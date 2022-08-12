Read full article on original website
5 systems seeking post-acute care talent
Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent. Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Cardinal Health, based in Dublin, Ohio, is seeking a senior consultant for clinical operations in...
8 leaders on health equity priorities for the rest of 2022
As health equity takes center stage for new policies – with the CDC and HHS unveiling a tool to track health effects of environmental issues and NCQA updating guidelines to address disparities – health systems nationwide are ramping up their own efforts. Becker's asked leaders what their health...
Where 7 hospitals have been spending their innovation dollars
Innovation might be a buzzword in healthcare nowadays, but hospitals and health systems are making large investments in tech and spinoff companies. Here are six innovation projects from the last two months:. 1. Pittsburgh-based UPMC Enterprises was part of a $12.5 million series A-1 funding round Aug. 11 for Abridge,...
17 hospitals and health systems planning upgrades, expansions
The following 17 hospitals or health systems have announced expansions since July 29:. Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed is seeking approval to build two new hospitals in the state of North Carolina. East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry has expanded its detox unit. Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center in Long Beach,...
9 hospitals ending labor, delivery services
Several hospitals are ending labor and delivery services for a variety of reasons, including financial challenges. Hazel Crest, Ill.-based Advocate South Suburban Hospital ended labor and delivery services Aug. 1. The hospital cited a decline in births as the reason for the change in obstetric services, with a 40 percent decrease since 2015.
HCA hospitals make 21 leadership changes
HCA Healthcare, a 182-hospital system based in Nashville, Tenn., has made leadership changes at several of its hospitals in recent months. Here are 21 executive moves at HCA hospitals since June:. 1. Keri Pintozzi was named CFO of HCA Florida Lake City Hospital. 2. Suha "Sue" DeLeon, MSN, RN, was...
California hospital names Nana Deeb CEO
Palmdale (Calf.) Regional Medical Center appointed Nana Deeb as CEO, according to an Aug. 15 report from the Antelope Valley Press. Ms. Deeb has 20 years of experience as a healthcare executive, recently serving as CEO at San Gabriel Valley Medical-AHMC Health Care for two years, where she provided operational and financial oversight for a 273-bed hospital. Additionally, she previously served as senior vice president of operations at Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, Calif.
Mount Sinai spinoff lays off 250 employees; founder exits
Sema4, a genomics spinoff of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, has let go of 250 employees as part of an effort to save $50 million in 2022. The job cuts affect 13 percent of the publicly traded company's workforce and bring the total staff reduction for the year to 30 percent.
Rite Aid partners with WellSpan Health
Rite Aid will team up with WellSpan Health, an eight-hospital system with locations scattered across Pennsylvania and Maryland, to weave the two organizations' priorities together and improve health outcomes of patients. York, Pa.-based WellSpan will collaborate with the retail pharmacy chain to "increase immunizations, strengthen medication adherence" and increase health...
Delayed patient care driving 'unsustainable financial challenges' for hospitals, report says
Deferred care due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased patient acuity and driven "unsustainable financial challenges," according to an August 15 report from the American Hospital Association. "Hospitals need additional federal support to address these financial challenges and advance the health of their patients and communities," the group...
Providence's operating loss grows to $934M as it shrinks leadership team
Providence, a 51-hospital system, ended the first six months of this year with an operating loss, according to financial documents released Aug. 15. For the six months ended June 30, the health system reported revenue of $12.7 billion, up 2 percent year over year on a pro forma basis. The pro forma results exclude the operations of Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Hospital. Providence and Hoag ended their affiliation in January.
US hits high for newly certified PAs: 10 states with the largest increases
A total of 10,950 physician assistants earned their initial certification last year, marking a record number of newly certified physician assistants, according to new data from the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. The NCCPA said the profession grew 28.7 percent from 2017 to 2021, reaching 158,470 certified physician...
CVS Health names Creagh Milford as senior vice president of retail health
CVS Health named Creagh Milford as senior vice president of retail health. In this role, Mr. Milford will be in charge of integrating CVS Health's line of in-person and virtual care options — MinuteClinic, HealthHUB and Virtual Care – to enhance the company's connected care delivery experience for patients and consumers, according to an Aug. 10 LinkedIn post.
Healthcare billing fraud: 10 recent cases
From a Florida man being charged with allegedly using a Pennsylvania hospital in a $25 million Medicare scam, to the indictment of a New York physician in an alleged kickback scheme, here are 10 healthcare billing fraud cases that have made headlines since July 26. 1. American Senior Communities to...
RIP Medical Debt's growing business: 6 things to know
Fueled by donations from college students to philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, RIP Medical Debt has relieved $6.7 billion in unpaid debt since 2014, NPR reported Aug. 15. 1. RIP Medical Debt's model was developed by two former debt collectors, Craig Antico and Jerry Ashton. 2. Debt is relieved randomly, CEO Allison...
5 leaders on their system's most valuable patient experience strategy this year
To combat a patient experience crisis, health systems have doubled down on the basics and streamlined communication with patients over the last year. Becker's asked leaders to share the most valuable patient experience initiative their systems have rolled out in the last year. Five responses:. Editor's note: Responses are lightly...
Healthcare staff info accidentally exposed by education firm
The contact information of hundreds of healthcare professionals was left inadvertently exposed by education company PlatformQ. The data leak was first reported Aug 5. by cybersecurity researcher VPN Overview as affecting nearly 100,000 healthcare staffers. But a PlatformQ spokesperson disputed the number of providers affected, that personal phone numbers may have been revealed, and that it was part of a marketing effort for a prescription drug.
Delivery issues curb monkeypox vaccine supply
Supply chain issues have impeded the nation's access to Jynneos monkeypox vaccines for months, and health officials say the distribution has been "completely inefficient," The New York Times reported Aug. 15. There has been a series of missteps contributing to the shortage. Before the current outbreak, the U.S. had a...
NYC Health + Hospitals launches new website
NYC Health + Hospitals, the nonprofit that runs New York City's public hospitals and clinics, has launched a new website. NYC Health + Hospitals has attributed the new website to an uptick in web traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new website will feature a new homepage, a "find a doctor" search function, a "talk to a doctor" telehealth function, patient stories and video testimonials, and facility websites, according to the Aug. 15 news release provided to Becker's.
Walgreens scoops services from 80+ grocery chain pharmacies
Save Mart, a grocery store chain concentrated in California and Nevada, plans to shutter its 89 pharmacies and move its services to Walgreens Aug. 16, according to the Reno Gazette Journal and the Union Democrat. The company, which operates in store names including Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx, was...
