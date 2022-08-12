ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Spotlight on abortion pushes Nebraska candidates to share their views

Nebraska leaders’ decision to punt on a special legislative session on abortion hasn’t put the issue entirely on the back burner until January. In fact, the decision may be putting abortion front-and-center for politicians and voters in the November election. It’s too soon to tell whether abortion will...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: seven, seventeen; White Balls: twelve, twenty-one) (one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: thirteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 12, Day: 10, Year: 78. (Month: twelve; Day: ten; Year: seventy-eight) People are also reading…. Pick 3.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: twelve; Day: ten; Year: seventy-eight) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy