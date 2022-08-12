Read full article on original website
North Carolina's COVID-19 state of emergency ends Monday. Here's what it means
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's COVID-19 state of emergency will end Monday, more than two years after the onset of the pandemic. While most people likely won't notice a difference in their daily lives, the COVID-19 state of emergency has helped the state get through the pandemic over the last two-and-a-half years.
When will brutal heat waves over 100 degrees hit North Carolina? Search your ZIP code for the hottest info
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – OK, it’s mid-August. We expect the temperatures to be high. We know our highs and lows are higher than they used to be. And now we can see – for each of our ZIP codes – exactly how bad the picture could get in the next, oh, three decades. First Street […]
Changes could be coming to dentist offices across NC after several anesthesia-related deaths
Major changes could be coming to dentist offices across North Carolina. Currently, if a patient needs anesthesia to have a tooth pulled or for oral surgery, a dentist can administer sedation or general anesthesia and perform the procedure at the same time. Channel 9 learned that some patients have died...
What are North Carolina’s best community colleges and how do they fair nationally?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Technical and community colleges in North Carolina, deemed incredibly important to meeting the evolving needs of the future workforce, don’t fare very well in a new national ranking of those schools. WalletHub, the financial advice company that crunches numbers and churns out a variety of evaluations, took on this task with […]
Fashion Leader Deanna Hodges Brings Cut-and-Sew Manufacturing Back to North Carolina with Hodges International
"The launch of Hodges International is significant for North Carolina, as well as for the manufacturing industry as a whole." 100% Woman-Owned U.S.-based manufacturer of uniforms, apparel, safety gear, and more, Hodges International officially begins operations at historic textile mill in North Carolina. Deanna Hodges, a seasoned fashion executive, business...
Greenville receiving $3.45M for St. Andrews Drive project
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper joined FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and other officials last week as they announced $3.1 billion in federal funding for climate resilience projects nationwide in the coming year through FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) and Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) programs. Federal officials visited Gastonia to make their […]
Can House Bill 951 keep winter from coming to North Carolina?
Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
Cooper lifts NC COVID-19 State of Emergency
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday lifted North Carolina’s COVID-19 State of Emergency that has been in place for more than two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cooper’s office released a press statement announcing the news along with a link to the executive order ending the State of Emergency, which has […]
Myrtle Beach condo owner cancels North Carolina woman's reservation days out from vacation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Many of us have a favorite vacation spot. A place you visit almost every year. That spot for Vickie Barts and her family is Myrtle Beach. “We have been coming down along with extended family probably 15 years, every year,” Barts said. Through the...
Governor Roy Cooper ends NC COVID-19 state of emergency
After more than two years, North Carolina's COVID-19 state of emergency has come to an end.
NC workers experienced burnout 180 days into the day, says study
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)(MyBioSource) According to a recent study by MyBioSource.com, North Carolina workers reached peak burnout on June 29th of this year. A Google survey of over four thousand people conducted during July of 2022 shows that employees in North Carolina experienced their peak burnout 180 days into the year.
Lenoir County highway wildflower site wins state award
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County highway wildflower site has won a state award. The state Department of Transportation says U.S. 70 at Felix Harvey Parkway in Lenoir County has won first place for Best Regional Wildflower Planting, Eastern Region. The site is just west of Kinston. The...
Best Companies Price Gouging In North Carolina
According to online sources 19 Walmart stores, 27 Dollar General’s six Family Dollar stores and two Target stores were fined for price gouging. On the list was four Advance Auto Parts, Pet Supplies Plus, and Compare Foods. Even Pet Smart was on the list. Price gouging in times of a crisis is against North Carolina law. The locations in Mecklenburg and Union, N.C. each had to pay $15,000 in fines to the state. Two of those Dollar General stores in Mecklenburg County were the worst offenders. If you were taken advantage of please contact Attorney General Josh Stein but first fill out this form. When filling out forms like this make sure the URL ends with GOV.
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
North Carolina better place to live than South Carolina: report
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub. South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, […]
Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
NC governor signs order officially ending COVID-19 emergency
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s state of emergency giving extraordinary powers to state government to address the COVID-19 pandemic is ending Monday as Gov. Roy Cooper officially concluded it nearly 2 1/2 years after he entered his first order. The Democratic governor announced last month that he would lift the emergency order Monday, citing provisions in the latest state budget bill he signed that would allow health care providers and regulators to keep responding robustly to the virus. His termination order said the emergency ends late Monday night. The executive orders issued during the emergency “protected public health and helped us save lives and livelihoods,” Cooper said in a news release. “North Carolina is emerging even stronger than before and my administration will continue to work to protect the health and safety of our people.” Cooper’s initial emergency order, issued on March 10, 2020, and subsequent orders based on that declaration, led to public school closings, mask requirements, and restrictions on commerce and restaurants.
Will North Carolina Congress Approve Gas Rebate Checks When They Return?
Photo Courtesy of iheart/Gas Stimulus Checksiheart. Gas prices are going down but North Carolinians still need help. Gas prices are going down in North Carolina for the past two weeks, but North Carolinians still need help due to inflation. According to AAA, North Carolina's average gas price is now $3.66 and the National average is $3.956. Still, a lot of North Carolina residents are struggling to pay their bills. In May, Senate Bill 897, proposed by Senators Michael Garrett, Dan Blue, and Sydney Batch, would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 gas tax rebates to all North Carolina residents over the age of 18 with a valid state driver’s license. The intent "is to provide a gas tax rebate to assist families to pay for the high costs of gas and increased food prices associated with the increased fuel costs," according to the bill.
Spectrum grant bringing high-speed internet to New Hanover County homes, small businesses
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Spectrum has been awarded a $228,784 grant to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to 105 homes and small businesses in New Hanover County. The recent grant, combined with $187,187 from Spectrum, brings the total project investment to more than $415,000. The Growing Rural...
NC Truck driver recognized for decision that may have saved lives
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced that a truck driver from North Carolina was recently recognized for wearing a seat belt during a crash in 2021 that could have been worse. Officials said North Carolina resident Donald Maines was given the North Carolina...
