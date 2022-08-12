ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Three-Wheeler Crash In Paramus Downs Traffic Signal, Sends Rider To Hospital

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGUyE_0hEqgsgc00
Can Am Ryker following the crash on West Century Road in Paramus. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A rider was hospitalized with a serious leg injury after toppling a traffic light and hitting a utility pole in Paramus.

The crash took down the signal at the entrance to the Frisch School and Country Club Plaza office building of West Century Road around 9 a.m. Friday.

The new Can Am Ryker, valued at around $9,000, was removed by CityWide Towing.

Paramus police -- including an Emergency Services Unit -- and borough EMS responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this article.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
bulletin-news.com

Maplewood Woman And Teen In Crash On Garden State Parkway

The New Jersey State Police said that a 14-year-old girl was critically hurt after being ejected following a collision on the Garden State Parkway early on Saturday morning. The minivan’s driver was a 51-year-old Maplewood lady, according to them. On Monday, the police declined to provide any more information...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

SUV Fatally Strikes Man Walking On Hudson Valley Road

A 53-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV while walking on a Hudson Valley roadway.Troopers in Orange County responded to Neversink Drive in Deerpark at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, for a report that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, New York State Police said.Investigators foun…
DEERPARK, NY
Daily Voice

Man, Woman Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Shelton

State police are seeking witnesses to a serious injury Fairfield County crash that left a man and woman hospitalized. The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in Shelton. According to state police, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 southbound...
SHELTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Wheeler#Traffic Signals#Traffic Accident#Rider To Hospital#Ems#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

'Person' Struck, Killed By Train In Passaic

Authorities on Tuesday were trying to identify a person struck and killed overnight by a commuter train in Passaic. The No. 1101 Main Line train left Hoboken -- bound for Suffern, NY -- shortly after 1:30 a.m. The pedestrian was struck at the Passaic station around 2 a.m. There were...
PASSAIC, NJ
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After 4-Vehicle Wallkill Crash

A 26-year-old man was killed during a multi-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened in Orange County around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14 in the town of Wallkill, on Schutt Road. According to detectives, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old New Windsor resident lying on...
WALLKILL, NY
NJ.com

Teen critical after she’s thrown from minivan in Garden State Parkway crash

A 14-year-old girl remains hospitalized in critical condition after she was thrown from a minivan during a one-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway over the weekend. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving the minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth, Union County, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Killed In Woodland Park Crash ID'd

A motorcyclist who was killed in a weekend crash in Woodland Park was identified Monday as a 42-year-old local resident. The single-vehicle crash occurred when the motorcycle left the roadway on Rifle Camp Road outside the Garrett Park Estates shortly before 10:25 p.m. Sunday, responders said. The Passaic County Sheriff's...
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist killed in North Jersey crash, authorities say

A Woodland Park man was killed Sunday night when a motorcycle he was driving left a borough road and crashed, authorities announced Monday. Police were called to the area of 204 Rifle Camp Road at 10:25 p.m. and found 42-year-old Javier Sanchez seriously injured, they said. He was rushed to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Seize Teen In Rash Of Thefts, Vandalism In And Around Hackensack Parking Garage

A rash of thefts and vandalism to vehicles in a Hackensack city parking garage was the work of a 15-year-old boy who was nabbed during a stakeout, authorities said. Hackensack detectives thoroughly canvassed the area around the Atlantic Street Parking Garage, including adjacent apartment building lots that had also been targeted, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Lane Closure Planned For Stretch Of I-684 In Bedford

State officials are alerting motorists about a planned lane closure on a busy stretch of I-684. The New York State Department of Transportation said the right lane southbound is set to close between Exit 5 (Saw Mill River Parkway) and Exit 6 (State Route 35) in Bedford to facilitate bridge maintenance.
BEDFORD, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
339K+
Followers
50K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy