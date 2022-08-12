Read full article on original website
Stillwater police need help identifying forgery suspect
Stillwater police are asking for the public's help identifying a forgery suspect.
Oklahoma woman dies in train, vehicle collision
An Oklahoma woman died when a train and vehicle collided Monday.
kaynewscow.com
Tonkawa man convicted on 15 burglary charges
NEWKIRK — Bryce Christopher Clement, 21, Tonkawa, entered no contest pleas to 15 counts of third degree burglary, conspiracy, knowingly receiving stolen property, and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in Kay County District Court. Clement and two others were arrested by Tonkawa police in December...
KOCO
One dead, two injured after pursuit leads to crash on I-35 in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A person died and two others were injured after a high-speed chase on Interstate 35 late Monday night in Cleveland County. Authorities said the chase started on I-35 in south Oklahoma City after the driver stole a pickup truck. Once the pursuit reached south of Oklahoma City and went into Norman, things turned dangerous.
KOCO
75-year-old woman dies after vehicle collides with train in eastern Oklahoma
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 75-year-old woman died after her vehicle collided with a train Monday afternoon in eastern Oklahoma. Around 12:30 p.m., a woman was driving a Ford Escape on Creager Road just west of Alt-U.S. 75 near Beggs when the vehicle collided with a train. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
A man was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon.
Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
One dead following a stolen vehicle chase in Norman
Norman (KFOR) – The fatal crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday night near West Tecumseh Rd. and North Interstate Dr. in Norman. OHP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled during a traffic stop near I-35 and Southeast Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Troopers chased the vehicle to Norman where they […]
1600kush.com
Cushing man on domestic abuse probation accused of possessing gun
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man on probation for domestic violence by strangulation has been jailed on $30,000 bail pending his arraignment Tuesday on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a shotgun on July 22 and waving a pistol at two females at a house on E. Cherry Street where he was living on July 21.
One driver injured following crash with semi-truck
One person was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash with a semi-truck early Monday morning.
KOCO
Law enforcement involved in tense situations over weekend in central Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are expected to release more details after a tense few days for law enforcement in central Oklahoma. A woman shot a Grady County deputy responding to a welfare check on Friday. Then, on Saturday, a man held a woman and a child hostage in Oklahoma City.
KXII.com
Seminole crash leaves four people injured
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County. Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.
1 dead, another injured in wrong-way crash in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is dead and another injured after a wrong-way crash in Logan County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash Saturday around 5:15 p.m. in Guthrie on Highway 33 near County Road 76. According to OHP, two vehicles crashed after one was going the wrong way down the […]
OHP: 17-Year-Old Killed In Kingfisher County ATV Crash
A 17-year-old was killed in an ATV crash late Saturday night in Kingfisher County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). Troopers said the driver was heading westbound on East 800 Road and departed the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle then struck a tree, according to OHP. The victim...
okcfox.com
Luther police arrest woman after drugs, stolen gun found in car during traffic stop
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Luther police arrested a woman after they said drugs and a firearm were found in her car during a routine traffic stop on Friday night. A Luther police officer pulled over Bridgett Mitchell for a minor traffic violation around 11 p.m. on Friday near 5th and Dogwood.
guthrienewspage.com
Crash on SH-33 claims a life; another seriously injured
There remains more questions than answers surrounding a fatality accident that took place Saturday evening on State Highway 33. Guthrie EMS, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Heartland Medical, Langston Fire, Langston Police, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash just east of Country Road 76 at 5:25 p.m.
News On 6
Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP
Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
Tulsa police investigating a double shooting outside of Savanna Landing
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday evening outside Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Reports of a shooting came out around 7:30 p.m. just outside of Savanna Landing. Police at the scene said that one man and one woman were shot inside a car by a shooter in another vehicle.
KOCO
Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.
Water theft investigation at new luxury neighborhood
In Oklahoma City, drought conditions mean residents are only allowed to water their lawn every other day.
