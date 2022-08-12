Read full article on original website
WHSV
Rockingham County Fair returns to the Shenandoah Valley
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair opened on Monday, bringing back a decades-long tradition here in the Shenandoah Valley. Planning for this year’s festivities started soon after last year’s fair. “The committee has really been working hard and meeting since last October for this fair,”...
WHSV
Food vendors staying busy at the Rockingham County Fair
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday marked the second day of the Rockingham County Fair, and the fun was rolling along. The food at the fair is always a big hit, with vendors selling hundreds of pounds of burgers, chicken, and hot dogs during the week. On Tuesday, WHSV got...
WHSV
John C. Myers Elementary in Broadway hosts unique team building game for teachers
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Teachers at John C. Myers Elementary School in Broadway got ready to go back to school Monday by spreading cheer throughout the town. 15 groups of teachers competed in what they called “The Amazing Race--Broadway Edition.”. They handed out books and water bottles, put out...
WHSV
Harrisonburg police host ‘Cookout with a Cop’ at Ralph Sampson Park
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department hosted its second-ever ‘Cookout With a Cop’ event at Ralph Sampson Park on Tuesday. Officers grilled some food for the community for whom they hope to work to have a better connection. “It’s all about building relationships,” said Lt. Chris...
NBC 29 News
Soul of Cville festival taking place August 12th-14th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Soul of Charlottesville festival is a way to celebrate African American culture, fashion, and vendors in the community. Around 56 vendors are out and excited for the event hosted by IX Art Park. “Five years ago on this weekend, it was really traumatic. Many people know...
WHSV
Final preparations for the Rockingham County Fair underway
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Tomorrow is the big day!. The Rockingham County Fair officially kicks off. The fairgrounds were busy Sunday with last-minute preparations and set-ups to ensure a smooth opening day. Much of the commotion at the fairgrounds Sunday was 4H and FFA kids bringing in their animals...
WHSV
Broadway High School graduates celebrate 70th reunion
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway High School class of 1952 celebrated its 70th school reunion Saturday. Bonnie Holsinger hosted the reunion at her home in VMRC. She said 38 students graduated from Broadway High School in 1952 and they were the last class at that school. Holsinger said the...
WHSV
Valley Program for Aging Services Harrisonburg-Rockingham receives Dementia Friendly recognition
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham region has been designated as a Dementia Friendly Community by Dementia Friendly America. Valley Program for Aging Services, the local area agency for aging, began the process of earning the designation a little over a year ago. Through community engagement and a structured initiative of programs funded through Sentara and other organizations, the designation shows that the region has resources to support those living with dementia, and continue to do so.
Schuyler : Walton Hamner House Gets Special Gift From Guest
If you have been a longtime reader of our magazine and website, you know how fond we were of Earl Hamner, Jr. He was also a good friend right up until his death back in March of 2016 at age 92. Earl was even gracious enough to write several columns and poems in our early days of the charter magazine.
WHSV
Riverheads tabbed as favorite in Shenandoah District
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads has been picked to win the Shenandoah District football title. The Gladiators are the overwhelming favorite in a preseason poll conducted by WHSV. Head coaches in the district along with local media members voted in the poll. Riverheads earned nine of ten first-place votes. The...
WHSV
Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night. Officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 to North 5th Street for a single-vehicle crash. Police said Garrett Long, 26, was driving a motorcycle when it hit a curb, went...
WHSV
Historical marker unveiled in Luray Saturday
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Andrew Jackson school historical marker was unveiled at the Luray Rec Center Saturday. Students from the school, along with community members came out to see the landmark unveiling. The Andrew Jackson School was built to serve the black community in the 1920′s. The school...
WHSV
20-Yard Dash: East Rockingham
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new era of East Rockingham football begins in 2022. Drew Spitzer is preparing for his first season as head coach at East Rock. He is the son of former, long-time Fort Defiance head coach Dale Spitzer. The younger Spitzer served as an assistant coach in Elkton last fall under Scott Turner. Turner is now the head coach at Turner Ashby, where he works under TA athletic director Donnie Coleman, who was the head coach at East Rockingham from 2010-2020.
WHSV
People experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg protest Sunday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some people experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg were protesting for affordable housing and better shelter conditions Sunday. “Affordable housing for everybody, because no matter if you have a good paying job or not housing is hard to afford. It’s gonna take three of us at the shelter for us to get a place,” Alex Dickey, who is currently experiencing homelessness said.
WHSV
American Airlines cutting flights out of Charlotte, impacting CHO
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Delays and cancellations are all too familiar words now in the travel world. Now, American Airlines is cutting more than 1000 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLS). The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) uses the route to Charlotte quite a bit, and while there will be...
WHSV
DMV reminding Valley drivers to buckle up
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the DMV, 47% of fatal crashes on Virginia roadways last year involved unrestrained occupants. This year the focus of the organization’s 2022 Local Heroes Campaign is seatbelt use in the Shenandoah Valley. First responders from counties like Rockingham and Augusta are reminding drivers of the importance of buckling up.
WHSV
JMU alum starts nonprofit to help coaches who are facing hardships
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Good coaches can make a big difference. That’s why a James Madison University football alum created a nonprofit aimed at giving back and helping coaches and their families in a time of need. Casey Kroll played football for JMU from 2011 to 2015. He said...
NBC 29 News
New Tonsler League spices up basketball in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some of the best basketball in Charlottesville can be found at a downtown park. Games happen on Thursday and Sundays nights at Tonsler Park, though it’s more of a party. Summer league games have been played at the park for years, but this year, the...
WHSV
Harrisonburg organic fertilizer business expands to partner with local and out-of-state farmers
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Seven years ago, David Bocook started Mountain Gate Organics in just a 3,700-square-foot facility as a way to promote the benefits of using ‘living’ soil to grow crops. “The worm farm is producing about 650 tons a year in just worm castings, which changes...
WHSV
HCHC pediatrician reminds parents to get children yearly physicals before heading back to school
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pediatricians are reminding parents to get their children a physical before heading back to school. ”We’ll measure your weight, we’ll measure your height, after the age of three or at the age of three we start to check blood pressure as you know from an adult standpoint we always refer to the blood pressure as a silent killer because you don’t know you have elevated blood pressure and the same could happen in children,” Dr. Oluwatosin Oladeinde, a pediatrician at HCHC said.
