Anne Heche 'Is Not Expected To Survive' After Car Crash

Anne Heche is "not expected to survive" after sustaining brain damage in a catastrophic vehicle accident, according to a statement released by her publicist to Yahoo Entertainment on Thursday night.

Heche, 53, smashed her blue Mini Cooper into a residence in the Los Angeles suburb of Mar Vista on August 5, igniting both the vehicle and the house.

"Unfortunately, as a result of her accident, Anne Heche sustained a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma and critical condition," said the family's statement.