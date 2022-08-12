Read full article on original website
8 leaders on health equity priorities for the rest of 2022
As health equity takes center stage for new policies – with the CDC and HHS unveiling a tool to track health effects of environmental issues and NCQA updating guidelines to address disparities – health systems nationwide are ramping up their own efforts. Becker's asked leaders what their health...
Mount Sinai spinoff lays off 250 employees; founder exits
Sema4, a genomics spinoff of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, has let go of 250 employees as part of an effort to save $50 million in 2022. The job cuts affect 13 percent of the publicly traded company's workforce and bring the total staff reduction for the year to 30 percent.
10 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Aug. 10:. 1. Nana Deeb was named CEO of Palmdale (Calif.) Regional Medical Center. 2. Paul Scimeca was named president and CEO of Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital. 3. Chad Markham was named president and CEO of Shelbyville, Ill.-based...
Fauquier Health names Rebecca Segal CEO
Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health announced Rebecca Segal will be its new CEO, effective Sept. 6, according to an Aug. 11 press release from the health system. Ms. Segal replaces interim CEO Tony Young, and she joins Fauquier from Rutherford Regional Health System in Rutherfordton, N.C., where she has served as CEO since 2017.
Digital pharmacy Truepill cuts 14% of staff in another round of layoffs
Truepill has reduced its global workforce by 14 percent in another round of job cuts for the digital pharmacy, a spokesperson told Becker's. The company had previously let go of 15 percent of its staff in June, with CEO Sid Viswanathan saying at that time that "the markets have shifted, and we must adapt."
Digital health firm Butterfly Network lays off 10% of workforce
Butterfly Network, a digital health company that offers its ultrasound technology to hospitals, has let go of 10 percent of its workforce. The early August job cuts affected about 60 employees and will reduce expenses and improve efficiencies, a spokesperson for the publicly traded firm told Becker's. "While the decision...
UofL Health-Jewish Hospital names COO
The University of Louisville (Ky.) Health-Jewish Hospital announced Kofi Cash as the facility's COO in an Aug. 15 press release. Mr. Cash previously served in a dual role as vice president of operations and ethics and compliance officer at HCA Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, Ga. John Walsh, UofL-Jewish Hospital...
Expert insights on navigating healthcare supply chain challenges for the remainder of 2022
After facing many unpredictable supply challenges in the past couple years, it’s important to carry any lessons learned moving forward. In a Q&A with Cardinal Health and Becker’s Hospital Review, Joe Walsh, founder of Supply Chain Sherpas, discussed how supply chain leaders can best prepare for the 2022.
275 health services companies make this year's Inc. 5000 list
Inc. 5000 has released its annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the country. This year's list features 275 health services industry companies. Of the 275 health industry companies listed, 31 were within the top 500 companies. Below are the 31 companies recognized within the top 500 fastest-growing private companies,...
The challenges of launching new marketing initiatives
From tracking performance metrics to making sure frontline workers are included in the creation of projects, Becker's spoke to three health system marketing leaders to discuss the challenges they face when launching a new marketing initiative. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Amy Stevens. Vice president of...
Healthcare staff info accidentally exposed by education firm
The contact information of hundreds of healthcare professionals was left inadvertently exposed by education company PlatformQ. The data leak was first reported Aug 5. by cybersecurity researcher VPN Overview as affecting nearly 100,000 healthcare staffers. But a PlatformQ spokesperson disputed the number of providers affected, that personal phone numbers may have been revealed, and that it was part of a marketing effort for a prescription drug.
Where 7 hospitals have been spending their innovation dollars
Innovation might be a buzzword in healthcare nowadays, but hospitals and health systems are making large investments in tech and spinoff companies. Here are six innovation projects from the last two months:. 1. Pittsburgh-based UPMC Enterprises was part of a $12.5 million series A-1 funding round Aug. 11 for Abridge,...
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Beacon Health System, based in South Bend, Ind., seeks a director of revenue cycle. 2. Beth Israel Lahey Health, based in...
10 systems hiring chief medical officers
Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Adventist HealthCare in Gaithersburg, Md., seeks a CMO for Shady Grove Medical Center...
American Heart Association, Cardiovascular Research Foundation form educational alliance
The American Heart Association and the Cardiovascular Research Foundation are forming an alliance to expand educational opportunities in cardiovascular disease and interventional therapies. The new alliance will produce joint education programs to be presented at the organizations' annual scientific meetings this fall, according to an Aug. 15 AHA news release.
FDA hits Emergent BioSolutions facility with 'significant violations'
In a volley between the FDA and Emergent BioSolutions over the biotech's Baltimore facility, the agency said Emergent was "inadequate" in its efforts to fix drug manufacturing errors. The FDA sent a warning letter to one of Emergent's businesses, Cangene BioPharma, on Aug. 10. In April 2021, the FDA inspected...
Community health centers rake in big profits
In addition to receiving government grants and higher reimbursement from Medicare and Medicaid, many community health centers had profit margins of 20 percent or more in the last few years, Kaiser Health News reported Aug. 15. In 2021, the federal government gave over $6 billion in grants to 1,375 privately...
Digital health company raises $67.5M through debt financing agreement
Digital health company UpHealth has reached a debt financing agreement worth $67.5 million through a sale of variable rate convertible notes due Dec. 15, 2025. The notes can be converted into UpHealth common stock at a price of $1.75 per share. Holders of these notes are free to convert them into UpHealth stock at any time, according to the Aug. 15 UpHealth news release.
RIP Medical Debt's growing business: 6 things to know
Fueled by donations from college students to philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, RIP Medical Debt has relieved $6.7 billion in unpaid debt since 2014, NPR reported Aug. 15. 1. RIP Medical Debt's model was developed by two former debt collectors, Craig Antico and Jerry Ashton. 2. Debt is relieved randomly, CEO Allison...
5 leaders on their system's most valuable patient experience strategy this year
To combat a patient experience crisis, health systems have doubled down on the basics and streamlined communication with patients over the last year. Becker's asked leaders to share the most valuable patient experience initiative their systems have rolled out in the last year. Five responses:. Editor's note: Responses are lightly...
