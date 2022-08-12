Read full article on original website
CNET
Uber and Office Depot Team Up to Deliver School Supplies
Uber is partnering with Office Depot to bring the option of on-demand office and school supplies to the ride-hailing company's delivery platform, Uber Eats. Starting Monday, customers can shop at over 900 Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide through Uber Eats, and have items such as ink, toner, backpacks, binders and other essentials delivered directly to their door.
CNET
Best Window AC Units of 2022
Window AC units are designed to cool a specific room. Because of that, their installation is more permanent than portable air conditioners. We tested five window air conditioners -- two small and three large -- to see which ones stood out the most. Below we recommend three models that impressed us during testing. Keep scrolling past our list of favorites to learn more about each unit we tested, how we assessed their performance and how well each one did. (You can also check out our guide for how to buy a window air conditioner.)
CNET
Walmart Plus Has a New Perk: Paramount Plus at No Extra Cost
Walmart on Monday said it's partnering with Paramount Global to offer a free Paramount Plus Essential subscription to all Walmart Plus members. The offer will start in September and will give Walmart Plus members access to shows such as 1883 and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, among other films and live sports.
CNET
Be Prepared for Any Emergency Situation With Up to 61% Off These Power Stations
Almost all of the devices we use on a daily basis are powered with electricity, whether we plug them into outlets or use batteries to keep them powered. It may be easy to keep your devices full of charge in the comfort of your own home or the nearest coffee shop, but what happens if the power cuts or you're stuck in a situation where you can't access electricity? A portable power bank is a great resource in those sticky situations, and right now Woot is offering deals on some heavy-duty power stations.
CNET
Woot's Dyson Sale Slashes Prices on Vacuums, Air Purifiers and a Luxury Hair Straightener
From fans to hair dryers to vacuums, Dyson makes some of our favorite home and personal appliances on the market. And right now, you can snag some of these top-rated appliances at a discount. Through the rest of August, Woot is offering up to 70% off a small selection of both new and factory reconditioned Dyson equipment, including fans, air purifiers and our overall favorite vacuum cleaner of the year. These deals expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on Aug. 31, so be sure to get your order in before then.
CNET
Best Washing Machine for 2022
There's the punchline about whether something, usually an expensive something, will also do your laundry for you, ostensibly to make it worth its expense. With an actual washing machine, that answer is basically yes. And some good news is, you don't actually have to shell out for a great washing machine to find one that will fit your lifestyle and budget, and, you know, do your laundry. While even the best washing machine may not be able to load itself and transfer your clothes to the dryer, with a bevy of smart-enabled units and all manner of functions and cycles to choose from, we may be getting close to the washing machine that actually does it all. (Now if we could also find a dryer that folds, we'd really be in business.)
CNET
Shop J.Crew Factory's Clearance Sale for an Extra 15% Off Today Only
There are retailers selling past season styles on clearance, and J.Crew Factory is one of them. Right now, there's a clearance sale for up to 60% off, plus an extra 15% off using the offer code STUDYBREAK through Aug. 16. Styles are varied and available for women, men and boys...
CNET
Disneyland Unveils New 'Magic Key' Annual Passes at Higher Prices
Disneyland has begun allowing Magic Key holders to renew their passes, with a few changes made to its annual pass lineup. Most notably, costs have risen. The top-end Dream Key is no more, and has been replaced by the "Inspire Key," which costs $1,600 per year in comparison to the Dream Key's $1,400 pricing last year. The second-highest pass, the Believe Key, now costs $1,100, which is $150 more than it was last year; the Enchant Key costs $50 more at $700; and the cheapest option, the Imagine Key, is now priced at $450 instead of last year's $400.
CNET
Several of Anker's Nebula Projectors Are Back on Sale With Up to $480 Off
If you've got a blank wall just begging to be turned into a big-screen TV, Anker's latest sale on its Nebula projectors is for you. These are some of the biggest discounts we've seen at Nebula's Amazon store with as much as $480 off its projectors. Most of these models...
CNET
Bentley Mulliner Batur Promises 3D-Printed 18-Karat Gold
Bentley gave us the first teaser last week for its upcoming Mulliner Batur, a coachbuilt model that will preview the sort of styling we'll find on the automaker's future production EVs. Now, with its reveal just a few days away, Bentley has sent out another teaser with a bit more information.
