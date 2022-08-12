ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Cook County awards nearly $75 million towards gun violence prevention

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n19WA_0hEqhvne00

COOK COUNTY, Ill.(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Cook County has awarded nearly $75 million in federal dollars toward gun violence prevention.

This new grant initiative was launched as a direct response to the increased levels of gun violence experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant program prioritizes communities and municipalities in Cook County that have endured the highest rates of gun violence, according to a news release.

“By leveraging federal funding, we are making the unprecedented investment needed to address the tragically high levels of gun violence we have seen in our County," said Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle.

"Making services more widely available to residents in need will not just save lives, it will strengthen our communities that have been left vulnerable to gun violence."

34 awards were given to individual organizations and coalitions providing violence prevention services including street outreach, case management, counseling and mental health services, employment support and youth programming.

Comments / 7

JJ
4d ago

What the heck are you throwing money at? Just lock them up and they’ll learn or not. Money never solves a fatherless home nor creates a nuclear family like Leave It to Beaver.

Reply
3
