Spotlight on abortion pushes Nebraska candidates to share their views
Nebraska leaders’ decision to punt on a special legislative session on abortion hasn’t put the issue entirely on the back burner until January. In fact, the decision may be putting abortion front-and-center for politicians and voters in the November election. It’s too soon to tell whether abortion will...
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: seven, seventeen; White Balls: twelve, twenty-one) (one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: thirteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 12, Day: 10, Year: 78. (Month: twelve; Day: ten; Year: seventy-eight) People are also reading…. Pick 3.
Stolen trailer full of Amazon packages found on Nebraska interstate, State Patrol says
A semi trailer full of Amazon packages that had been stolen from Maryland in early August was recovered on an interstate north of Lincoln on Friday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers stopped the eastbound trailer Friday morning on Interstate 80 near Waverly, about 5 miles northeast of Lincoln.
