A $7.8 trillion work problem festers
Workers around the globe are experiencing high rates of disengagement and unhappiness — an expensive problem for the economy, according to Gallup's annual State of the Global Workplace Report. Pre-pandemic, engagement was on the rise globally for nearly a decade — now, it has plateaued. Globally, employee engagement rose...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Worsening $7 trillion retirement savings shortfall stirs second thoughts
U.S. market volatility erased $3.4 trillion from 401(k)s and IRAs in the first half of 2022, making for an anxious time for many workers trying to plan their retirements. The 2022 losses suggest the retirement savings shortfall among U.S. households is worsening from its $7.1 trillion valuation in 2019, an estimate that came out of Boston College. At that time, half of working families faced were at risk of not being able to maintain their standard of living once they retired.
AI's broken promise to 'transform' healthcare
Machine learning and AI can improve healthcare by analyzing data to improve diagnoses and target cures, but technological, bureaucratic and regulatory obstacles have slowed its progress in transforming the industry, Politico reported Aug. 15. According to medical experts, AI hasn't lived up to the hype because health system infrastructures aren't...
If This is a Recession, It's a Pretty Weird One
If there wasn't so much on the line, you might think that Americans talking so often about being in a recession had become a sort of loopy parlor game for the policymaking in-crowd. From top regulators in Europe — who say they definitely, certainly will be in a deep recession...
