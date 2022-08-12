ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonkawa man convicted on 15 burglary charges

NEWKIRK — Bryce Christopher Clement, 21, Tonkawa, entered no contest pleas to 15 counts of third degree burglary, conspiracy, knowingly receiving stolen property, and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in Kay County District Court. Clement and two others were arrested by Tonkawa police in December...
KFOR

Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
KFOR

One dead following a stolen vehicle chase in Norman

Norman (KFOR) – The fatal crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday night near West Tecumseh Rd. and North Interstate Dr. in Norman. OHP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled during a traffic stop near I-35 and Southeast Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Troopers chased the vehicle to Norman where they […]
1600kush.com

Cushing man on domestic abuse probation accused of possessing gun

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man on probation for domestic violence by strangulation has been jailed on $30,000 bail pending his arraignment Tuesday on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a shotgun on July 22 and waving a pistol at two females at a house on E. Cherry Street where he was living on July 21.
KXII.com

Seminole crash leaves four people injured

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County. Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.
KFOR

1 dead, another injured in wrong-way crash in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is dead and another injured after a wrong-way crash in Logan County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash Saturday around 5:15 p.m. in Guthrie on Highway 33 near County Road 76. According to OHP, two vehicles crashed after one was going the wrong way down the […]
guthrienewspage.com

Crash on SH-33 claims a life; another seriously injured

There remains more questions than answers surrounding a fatality accident that took place Saturday evening on State Highway 33. Guthrie EMS, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Heartland Medical, Langston Fire, Langston Police, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash just east of Country Road 76 at 5:25 p.m.
News On 6

Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP

Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
KOCO

Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.
