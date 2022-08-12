Three-Wheeler Crash In Paramus Downs Traffic Signal, Sends Rider To Hospital

Can Am Ryker following the crash on West Century Road in Paramus. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A rider was hospitalized with a serious leg injury after toppling a traffic light and hitting a utility pole in Paramus.

The crash took down the signal at the entrance to the Frisch School and Country Club Plaza office building of West Century Road around 9 a.m. Friday.

The new Can Am Ryker, valued at around $9,000, was removed by CityWide Towing.

Paramus police -- including an Emergency Services Unit -- and borough EMS responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this article.

