Providence, a 51-hospital system, ended the first six months of this year with an operating loss, according to financial documents released Aug. 15. For the six months ended June 30, the health system reported revenue of $12.7 billion, up 2 percent year over year on a pro forma basis. The pro forma results exclude the operations of Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Hospital. Providence and Hoag ended their affiliation in January.

