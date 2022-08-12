Read full article on original website
MLive.com
After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas
Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
MLive.com
Tri-unity Christian eyes return to playoffs with all starters returning
Tri-unity Christian’s string of five consecutive trips to the 8-man playoffs was snapped last fall. The Defenders are hopeful that they can start up another streak this season considering the experience Tri-unity returns. “I like our starting eight. I really do,” Defenders coach Tim Heath said. “I like this...
MLive.com
Fruitport football brotherhood primed to leave a legacy in 2022 and beyond
It would have been easy for the Fruitport football team to give up on their postseason aspirations after a 1-4 start to the 2021 season. Instead, the Trojans rallied together to register three consecutive wins over Hamilton, Holland Christian, and Allendale to reach the required 4-5 mark that allowed them to qualify for the playoffs due to the MHSAA’s new playoff points system.
MLive.com
Fifth quarter will be key for Stockbridge
STOCKBRIDGE -- The Stockbridge football team has some low numbers this year, about 19 or 20 will be playing varsity, and of those many are younger or inexperienced players. But the MHSAA has something which could serve as something of a lifeline for the Panthers in the fifth quarter rule, allowing players to take the field for five quarters in all between varsity and junior varsity games. Stockbridge has 32 JV players, with the door to varsity playing time wide open.
MLive.com
New-look Spring Lake football looking to be more explosive in 2022
The Spring Lake football program has registered four consecutive 5-win seasons, but playoff success has proven to be elusive for the red and gray with just one postseason win during that span. The Lakers welcomed a new head coach in Cody Mallory this offseason after building a state-title contender at...
MLive.com
‘Unfinished business’ motivating Mattawan into 2022 football season
MATTAWAN, MI – A forfeit win was the only highlight from Mattawan’s 1-5 start to the 2021 high school football season, and by Week 7, the Wildcats were well on their way toward another disappointing year. Then, Mattawan upset Battle Creek Lakeview and closed out the regular season...
