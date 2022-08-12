ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche 'Is Not Expected To Survive' After Car Crash

Anne Heche is "not expected to survive" after sustaining brain damage in a catastrophic vehicle accident, according to a statement released by her publicist to Yahoo Entertainment on Thursday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzfRq_0hEqgtZL00
Anne HecheALAN LIGHT/FLICKR/CC-BY 2.0

Heche, 53, smashed her blue Mini Cooper into a residence in the Los Angeles suburb of Mar Vista on August 5, igniting both the vehicle and the house.

"Unfortunately, as a result of her accident, Anne Heche sustained a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma and critical condition," said the family's statement.

