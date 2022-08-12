ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Ohio State football: This is a guy you should root for

To say receiver Kamryn Babb has been through a lot in his Ohio State football career is an understatement. A gross understatement. He’s been through so much you can’t help but want to see the guy succeed. Kamryn Babb isn’t just a guy you want to root for, he’s a guy you should be rooting for.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Fans need these limited-edition Ohio State Buckeyes bobbleheads

Football season is about to begin. Celebrate kickoff with some new, limited-edition Ohio State bobbleheads from our friends at FOCO. We’ve been not-so-patiently waiting for the return of college football since January. Now, we’re just a handful of days away from watching the Buckeyes every Saturday. But in the meantime, you need to check out these new, limited-edition Ohio State bobbleheads.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 16, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Roddy Gayle Jr.

As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will put out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews a week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. Last time we went with big...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
saturdaytradition.com

Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp

C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
Everything Kaye!

Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.

Two Special guest will be in attendance at the Columbus Food Truck festival -Hillard Edition this year!. With ties to Ohio and OSU, we are excited to announce Zed Key, the power forward for Ohio State will be on site to sign autographs on Sunday, August 21. No extra ticket needed, two items limit for autographs. Zed Key grew up in Bay Shore, New York. He is projected to be drafted to the NBA in the second round pick, 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Stadium#American Football#Foco#Osu#Ohio State Shrine
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)

Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State University students begin moving into dorms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s about to get a lot busier on the Ohio State University campus, with move-in officially starting Monday. By Saturday night, there will be about 14,000 first- and second-year students moving into residence halls. Some, however, took advantage of the weekend to start moving in early. It’s that time of year […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Super Fly at 50: Columbus Guitarist Craig McMullen on Curtis Mayfield’s Landmark Album

Returning to college to study music at age 74 would be an admirable endeavor for anyone, but it’s particularly noteworthy given Craig McMullen’s resume. The Columbus guitarist, who’s finishing up his bachelor’s degree in jazz studies at Ohio State, has played alongside Aretha Franklin, jazz trumpeter Donald Byrd and, most famously, soul legend Curtis Mayfield, including a stint in the early ’70s that landed McMullen on the iconic funk soundtrack to the 1972 film “Super Fly,” which celebrates its 50th anniversary in August.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast menu item in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new breakfast menu option will soon be available at Columbus Chick-fil-A locations — potentially the company's first new breakfast option in five years. The fast food chain said it will offer Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 until supplies run out. Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WHIZ

Bishop Fernandes Visits Saint Thomas Aquinas Church

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Columbus, Earl Fernandes, visited the Saint Thomas Aquinas Church Sunday. Bishop Fernandes was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus on May 31, 2022. He was serving as pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Cincinnati,...
COLUMBUS, OH
tigerdroppings.com

Noahla Cajun Seafood - New Restaurant in Columbus, Ohio

Which one of yall baws are opening up this fine establishment?. There is no website or social media presence. Should no doubt be authentic Cajun seafood cuisine, right?. Can't wait to go to Columbus and get some authentic Cajun Blackened Tilapia. Member since Oct 2005. 84285 posts. Posted on 8/12/22...
COLUMBUS, OH
wcbe.org

Double Take Emily the Criminal

Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also hosts NPR’s It’s Movie Time for WCBE. Johnny DiLoretto directs community and public...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy