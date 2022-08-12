Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio State football: This is a guy you should root for
To say receiver Kamryn Babb has been through a lot in his Ohio State football career is an understatement. A gross understatement. He’s been through so much you can’t help but want to see the guy succeed. Kamryn Babb isn’t just a guy you want to root for, he’s a guy you should be rooting for.
Fans need these limited-edition Ohio State Buckeyes bobbleheads
Football season is about to begin. Celebrate kickoff with some new, limited-edition Ohio State bobbleheads from our friends at FOCO. We’ve been not-so-patiently waiting for the return of college football since January. Now, we’re just a handful of days away from watching the Buckeyes every Saturday. But in the meantime, you need to check out these new, limited-edition Ohio State bobbleheads.
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 16, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Kevin Wilson impressed by performance of true freshman RB during Ohio State's scrimmage
Ohio State has always had a rich tradition of running backs. That list includes returning All-American TreVeyon Henderson. Things are pretty set in Ohio State’s backfield for now. Another running back that is making some noise is Dallan Hayden. The 4-star recruit has seemingly impressed offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Roddy Gayle Jr.
As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will put out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews a week leading all the way into the start of the season, starting with player previews. Last time we went with big...
Jim Knowles, Buckeye defense drawing high praise from Ohio State's TE room
The Jim Knowles era in Columbus is getting some strong internal reviews. Knowles was hired by head coach Ryan Day as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator in January. The Buckeyes chose not to retain Kerry Coombs after last season. Tight ends Gee Scott Jr. and Cade Stover delivered some praise...
Ohio State Football: Penn State freshman transfers after talking smack to OSU
The Ohio State football program had the best recruiting class in school history in the 2022 cycle. They were the second-best class in the country and had plenty of talented prospects. Some of those freshmen will get some playing time this year as well. Even with the Buckeyes having such...
Kurelic: Buckeyes’ recruiting goals; name to keep in mind; 5-star athlete help; and more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) With the commitment late this afternoon of safety Jayden Bonsu to Ohio State, that means the...
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
Joshua Padilla Focused on Senior Year at Wayne, Plans to Enroll Early and Will Play Center at Ohio State
Last November, four-star Ohio offensive lineman Joshua Padilla became Ohio State's second commitment in the 2023 class. Now entering his senior season, the 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman believes he has improved himself as a player even more and has his eyes set on helping Wayne High School capture a state championship.
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.
Two Special guest will be in attendance at the Columbus Food Truck festival -Hillard Edition this year!. With ties to Ohio and OSU, we are excited to announce Zed Key, the power forward for Ohio State will be on site to sign autographs on Sunday, August 21. No extra ticket needed, two items limit for autographs. Zed Key grew up in Bay Shore, New York. He is projected to be drafted to the NBA in the second round pick, 2023.
The Best Italian Restaurants In Columbus (2022)
Trust me, when it comes to Italian food, I play no games. I’m going to be honest with you Columbus, as far as my favorite things go there isn’t much that ranks above cats and tacos. But Italian food cracks its way into the top tier just by being its delicious self.
Ohio State University students begin moving into dorms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s about to get a lot busier on the Ohio State University campus, with move-in officially starting Monday. By Saturday night, there will be about 14,000 first- and second-year students moving into residence halls. Some, however, took advantage of the weekend to start moving in early. It’s that time of year […]
Super Fly at 50: Columbus Guitarist Craig McMullen on Curtis Mayfield’s Landmark Album
Returning to college to study music at age 74 would be an admirable endeavor for anyone, but it’s particularly noteworthy given Craig McMullen’s resume. The Columbus guitarist, who’s finishing up his bachelor’s degree in jazz studies at Ohio State, has played alongside Aretha Franklin, jazz trumpeter Donald Byrd and, most famously, soul legend Curtis Mayfield, including a stint in the early ’70s that landed McMullen on the iconic funk soundtrack to the 1972 film “Super Fly,” which celebrates its 50th anniversary in August.
Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast menu item in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new breakfast menu option will soon be available at Columbus Chick-fil-A locations — potentially the company's first new breakfast option in five years. The fast food chain said it will offer Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 until supplies run out. Columbus...
Bishop Fernandes Visits Saint Thomas Aquinas Church
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Columbus, Earl Fernandes, visited the Saint Thomas Aquinas Church Sunday. Bishop Fernandes was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus on May 31, 2022. He was serving as pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Cincinnati,...
Noahla Cajun Seafood - New Restaurant in Columbus, Ohio
Which one of yall baws are opening up this fine establishment?. There is no website or social media presence. Should no doubt be authentic Cajun seafood cuisine, right?. Can't wait to go to Columbus and get some authentic Cajun Blackened Tilapia. Member since Oct 2005. 84285 posts. Posted on 8/12/22...
Eighteen Hole Putting Course Is Newest Delaware County Attraction
The Little Bear Golf Club held a grand opening event recently for its new 18 hole putting course and Bar & Grill. While these are wonderful additions to the list of attractions in Delaware County, there’s more coming in the form of a full par three golf course. That course will be opening sometime this fall.
Double Take Emily the Criminal
Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also hosts NPR’s It’s Movie Time for WCBE. Johnny DiLoretto directs community and public...
