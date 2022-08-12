Should fans expect to see improvement in Penn State's offensive line this season? | The 1-0 Podcast

Read full article on original website
Penn State football freshman, former 4-star recruit Ken Talley enters transfer portal
Penn State lost one of its freshmen before the start of the season Monday. Nittany Lion freshman defensive end Ken Talley has entered the transfer portal before the 2022 season kicks off, according to a tweet from Mike Farrell. Talley confirmed the news by retweeting it, and his Penn State roster page no longer exists.
Penn State football unranked in preseason AP Poll
Penn State has some work to do if it wants to make the College Football Playoff. The Nittany Lions came in unranked in the preseason AP Poll. With 160 votes in the poll, they factor in as the de facto 29th team in the standings. The last time the blue...
Penn State women's soccer picked to finish 1st in Big Ten in annual preseason coaches poll
Continuing a tradition it started in 2003, Penn State is back on top of the preseason polls. The annual Big Ten preseason coaches poll declared Penn State and Rutgers to be the early favorites, as the two teams became the first to ever share the top spot in the preseason poll.
Penn State women's soccer announces full promotion schedule for 2022 home contests
Penn State fans have a lot to look forward to when they visit Jeffrey Field. The blue and white announced its promo schedule for home games Tuesday, ahead of its first contest against Georgetown on Thursday. Here is the list of home games and promos:. Aug. 18 vs Georgetown —...
Former Penn State wrestler Brody Teske transfers to Big Ten rival Iowa from Northern Iowa
Former Penn State wrestler Brody Teske announced his second career collegiate transfer Sunday evening. In 2020, after less than two years in Happy Valley, the Duncombe, Iowa, native returned to his home state to wrestle for Northern Iowa midway through the campaign. After over two seasons with the Panthers, Teske...
