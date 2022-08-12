Read full article on original website
Benny The Butcher Teases Joint Mixtape With Jadakiss
Benny The Butcher logged into Instagram on Saturday and shared a bit of exciting news with his fans. While talking to his fans via Instagram Live, he revealed that he had already recorded a mixtape with The LOX’s Jadakiss. “Yo, [Jadakiss and I] already decided to do the tape....
J.I.D. Admits He’s Been ‘Working On Two Projects’
Nearly four years have passed since the release of J.I.D’s DiCaprio II, but J.I.D is prepping the release of his next project, The Forever Story, this fall. Thus far, the Atlanta native has delivered “Dance Now” with Kenny Mason and “Surround Sound” featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate. The project is set for release on August 26, but the Dreamville artist is already working toward his next release. During a recent stop at On The Radar, J.I.D suggested that his fans may not have to wait three years for the follow-up to The Forever Story.
SAINt JHN Says He Initially Wrote ‘Roses’ For Beyoncé
SAINt JHN is easily one of the most accomplished creatives in the world of music today. The Brooklyn native has worked alongside Kanye West, Usher, dvsn and countless others. As a solo act, he’s also worked with the likes of SZA and Gunna. With all these done as both a songwriter and a solo recording artist, one track seemingly comes up time and time again — “Roses.”
The Homies Debut The ‘Thirsty’ Video
Summer may be coming to an end, but The Homies have one warm weathered anthem left in the clip. Over the weekend, the group delivered the “Thirsty” visuals. Backed by a Missy Elliott reference and a classic Drake sample, the single pairs perfectly with visuals of a penthouse party and a beach volleyball match. As The Homies steadily make their way through the ranks of the indie rap scene, “Thirsty” is certainly another step in the right direction.
Busta Rhymes To Receive 2022 BMI R&B And Hip-Hop Icon Award
Busta Rhymes is set to receive the Icon Award at the 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on September 7. The private event, which will be held at the LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach, will be hosted by BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative Catherine Brewton.
SixSaidIt Is Extremely ‘Choosey’ On Her Latest Single
SixSaidIt is back with a new single! The genre-bending British-Nigerian artist has delivered an Afropop-infused track called “Choosey.” Inspired by Petey Pablo’s “Freek-a-Leek,” the single showcases her bold personality and infectious hitmaking ability as she refers to the biggest names in music from bar to bar.
Rapper Big Pooh Sets Release Date For ‘To Dream In Color’
Rapper Big Pooh is making his way back this month! The North Carolina native has announced that his latest studio album, To Dream In Color, will be released on August 22, 2022. To Dream In Color will feature Blakk Soul, BeMyFiasco, Tre’mar, J-Smash and Jared Evan. Phonte, Rich Boogie, Soulspazm and the aforementioned J-Smash will provide production while Joe Scudda takes credit for the album’s cover.
‘Rap Radar’ To Return In August
For a few podcast fan bases, the last month has been pretty difficult. First, Bomani Jones announced that he would be taking an indefinite absence from his popular podcast, The Right Time. Then, the Bodega Hive bid farewell to The Bodega Boys after nearly a decade of laughs. Not to mention, The Joe Budden Podcast and I Am Athlete have both endured public breakups within the last few years. With all of that going on, one podcast is looking to end their indefinite hiatus later this month.
Fivio Foreign Taps In With Jnr Choi For ‘Amused’
This year, Fivio Foreign has elevated his presence in the global music scene immensely. Not only did he deliver with “City of Gods” with Kanye West and Alicia Keys, but he also shared collaborations with the City Girls and Nicki Minaj. To top it all off, he released his debut studio album, B.I.B.L.E, with a variety of artists, including Chlöe, Queen Naija, Quavo, Ne-Yo, Coi Leray and several others. Now, it appears he’s taking his act overseas as he teams up with Jnr Choi for the “Amused” video.
Ne-Yo To Be Next ‘Drink Champs’ Guest
Fresh off an explosive interview with Irv Gotti and Ja Rule, DJ EFN and N.O.R.E have announced that the next Drink Champs guest is Ne-Yo. Drink Champs teased the interview by sharing a clip of Ne-Yo telling somewhat of a bizarre story involving Ice-T and his wife, Coco. “Ice-T let...
Nicki Minaj Shares ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Artwork
Nicki Minaj is on her way back with new music. As several artists rolled out new singles and albums, the New York native announced that her next single, “Super Freaky Girl,” will drop on August 12. In addition to sharing the release date and title, Nicki Minaj also shared a short snippet of the track. Backed by a sample of “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer, the track’s upbeat flair compliments Minaj’s sexual wordplay.
Jim Legxacy Takes Us On A Tour Of Cratford In The ‘Candy Reign’ Video
A new star is emerging in southeast London and his name is Jim Legxacy. The 20-something vocalist from Cratford has a dynamic style that spans Rap, R&B and beyond. His unique skillset has landed him in GRM Daily, Complex and Fader. With the release of his latest track, “Candy Reign,” his presence outside of the U.K. will only continue to grow. Backed by guitar and an infectious sample of “Candy Rain” by Soul For Real, the rising artist effortlessly floats over the production with airy tones.
Beyoncé, The Isley Brothers Set Release Date For ‘Make Me Say It Again, Girl’
Yet again, Beyoncé is sitting atop the Billboard charts. “Break My Soul” ascended to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and Renaissance soared to the top of the Billboard 200. Now, the Houston native is looking ahead to her next single, “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” with The Isley Brothers. iHeartRadio has announced that the remake of the classic track will arrive on August 12, 2022.
The Game Unveils The ‘Drillmatic’ Tracklist
The Game has unveiled the track list for his eleventh studio album, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind. Serving as the follow-up to Born 2 Rap, Drillmatic will be slightly longer than its predecessor. This time around, the Los Angeles native will up his output from 25 tracks to 30 records. The Game’s initial post did not include any features, but his previous work indicates that there will likely be a number of collaborations on the project. For example Born 2 Rap featured Chris Brown, D Smoke, Anderson .Paak, Ed Sheeran and several others. Other projects like Jesus Piece have featured the likes of Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Rick Ross. Not to mention, he released “Eazy” with Kanye West earlier this year.
DWY Releases The ‘Badu Feels’ Video
As DWY nears the release of his forthcoming project, Self-Contained, the South London artist has debuted his latest single, “Badu Feels.” From overcast mornings to pool parties and moonlit dinners with friends, the smokey single walks listeners through a perfect summer day in the life of an emerging songwriter making his dreams come true. Along the way, DWY opens up about some of the lower moments and saddening thoughts that occupy his mind when he’s not enjoying a perfect summer day with those he cares about.
John Legend Shares ‘Legend’ Tracklist
John Legend has laid out plans to release his eighth studio album, Legend, on September 9, 2022. Differing from previous albums, this will be the first time that the Ohio native has released a self-titled project and it will be his first double album, Executive produced by Legend and Ryan Tedder, the project will feature 24 tracks. Along the way, he’ll be joined by Jazmine Sullivan, Rick Ross, Jhené Aiko Ty Dolla $ign, Rapsody, Jada Kingdom and Ledisi.
Beyoncé Tops Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Break My Soul’
Queen B reigns supreme yet again! For the first time in more than a decade, Beyoncé has topped the Billboard Hot 100 with a solo single. The Houston native’s “Break My Soul” has outperformed “About Damn Time” by Lizzo and “As It Was” by Harry Styles.
J.I.D Sets Release Date For ‘The Forever Story’
J.I.D is gearing up to release his highly-anticipated debut studio album, The Forever Story. On Monday, the Atlanta native shared the cover and lead single for his latest body of work, “Dance Now” featuring Kenny Mason and Foushée. Produced by Christo, the large soundscape allows the Dreamville artist to use the beat as a playground as he raps at speed unattainable for most rappers while showcasing his dynamic lyricism. At the chorus, Kenny Mason and Foushée harmonize before J.I.D comes in with a blaring “Dance Now” chant.
‘Creed III’ Pushed Back To 2023
Adonis Creed will have to wait a little bit longer to defend his title. Variety has reported that the third installment of the Creed franchise will not be released in November as previously expected. Instead, Michael B. Jordan and company will roll out the third film in March 2023. In its new slot, Creed III will square off against Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount. Unfortunately, there’s no word as to what has caused the delay, but more details will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Piloting A Revolution: Celebrating M.I.A.’s ‘Paper Planes’ 15 Years Later
When Mathangi Maya “M.I.A.” Arulpragasam released “Paper Planes” in 2007, who knew what a significant cultural moment it would be? Fifteen years later, it is time to talk about a song that defined an era. In a nutshell, “Paper Planes” is a political statement that enjoyed...
