region which looked at a number of statistics within employment numbers. Joanne Follon is the Business Retention and Workforce Partnership Coordinator for The Corridor. She tells KICD News...
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges for Ayrshire Man
Spencer, IA (KICD) — An Ayreshire man was arrested for drug charges after a traffic stop last Tuesday. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office a deputy pulled over 45 year old Paul Hoadley for an equipment violation just after 10 pm. During the stop the deputy reportedly smelled marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle, discovering marijuana wax and drug paraphernalia.
Spencer Police Chief Discusses Plans For School Training Exercise
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A number of local law enforcement and rescue teams are making final preparations for a training exercise taking place Monday evening at Spencer High School. Police Chief Mark Warburton tells KICD News this training has been in the works for quite some time and is not...
Trial Date Set For Milford Man Accused of Inappropriate Contact
Milford, IA (KICD)– A former bus driver for the Okoboji School District accused of having inappropriate contact with a child has a trial date. 71-year-old Steven Titterington pled not guilty in March to one count each of third degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation by a school employee and child endangerment after being charged in the alleged 2020 incident a month earlier.
Child dies after UTV accident in northwest Iowa
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — An eight-year-old is dead following a UTV crash in northwest Iowa. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said it happened west of Hinton, just before noon on Wednesday. Investigators say the boy was driving the UTV when he lost control in a grassy area of the family’s property. The vehicle rolled and […]
100 pounds of marijuana intercepted during transport in Nebraska, troopers say
Nebraska Troopers found 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Wednesday.
Storm Lake Resort Having Big Season
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — Many tourist areas in the Iowa Great Lakes Corridor are back in full force this year and King’s Pointe Resort in Storm Lake is having an especially notable summer. Resort General Manager Amy Von Bank tells KICD this season is an increase over...
Five charged for being at meth gathering
PAULLINA—Five people were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, on a charge of gathering where controlled substances are used at 4480-D Silver Ave. about four miles northeast of Paullina. Arrested were:. Cynthia Marie Godfrey, 51, who rents the residence. Tiffany Virjean Kollasch, 40, Spencer. Gary Ulyssess Stallings II, 42, Sibley, who...
Storm Lake hauls 1,600 pounds of dead carp to landfill
The herpes outbreak at Storm Lake in northwest Iowa that has killed thousands of carp in recent weeks resulted in a pungent problem for city leaders: How would they rid the shoreline of rotting fish carcasses? The most efficient way to expedite the decay would involve shoving them back into the water, but that would […] The post Storm Lake hauls 1,600 pounds of dead carp to landfill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Two face charges after incident at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Worthington, MN, men face multiple charges following an incident about 3:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrests of 25-year-old Rigoberto Abelino Lopez Lopez and 21-year-old Ricardo Aurelio Herrerh stemmed from them presenting fictitious ID cards to casino security, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Patricia Christenson, 60, of Spencer
Funeral services for 60-year-old Patricia Christenson of Spencer will be Saturday, August 20th, at 10:30 a.m. at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer with a private burial taking place at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer...
Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
