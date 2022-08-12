Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Related
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Accused of Damaging Street Signs With Vehicle
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for damaging property with his vehicle. Michael Honiotes, 54, of Morris was arrested for Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property in the 6500 block of Whitetie Road in Coal City around 8:10 a.m. on August 12th. Police officials say Honiotes allegedly...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 16th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Soreil Singleton-Hodges, 22, of St. Louis for driving while...
WSPY NEWS
Naperville police officer justified in shooting hatchet wielding man says state's attorney
The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office says that a Naperville Police Officer was justified in using deadly force to stop a hatchet wielding man in early June. Officer Frank Tonkovich had shot and killed 28-year-old Edward Samaan after Samaan had rushed him with a hatchet while Tonkovich was conducting a traffic stop on a separate driver.
WIFR
Rockford man knifed by female intruder; investigation underway
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man was treated for injuries early Saturday after he found a female intruder in his apartment. Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, August 13, Rockford police dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a report of a stabbing. When...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcsjnews.com
Man With Three Prior Domestic Battery Convictions Indicted in Grundy Co.
A 42-year-old Morris man was recently indicted on three felony charges. Ian Odum was charged with three counts of Domestic Battery, all class three felonies. The Morris Police Department arrested Odum in the 1200 block of Deerpath Drive on June 9th. Odum is accused of making physical contact with a female household member in that he forced sexual penetration with the woman in Morris on June 6th.
wjol.com
Bank Robbery in Shorewood Under Investigation
Shorewood Police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in the village from early Tuesday morning. It was just before 9:00 am that Police were sent to Shorewood Bank & Trust, 931 Brookforest Ave. after receiving a 9-1-1 hang up call. A call back to the bank confirmed that a robbery had just taken place. Shorewood officers arrived a few minutes later and were able to put out a description of the suspect.
Rockford woman arrested for shots fired
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with killing panhandler during fight over turf along Edens Expressway
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with the first degree murder of a fellow panhandler as they fought over turf along the Edens Expressway last Friday, according to Cook County prosecutors. Mary Normand, 26, repeatedly struck the man with a 3-foot-long metal stake and then pushed him under...
IN THIS ARTICLE
napervillelocal.com
Naperville Traffic Stop Leads To Man Being Denied Bail
A Dolton man accused of illegally possessing a loaded gun and drugs was denied bail Friday, prosecutors said. Eugene Williams, 34, was out on bond awaiting trial on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon when he was arrested by Naperville police after a traffic stop on Aug. 11.
WSPY NEWS
Florida man charged with disorderly conduct after incident on passenger train
Mendota police say a Florida is being charged with disorderly conduct after an incident aboard an AMTRAK passenger train Sunday afternoon. 41-year-old Baird Douglas McNeil, of Tallahasee, Florida, was arrested and then released with a court date in September. Police allege that McNeil had implied to other passengers that he had gun. A search by police found no such weapon.
Video shows CPD officer paralyzed after being shot in Beverly while off-duty walking again
A Chicago police officer who was paralyzed from the waist down when he was shot in the back trying to break up a fight while off-duty is walking again.
Crystal Lake man charged after crash into 2nd story of home, seriously injuring man
A Crystal Lake man was charged after a car crashed into the second story of a home last month, seriously injuring a man inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub
Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
qrockonline.com
Arrest Made in New Lenox Armed Carjacking
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an armed carjacking in New Lenox this past spring. Devante M. Davis, 27-years-old of Chicago, was arrested in Dalton, Illinois, last Thursday morning. It was just after 10:30 am that members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as well as individuals with the United States Marshal Service, made the arrest.
starvedrock.media
Mendota Police make early morning arrests
Trouble seems to like the wee hours. Early Saturday in Mendota, 23-year old Myron Lesley and 49-year old Jennifer Lesley were arrested by city police in the 800 block of Main street. Jennifer was charged with domestic battery. Myron was cited with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Both are in the county jail. It was not specified how the two are related.
wjol.com
Peterson Denied Police Pension
FILE - In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson leaves the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, Ill., after his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his third wife Kathleen Savio. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, prosecutors resume their case against Peterson in the second week of his trial. They got off to a rocky start, enduring frequent tongue-lashings from the judge over testimony that he has deemed inadmissable. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
WSPY NEWS
Three arrested during festival in Mendota over the weekend
Police in Mendota arrested three people during two incidents at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival over the weekend. On Saturday morning at around 2:30, police arrested 23-year-old Myron T. Lesley, of Mendota, and charged him with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say it happened in the 800 block of Main Street during the festival. Also arrested was 49-year-old Jennifer L. Lesley, of Mendota. She's charged with domestic battery. Both Myron and Jennifer Lesley were taken to the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa.
South Shore hit-and-run that killed 3 outside Jeffrey Pub was intentional, CPD says; 3rd victim ID'd
Chicago police officials said Monday that a high speed hit-and-run that killed three men outside a well-known South Shore gay bar appears to be an intentional attack.
starvedrock.media
Two Sentenced to Prison from Bureau County
Justice came to 34-year-old Dustin Wrona of Princeton, as Judge James Andreoni sentenced him to six years in prison for his role in a fatal accident last fall. Last September Wrona was driving on Route 6 in Bureau County when his vehicle crashed. His passenger, 62-year-old David Drazkowski of Princeton was killed in the accident. Blood taken from Wrona after the accident showed his blood-alcohol content to be point-one-nine-one. Wrona had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Wrona will have to serve at least 85 percent of his six-year-sentence.
WSPY NEWS
Plano man accused of strangling juvenile family member
A Plano man is under arrest after police accused him of strangling a child at his home in the 400 block of S. Center Street in Plano Friday morning. The Plano Police Department says 40-year-old Reginald Howard is facing several domestic battery and aggravated domestic battery charges. The victim did not need medical attention, but police say they had minor injuries.
Comments / 4